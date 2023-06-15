Here’s Why the Role of NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is Crucial in AI

Saltlight Capital, an investment management company, released its “SaltLight SNN Worldwide Flexible Fund” first quarter 2023 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. In the first quarter, the fund returned +11.69%. The performance of the fund in the quarter was mainly driven by technology investments in the United States and China. In addition, you can check the top 5 holdings of the fund to know its best picks in 2023.

Saltlight Capital highlighted stocks like NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) in the first quarter 2023 investor letter. Headquartered in Santa Clara, California, NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) provides computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. On June 14, 2023, NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) stock closed at $429.97 per share. One-month return of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) was 35.73%, and its shares gained 175.60% of their value over the last 52 weeks. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has a market capitalization of $1.062 trillion.

Saltlight Capital made the following comment about NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) in its first quarter 2023 investor letter:

“In May 2021, we shared our thoughts on AI with a particular focus on NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA), expressing our belief that it was poised to become a significant enabler of AI technology. At the time, it felt like our insights were being carried away by the wind. Our thesis hinged on the idea that NVIDIA's GPUs would form the fundamental computing hardware for neural networks. This hardware would not only develop AI tools and infrastructure but also democratise access to AI technology. At the end of that letter, we included a substantial excerpt from an interview with NVIDIA's CEO, Jensen Huang. Looking back, his words now seem eerily prophetic. He suggested, albeit vaguely, a solution to the complexity problem. He said: “But finally, we have this piece of this new technology called artificial intelligence that can write that complex software so that we can automate it. The whole goal of writing software is to automate something. We’re in this new world where, over the next 10 years, we’re going to see the automation of automation””…(Click here to read the full text)

NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) is in 17th position on our list of 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. As per our database, 132 hedge fund portfolios held NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) at the end of first quarter 2023 which was 106 in the previous quarter.

