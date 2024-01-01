Why Ryanair (RYAAY) is a Top Momentum Stock for the Long-Term

For new and old investors, taking full advantage of the stock market and investing with confidence are common goals.

Many investors also have a go-to methodology that helps guide their buy and sell decisions. One way to find winning stocks based on your preferred way of investing is to use the Zacks Style Scores, which are indicators that rate stocks based on three widely-followed investing types: value, growth, and momentum.

Is This 1 Momentum Stock a Screaming Buy Right Now?

For momentum investors, upward or downward trends in a stock's price or earnings outlook take precedent, so they'll want to zero in on the Momentum Style Score. This Score can pinpoint good times to build a position in a stock, using factors like one-week price change and the monthly percentage change in earnings estimates.

Ryanair (RYAAY)

Ryanair Holdings is the parent company of Ryanair Designated Activity Company (formerly known as Ryanair Limited). Ryanair, which commenced its flight operations in 1985, is based in headquartered in Swords, Ireland.

RYAAY boasts a Momentum Style Score of A and VGM Score of A, and holds a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) rating. Shares of Ryanair has seen some interesting price action recently; the stock is down 1.1% over the past one week and up 11% over the past four weeks. And in the last one-year period, RYAAY has gained 78.4%. As for the stock's trading volume, 661,528.31 shares on average were traded over the last 20 days.

A company's earnings performance is important for momentum investors as well. For fiscal 2024, one analyst revised their earnings estimate higher in the last 60 days for RYAAY, while the Zacks Consensus Estimate has increased $0.46 to $9.10 per share. RYAAY also boasts an average earnings surprise of 18%.

Investors should take the time to consider RYAAY for their portfolios due to its solid Zacks Ranks, notable earnings metrics, and impressive Momentum and VGM Style Scores.

