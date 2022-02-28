Why Russia-Ukraine crisis isn't stopping this $10 trillion asset manager from buying stocks

U.S. markets close in 2 hours 29 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,339.75
    -44.90 (-1.02%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,640.86
    -417.89 (-1.23%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,638.50
    -56.13 (-0.41%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,042.73
    +1.80 (+0.09%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    96.77
    +5.18 (+5.66%)
     

  • Gold

    1,901.80
    +14.20 (+0.75%)
     

  • Silver

    24.38
    +0.36 (+1.51%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1211
    -0.0061 (-0.54%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8660
    -0.1200 (-6.04%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3404
    -0.0006 (-0.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.0060
    -0.5540 (-0.48%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,211.32
    +2,151.89 (+5.51%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    933.01
    +69.27 (+8.02%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,458.25
    -31.21 (-0.42%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,526.82
    +50.32 (+0.19%)
     
A good buying opportunity into a stock market well off its highs has taken shape, argues BlackRock Investment Institute Global Chief Investment Strategist Wei Li and her team.

The rationale: the escalating situation between Russia and the West will likely mean a slower pace of interest rate hikes from global central banks.

"We see fast-rising energy prices exacerbating supply-driven inflation, both delaying and raising its peak. We think central banks will need to normalize policy to pre-Covid settings, and that they will find it tough to respond to any slowdown in growth. In other words, policy rates are headed higher. Yet central banks may face less political pressure to contain inflation as the conflict becomes an easy culprit for higher prices. We believe this will allow them to move more cautiously as they raise rates, especially the ECB. Our conclusion: The invasion has reduced the biggest risk to our investment thesis – policymakers slamming on the brakes or markets thinking they will," said the BlackRock team in a new note on Monday.

The strategy group subsequently "tactically" upgraded its view on stocks while downgrading credit.

MOSCOW, RUSSIA - FEBRUARY 28, 2022: People queue by a Sberbank ATM machine at the Yevropeisky shopping mall. On February 24, the United States announced it was imposing sanctions on major Russian banks, including Sberbank and VTB in response to the special military operation in Ukraine. According to the Sberbank press office, the bank continues to operate normally, with all transactions associated with mortgages and foreign securities available. Sergei Fadeichev/TASS (Photo by Sergei Fadeichev&#92;TASS via Getty Images)
MOSCOW, RUSSIA - FEBRUARY 28, 2022: People queue by a Sberbank ATM machine at the Yevropeisky shopping mall. On February 24, the United States announced it was imposing sanctions on major Russian banks, including Sberbank and VTB in response to the special military operation in Ukraine. According to the Sberbank press office, the bank continues to operate normally, with all transactions associated with mortgages and foreign securities available. Sergei Fadeichev/TASS (Photo by Sergei Fadeichev\TASS via Getty Images)

To be sure, investors continue to voice their concerns on both the outlooks for inflation, interest rates and the Russia/Ukraine crisis.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) tanked more than 300 points today as the West slapped Russian banks with severe sanctions. The S&P 500 (^GSPC) and Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) were also in the red by early afternoon. Travel stocks such as Delta (DAL), JetBlue (JBLU) and Hilton (HLT) were hit on the unfavorable news flow, too.

Brent crude oil popped 5% to above $102 a barrel amid fears of Russia retaliating by curtailing its energy production to the rest of the world.

But as market pros often say, "It takes two to make a market."

And while a money managing giant like BlackRock sees a buying opportunity for stocks here, PIMCO is taking a touch more defensive stance.

"We have taken down risk slightly. That is really just to take some chips off the table, to be be patient and wait for better entry points. I do think the market is starting to look more attractive," said PIMCO Portfolio Manager Erin Browne on Yahoo Finance Live. "I want to be patient and wait for the dust to settle, wait for more clarity with regard to Russia, and then we will start to nibble back into the market."

Brian Sozzi is an editor-at-large and anchor at Yahoo Finance. Follow Sozzi on Twitter @BrianSozzi and on LinkedIn.

Recommended Stories

  • Why Upstart Holdings Is Jumping Today

    Shares of Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST), an artificial-intelligence-based lending platform, were rising this morning, on no company-specific news. Many investors have been exiting their positions in more speculative investments over the past few months as they've grown concerned about rising inflation and the potential that the Federal Reserve will soon begin to raise interest rates. Inflation in the U.S. is at a 40-year high right now and the Fed has indicated that it will start raising interest rates as soon as next month to start curbing inflation.

  • Why Nio Stock Popped Today

    Shares of Chinese electric car leader Nio (NYSE: NIO) jumped in early trading Monday after the company announced, Sunday night, that it will conduct a secondary listing of its Class A ordinary shares on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong. Nio stock is up a solid 7% as of 10:40 a.m. ET. Nio says its shares will begin trading in Hong Kong on March 10, in lots of 10 shares.

  • Why Ocugen Stock Is Jumping Today

    What happened Shares of Ocugen (NASDAQ: OCGN) were jumping 8.2% as of 12:04 p.m. ET on Monday. The gain reflected continued momentum for the stock after the company announced its fourth-quarter and 2021 full-year results on Friday.

  • Why Shares of First Horizon Are Surging Today

    Shares of First Horizon (NYSE: FHN) had jumped nearly 30% as of 10:58 a.m. ET today after the bank announced that it will be acquired by The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE: TD). TD Bank will acquire First Horizon, a regional bank in the southeastern U.S with roughly $89 billion of assets, for $13.4 billion in cash, or $25 per share. The acquisition will grow TD Bank's U.S. operations to $614 billion in total assets, making it the sixth-largest bank in the U.S. It will provide immediate scale to TD in Louisiana and Tennessee while filling in holes in the bank's existing footprint in Florida and the Carolinas.

  • 3 Ultra-High-Yield Energy Stocks To Buy in 2022 and Beyond

    Master limited partnerships (MLPs) can be great for generating passive income. While these vehicles have more tax complications -- they issue a Schedule K-1 for tax purposes instead of the more familiar Form 1099 -- they must distribute 90% of their taxable income to investors to maintain their tax advantages. Three MLPs that provide big-time yields that they should be able to sustain in the coming years are Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE: CEQP), Energy Transfer (NYSE: ET), and Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE: EPD).

  • Looking at Alibaba's Latest Nail In Its Coffin

    Chinese e-commerce company Alibaba Group (NYSE: BABA) has dabbled in controversy over the past year. China's willingness to intervene in how its technology companies operate has driven investors away from the stock, bringing its price down more than 50% from its highs. Here's what investors need to know.

  • As Russian Market Goes Dark, U.S. ETFs Lay Bare Extent of Damage

    (Bloomberg) -- With Russia’s stock market closed, U.S. exchange-traded funds are signaling the scale of the rout facing the nation’s equity market.Most Read from BloombergBelarus Preparing to Send Soldiers, Report Says: Ukraine UpdateWorld’s Biggest Plane Destroyed in Russian Attack on AirfieldSWIFT Russian Ban Could Force Fed to Step In, Credit Suisse SaysPutin Races the Clock as Fast Military Advance ‘Frustrated’U.S., Europe Cut Some Russian Banks From SWIFT: Ukraine UpdateThe VanEck Russia ET

  • Lordstown stock falls on plans to produce just 3,000 vehicles through 2023

    Yahoo Finance's Akiko Fujita discusses Lordstown Motors' stock performance after it announced its production forecast.

  • Why Intel Is My Top Stock To Buy Right Now

    Shares of Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) have underperformed the broader stock market by a big margin over the past three years thanks to the loss of its manufacturing lead to rival foundries, but the company's long-term guidance indicates that a turnaround may be in the cards. After all, Intel has shown signs that it could regain its mojo by building pressure on rivals such as Advanced Micro Devices. Let's look at the reasons it would be a bad idea to discount Intel's turnaround prospects.

  • Coinbase CEO's 7 Words That Could Mean Billions for Investors

    If you've been on the fence about this stock, here's the news you've probably been waiting for.

  • Down 39% in 2022, Meta Platforms Is a Screaming Buy Right Now

    Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: FB) is having a rough year so far in 2022. The stock is down 39% in 2022, with the market turning sour on this social media company that's morphing into a metaverse business. Several significant changes are hurting Meta Platforms, but one thing has yet to change: Billions of people are logging onto its apps.

  • Viatris to Sell Biosimilars Business for $3 Billion. Shares Tumble.

    Terms include $2 billion in cash up front, plus up to $335 million in additional cash payments to be paid in 2024, and $1 billion in convertible preferred equity that will give Viatris a 12.9% stake in Biocon Biologics.

  • If You Invested $25,000 in AbbVie In 2013, This Is How Much You Would Have Today

    AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) is one of the top healthcare companies in the world, with a market cap of $256 billion. The stock debuted on Jan. 2, 2013, as a spin-off from Abbott Labs, and it was priced at $35. AbbVie's dividend payout is 3.8%, which is well above the S&P 500 average of 1.3%.

  • Cathie Wood Watch: Ark Sells Palantir Stock, Buys Tesla

    Asset manager Cathie Wood had been regularly unloading Palantir. On Friday she sold the last of the software company's shares held in three Ark funds.

  • Putin Retaliates as Sanctions Over Ukraine Swell: Ukraine Update

    (Bloomberg) -- President Vladimir Putin announced countersanctions as countries around the world piled up penalties against Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The government in Kyiv reported that civilians were killed by shelling in the second-largest city Kharkiv as fighting intensified across the nation.Most Read from BloombergBelarus Preparing to Send Soldiers, Report Says: Ukraine UpdateWorld’s Biggest Plane Destroyed in Russian Attack on AirfieldSWIFT Russian Ban Could Force Fed to Step In, Cred

  • BP quits Russia in up to $25 billion hit after Ukraine invasion

    BP is abandoning its stake in Russian oil giant Rosneft in an abrupt and costly end to three decades of operating in the energy-rich country, marking the most significant move yet by a Western company in response to Moscow's invasion of Ukraine. Rosneft accounts for around half of BP's oil and gas reserves and a third of its production and divesting the 19.75% stake will result in charges of up to $25 billion, the British company said, without saying how it plans to extricate itself. The rapid retreat represents a dramatic exit for BP, the biggest foreign investor in Russia, and puts the spotlight on other Western companies with operations in the country including France's TotalEnergies and Britain's Shell, amid an escalating crisis between the West and Moscow.

  • Sanctions against Russia’s central bank mark a ‘break-the-glass moment,’ economist says

    Harvard Economics Professor Kenneth Rogoff joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss U.S. sanctions on Russia's central bank and the outlook for global markets amid the Russia-Ukraine war.

  • Zoom Video Earnings Preview: Buy or Sell the Results?

    Zoom Video stock will be in focus after the close on Monday when the company reports earnings. Here are the levels to know now.

  • Occidental to Buy Back $2.5 Billion of Debt as Oil Prices Soar

    (Bloomberg) -- Occidental Petroleum Corp. is buying back $2.5 billion of its bonds as the junk-rated company seeks to cut debt after reporting better-than-expected earnings with rising crude prices.Most Read from BloombergBelarus Preparing to Send Soldiers, Report Says: Ukraine UpdateWorld’s Biggest Plane Destroyed in Russian Attack on AirfieldSWIFT Russian Ban Could Force Fed to Step In, Credit Suisse SaysPutin Races the Clock as Fast Military Advance ‘Frustrated’U.S., Europe Cut Some Russian B

  • Europe Is Pivoting Away from Russian Gas. Why Cheniere Stock Could Be a Winner.

    Europe is a leading importer of natural gas, and counts on Russia for some 40% of its supply. Maybe not for long.