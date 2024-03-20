Here’s Why Sequoia Fund Trimmed Meta Platforms (META)

Ruane, Cunniff & Goldfarb, an investment adviser managing Sequoia Fund, released its Q4 2023 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. In the fourth quarter, the fund returned 13.31% compared to an 11.69% return for the S&P 500 Index. The fund generated a 27.83% return in 2023 compared to a 26.29% return for the index. In addition, you can check the top 5 holdings of the fund to know its best picks in 2023.

Sequoia Fund featured stocks like Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) in its Q4 2023 investor letter. Headquartered in Menlo Park, California, Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) is a technology company that develops products to connect people. On March 19, 2024, Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) stock closed at $496.24 per share. One-month return of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) was 6.03%, and its shares gained 148.36% of their value over the last 52 weeks. Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) has a market capitalization of $1.265 trillion.

Sequoia Fund stated the following regarding Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) in its fourth quarter 2023 investor letter:

"Two additional trims, in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) and Carmax, were more substantive in nature. When Meta’s stock declined in 2022, we judged it to be significantly mispriced and held our ground through the bottom. We trimmed the position serially last year as the stock soared because we were wary of holding a large position exposed to significant regulatory risks, particularly in Europe. We are comfortable owning Meta at today’s much-reduced weighting and current valuation. The smaller position size reflects our updated assessment of the balance of long-term risk versus reward."

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) is in third position on our list of 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. At the end of the fourth quarter, Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) was held by 242 hedge fund portfolios, up from 234 in the previous quarter, according to our database.

