Why SDS Group Berhad (KLSE:SDS) Could Be Worth Watching

While SDS Group Berhad (KLSE:SDS) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it saw a decent share price growth in the teens level on the KLSE over the last few months. As a small cap stock, hardly covered by any analysts, there is generally more of an opportunity for mispricing as there is less activity to push the stock closer to fair value. Is there still an opportunity here to buy? Let’s take a look at SDS Group Berhad’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if the opportunity still exists.

What Is SDS Group Berhad Worth?

The share price seems sensible at the moment according to my price multiple model, where I compare the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. I’ve used the price-to-earnings ratio in this instance because there’s not enough visibility to forecast its cash flows. The stock’s ratio of 10.77x is currently trading slightly below its industry peers’ ratio of 11.51x, which means if you buy SDS Group Berhad today, you’d be paying a reasonable price for it. And if you believe that SDS Group Berhad should be trading at this level in the long run, then there’s not much of an upside to gain over and above other industry peers. Is there another opportunity to buy low in the future? Since SDS Group Berhad’s share price is quite volatile, we could potentially see it sink lower (or rise higher) in the future, giving us another chance to buy. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

What does the future of SDS Group Berhad look like?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. With profit expected to grow by 30% over the next year, the near-term future seems bright for SDS Group Berhad. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? SDS’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading around industry price multiples. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the financial strength of the company. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at SDS? Will you have enough confidence to invest in the company should the price drop below the industry PE ratio?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on SDS, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around industry price multiples. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for SDS, which means it’s worth further examining other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

