Why Are Shares of Intel Stock Crashing After Earnings?

Neil Rozenbaum, The Motley Fool
1 min read
0
In this article:

In this video, I will go over Intel's (NASDAQ: INTC) first-quarter earnings report. The company reported mixed results, and guidance for the next quarter fell well below analysts' expectations.

*Stock prices used were from the trading day of April 25, 2024. The video was published on April 25, 2024.

Should you invest $1,000 in Intel right now?

Before you buy stock in Intel, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Intel wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $488,186!*

Stock Advisor provides investors with an easy-to-follow blueprint for success, including guidance on building a portfolio, regular updates from analysts, and two new stock picks each month. The Stock Advisor service has more than quadrupled the return of S&P 500 since 2002*.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 22, 2024

Neil Rozenbaum has positions in Intel. The Motley Fool recommends Intel and recommends the following options: long January 2025 $45 calls on Intel and short May 2024 $47 calls on Intel. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Neil is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through his link, he will earn some extra money that supports his channel. His opinions remain his own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

Why Are Shares of Intel Stock Crashing After Earnings? was originally published by The Motley Fool

Advertisement

Recommended Stories

  • Intel Slides After Tepid Forecast Shows Comeback Challenges

    (Bloomberg) -- Intel Corp., the biggest maker of personal computer processors, tumbled in late trading after giving a lackluster forecast for the current period, indicating that it’s still struggling to return to the top tier of the chip industry. Most Read from BloombergJavier Milei Fuels Wild Rally That Makes Peso No. 1 in WorldUS Economy Slows and Inflation Jumps, Damping Soft-Landing HopesPlunging Home Prices, Fleeing Companies: Austin’s Glow Is FadingMalaysia in Talks With Tycoons on Casino

  • European Stocks Gain as Tech Rallies; Yen Slumps: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- European stocks gained along with US equity futures following blockbuster earnings from Microsoft Corp. and Alphabet Inc. The yen weakened to a 34-year low after the Bank of Japan kept its key interest rate unchanged. Most Read from BloombergJavier Milei Fuels Wild Rally That Makes Peso No. 1 in WorldUS Economy Slows and Inflation Jumps, Damping Soft-Landing HopesPlunging Home Prices, Fleeing Companies: Austin’s Glow Is FadingMalaysia in Talks With Tycoons on Casino to Revive $100

  • Stock market today: Dow falls 375 points as traders brace for new inflation data after weak GDP

    Stocks dropped and bond yields rose as investors digested a tough reality of slowing GDP growth and stubbornly high inflation.

  • Biden has a favorite stop when he hits the road: Chipmaking plants

    Visiting chipmakers has become one of President Biden's most common reasons for getting on the road. He will do so again Thursday as he travels to Syracuse to award Micron $6 billion in federal money.

  • Billionaire 'bond king' Bill Gross tells investors to avoid tech and stick to value stocks

    Gross said in a post on X to avoid tech, but if you have to invest in the sector, one name stands out.

  • Meta stock slides after second quarter outlook disappoints

    Meta reported its Q1 earnings after the bell, beating analysts' expectations on the top and bottom, but a disappointing Q2 forecast sent shares falling.

  • Tesla Stock (NASDAQ:TSLA): Earnings Not as Good as the Reaction Suggests

    Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) surged after posting its Q1-2024 results. The stock rallied by 12% after its earnings were released and added an additional 5% the day after. Despite the notable two-day rally, shares are still down by more than 30% year-to-date. I am bearish on the stock and believe that its year-to-date trend is a better indicator of what’s to come than the stock’s recent post-earnings rally. The Earnings Report Was Not Great Tesla reported a 9% year-over-year revenue decline. That alone sh

  • Asia stocks rise, yen plumbs 34-year low as BOJ stands pat on rates

    SINGAPORE (Reuters) -The yen fell amid volatile trade on Friday after the Bank of Japan (BOJ) maintained its accommodative monetary policy stance at the conclusion of its two-day policy meeting, while Asian shares rose in the broader market. The BOJ kept interest rates around zero on Friday, as expected, while removing a reference to the amount of government bonds it has roughly committed to buying each month. Still, the Japanese yen fell to the weaker side of 156 per dollar in a knee-jerk reaction to the decision, and last stood at 156.15 per dollar.

  • Boeing Stock Drops. Management Remains ‘Hopelessly Optimistic.’

    Coming into its first-quarter results, the company had missed analysts’ estimates in 14 of the past 19 quarters.

  • Chipotle Earnings Growth Accelerates; Burrito Giant Eyes Buy Points

    Chipotle earnings growth accelerated for a second straight quarter as margins improved. Chipotle stock rose, around two buy points.