Why Is Rockwell Automation (ROK) a Good Bet for Investors?

TimesSquare Capital Management, an equity investment management company, released its “U.S. Mid Cap Growth Strategy” third-quarter investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. In the third quarter, the strategy outperformed the Russell Midcap Growth Index and returned -4.11% (net) while the index return was -5.22%. The third quarter saw a decline in global equities markets, although they have held up positive year-to-date. In addition, please check the fund’s top five holdings to know its best picks in 2023.

TimesSquare Capital U.S. Mid Cap Growth Strategy highlighted stocks like Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) in the Q3 2023 investor letter. Headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. On December 15, 2023, Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) stock closed at $304.37 per share. One-month return of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) was 12.26%, and its shares gained 21.43% of their value over the last 52 weeks. Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) has a market capitalization of $34.903 billion.

TimesSquare Capital U.S. Mid Cap Growth Strategy made the following comment about Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) in its Q3 2023 investor letter:

"In the Industrials sector we gravitate towards business service companies, those focused on automation & efficiency improvements, and essential infrastructure services. Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) is a new addition this quarter. They provide industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. There is secular growth stemming from a rapid push towards automated and connected manufacturing; as well as offering an offset to rising labor costs."

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) is not on our list of 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. As per our database, 34 hedge fund portfolios held Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) at the end of third quarter which was 32 in the previous quarter.

