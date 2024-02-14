Why all the Schwan's food trucks have disappeared

What happened to all the Schwan's food trucks and door-to-door home delivery?

After 70 years, the trucks were rebranded, then went the way of milk trucks and rolled into history — at least in Oklahoma, and other small markets in other states far from Schwan's home base in Minnesota.

In 2018, the Schwan family sold 70% of its business to Korean firm CJ CheilJedang for $1.8 billion, but kept Schwan’s Home Delivery. In 2022, they changed the company name, and the signage on the familiar trucks, to Yelloh.

Schwan's Co. continues, producing numerous familiar retail brands, including Stilwell frozen foods — in Stilwell, about 190 miles east of OKC — Red Baron and Tony's pizza, and Mrs. Smith's and Edwards pies. It also is heavily into institutional food service.

Yelloh, however, facing "economic headwinds, rising business costs and the post-pandemic world," came to the end of the road in Oklahoma and elsewhere late last year. The Schwan's/Yelloh trucks, the stuff of memories, were parked.

Yelloh, formerly Schwan's still has home food delivery in 18 states, but Oklahoma is not one of them

Schwan's former cold storage warehouse at 9720 Pole Road in OKC, sold by, and now for lease by Joe Summers, Caitlin Mazaheri and Jason Hammock with CBRE Group.

"Our teams across the country have worked valiantly to transform our company into a modern category leader. Despite those efforts and like many retail businesses, we must now close locations and face a difficult reality," Yelloh said.

The company now sends its trucks into neighborhoods in 18 states: Delaware, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Maine, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, Texas, Vermont, West Virginia and Wisconsin.

Scaling back brought the closure of about 90 delivery centers, including the ones in OKC and Tulsa, and the loss of about 750 sales, field and corporate employees.

What will happen to former Yelloh/Schwan's cold-storage warehouses in OKC and Tulsa?

The Schwan's song coda just played. The company sold its delivery centers in Oklahoma City and Tulsa on Jan. 30, said commercial property broker Joe Summers, who handled the sale with Caitlin Mazaheri and Jason Hammock of CBRE Group in OKC.

Summers said a regional investment group paid $1,650,000 for both cold-storage warehouses, at 9720 Pole Road in OKC and 9567 N Ridgeway St. in Tulsa. They are now for rent, and Summers said they probably won't be vacant for long.

"Not many cold-storage facilities available in our market, so I think we’ll have quite a bit of interest on these properties," he said.

Yelloh said downsizing was "heartbreaking."

"We cherish our customers, our employees, and the special role our team members play in our local communities. Concentrating our high-touch delivery service in fewer locations — in states that are the foundation for our 70-year-old company — is the best path forward for Yelloh," the company said.

Schwan's former cold storage warehouse at 9567 N Ridgeway in Tulsa.

