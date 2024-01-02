Why it can make sense to save in different types of retirement accounts | Allworth Advice

Question: Jordan in Mariemont: I recently read an argument that you shouldn’t save in a Roth IRA because your tax bracket in retirement will be lower, so paying taxes now to get tax-free money later doesn’t make sense. Do you agree?

A: We’ve seen this argument before, and there are a couple of misconceptions that we want to point out. First, it’s not a given that your tax bracket will be lower in retirement. For some people it will be; but depending on your financial situation, it could be the same as during your working years or even higher.

Second, it always seems like people who make this argument think of saving in a Roth IRA (or in a Roth 401(k) or doing a Roth conversion) as an all-or-nothing proposition. If you’re in your earlier working years, yes, it likely makes the most sense over the long run to save exclusively in a Roth account for a while. But if you’re older? Mix it up! Remember, you’re allowed to save in a Roth IRA (or Roth 401(k)) while also saving in a tax-deferred 401(k) and/or traditional IRA. And if you do a Roth conversion, it can be done with just a portion of the funds inside your traditional IRA. Plus, don’t forget taxable brokerage accounts! These types of accounts don’t come with early withdrawal penalties, and long-term earnings are taxed at the more favorable capital gains tax rates.

Here’s the Allworth Advice: At the end of the day, the types of accounts you use should reflect the needs of your financial plan. However, in most cases, just like your investments should be diversified, we like the idea of also diversifying your tax burden by saving in accounts with different kinds of tax treatments. This will give your money more flexibility in retirement. But remember to always consult a tax advisor or fiduciary financial advisor before making any of these decisions.

Steve Hruby, CFP® and Amy Wagner

Q: Marion from Hamilton County: Just wondering if there’s anything important to know about retirement planning for 2024? I’m 62 and hope to retire in a year or so.

A: First and foremost, the amount you can save this year has increased! In 2024, anyone 50 and older can save up to $30,500 in a 401(k), 403(b), most 457 plans, and the government’s Thrift Savings Plan. (For those younger than 50, the limit is $23,000.) As a reminder, if you also plan on saving in a Roth version of one of these accounts, the contribution limit is a combined limit.

As for IRAs, the contribution limit has increased to $8,000 for those 50 and older ($7,000 for those younger than 50). This limit is also a combined limit if you plan on saving in both a traditional IRA and Roth IRA. Additionally, the income limits for contributing to a Roth IRA will increase a tad, meaning more people may qualify to save in a Roth IRA.

And while we don’t know when you’re planning to claim Social Security (though hopefully you’ve talked your strategy through with a fiduciary financial advisor), we figured we should remind current recipients that they’ll see a monthly cost of living increase of 3.2 percent this year. According to the Social Security Administration, this equals about a $50 monthly boost for the average recipient.

Since you’re getting close to retirement, the Allworth Advice is to keep saving! If possible, take advantage of the ‘catch-up’ contribution limits for those 50 and older to help supercharge your savings. But even if you can’t save that much, any extra that you can siphon towards your retirement will help in the long run.

We’re excited to announce a new addition to our Allworth Advice column! Allworth financial advisor Steve Hruby, CFP®, will now be joining Amy Wagner every week to answer your questions as Steve Sprovach says goodbye to enjoy retirement! If you, a friend, or someone in your family has a money issue or problem, feel free to send those questions to yourmoney@enquirer.com.

