Why Rocket Lab USA Shot Higher in December

Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ: RKLB) investors experienced a lot of highs and lows in 2023, but the year went out with a bang. Shares of Rocket Lab gained 26.3% in December, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence, after the space company announced a $515 million deal to build and operate a fleet of satellites for a government customer.

December fireworks lift the stock

Rocket Lab is part of a new breed of space companies racing to make space more affordable for corporate and government customers. The company had a mixed record in 2023, setting a new single-year record by completing 10 successful launches, but also experiencing the failure of one of its rockets back in December, which led to a three-month grounding.

The year ended on a high note when Rocket Lab disclosed a deal with an unnamed government agency to build and operate 18 satellites. The deal, which would help fill out Rocket Lab's launch schedule between 2027 and 2030, is worth $489 million, with a potential extension to operate the satellites through 2033 for an additional $26 million.

The announcement was a spark for the shares, which have traded as high as $8.05 and as low as $3.62 over the past year. While the September failure reminded investors of the risk that comes with space investing, the contract was a reminder of the potential.

Is Rocket Lab a buy heading into 2024?

Rocket Lab, despite its name, has always aspired to do a lot more than just launch rockets. The company aims to use organic growth and proceeds from its special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) deal to create a one-stop shop for space customers, offering a complete set of tools to design, build, launch, and maintain satellites.

The government deal is a nice validation of Rocket Lab's approach, and should give investors reason for optimism that the plan is progressing as management hopes it will. But there is still a lot of risk here, and a number of other companies, ranging from Elon Musk's SpaceX to established defense titans to start-ups, trying to get in on what is still an uncertain business.

Rocket Lab is valued by the market at nearly $2.5 billion, which is more than 5 times the $428.47 million in sales the company is expected to generate in 2024 assuming everything goes right. A lot of the near-term potential here is already priced in, and as investors saw back in September if anything goes wrong the reaction is likely to be volatile.

That said, for those with a long time horizon who can handle the ups and downs of a start-up company in a challenging industry, Rocket Lab is establishing itself as one of the standouts among this next generation of space start-ups. For those with patience and the ability to handle turbulence, Rocket Lab is an intriguing stock to consider.

Lou Whiteman has positions in Rocket Lab USA. The Motley Fool recommends Rocket Lab USA. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

