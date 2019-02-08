Why Samsung & Opera’s Crypto Wallets Will Fuel Mass Bitcoin Adoption

This week, major browser operator Opera has integrated a feature to purchase crypto into its Android app less than three months since announcing its plans to further explore blockchain technology.
With a partnership with Safello, a European crypto exchange, users are now able to purchase cryptocurrencies directly from the Opera browser.
Frank Schuil, CEO of Safello, said:
“With Safello brokerage on the Opera mobile browser for Android, both new and experienced users can now easily transact cryptocurrencies in the most secure and fastest way possible. The functionality to purchase crypto is right at their fingertips.”
