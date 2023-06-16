Why SEALSQ Stock is Trading Higher Today

WISeKey International Holding Ltd (NASDAQ: WKEY) and its semiconductors subsidiary SEALSQ Corp (NASDAQ: LAES) have developed an AI-based quantum solutions demonstrator for post-quantum cryptography.

SEALSQ is a subsidiary of the WISeKey Group that focuses on developing and selling Semiconductors, PKI, and Post-Quantum technology hardware and software products.

The development marks a "significant milestone" of the company for the QUASARS project, bringing it one step closer to the goal of building a Post-Quantum Hardware Security Module.

WISeKey's AI Quantum solutions mark a significant milestone in the ongoing battle to protect sensitive information from quantum attacks.

By combining the power of quantum mechanics and the expertise of the companies' multidisciplinary team, WISeKey remains confident that these innovations will shape the future of cryptography and cybersecurity.

For SEALSQ, the semiconductor industry and AI intersection signal a crucial inflection point in digital transformation.

Price Action: LAES shares are trading higher by 6.16% to $17.40 on the last check Friday.

