Why Are Shares of Meta Crashing After Earnings?

Neil Rozenbaum, The Motley Fool
1 min read
0
In this article:

In this video, I will go over Meta Platforms' (NASDAQ: META) first-quarter earnings report. The company reported a beat on top and bottom lines, but that wasn't enough.

*Stock prices used were from the trading day of April 24, 2024. The video was published on April 24, 2024.

Should you invest $1,000 in Meta Platforms right now?

Before you buy stock in Meta Platforms, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Meta Platforms wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $505,010!*

Stock Advisor provides investors with an easy-to-follow blueprint for success, including guidance on building a portfolio, regular updates from analysts, and two new stock picks each month. The Stock Advisor service has more than quadrupled the return of S&P 500 since 2002*.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 22, 2024

Randi Zuckerberg, a former director of market development and spokeswoman for Facebook and sister to Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Neil Rozenbaum has positions in Meta Platforms and Tesla. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Meta Platforms and Tesla. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policyNeil is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through his link, he will earn some extra money that supports his channel. His opinions remain his own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

Why Are Shares of Meta Crashing After Earnings? was originally published by The Motley Fool

Advertisement

Recommended Stories

  • Tech stocks drag down US futures, eyes on weak yen: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Technology stocks led declines in US equity futures Thursday after Meta Platforms Inc.’s disappointing outlook underscored the risk of volatility in a high-stakes earnings week.Most Read from BloombergBiden’s Gains Against Trump Vanish on Deep Economic Pessimism, Poll ShowsMalaysia in Talks With Tycoons on Casino to Revive $100 Billion Forest CityZuckerberg Asks for Patience After Meta’s AI Push Irks InvestorsTaylor Swift Is Proof That How We Critique Music Is BrokenBHP Makes Take

  • These Stocks Are Moving the Most Today

    Shares of Meta Platforms tumble after a disappointing outlook, while IBM slumps after revenue misses analysts’ estimates. Microsoft, Alphabet, and Intel are scheduled to report earnings after the close of trading Thursday.

  • These Stocks Are Moving the Most Today: Meta, IBM, Ford, Anglo American, Microsoft, Alphabet, and More

    Shares of Meta Platforms tumble after a disappointing outlook, while IBM slumps after revenue misses analysts’ estimates. Microsoft, Alphabet, and Intel are scheduled to report earnings after the close of trading Thursday.

  • Ford tops Q1 earnings expectations, sees full-year profit 'tracking to high-end' of guidance

    Ford reported first quarter results after the bell that beat expectations on Wednesday, with its changing product game plan front and center along with its focus on gas and hybrid offerings.

  • Microsoft Earnings Should Focus on AI and the Cloud

    Microsoft is due to report March quarter earnings after the close of trading on Thursday, and you can be sure that the focus is going to be on the cloud and artificial intelligence. Demand for personal computers is showing signs of improvement, which could boost sales of Windows and Office software, among other things. Another focus will be growth in its Azure cloud-computing segment, which has been expanding faster than Amazon Web Services and Google Cloud.

  • Zuckerberg Asks for Patience as Meta’s AI Push Spooks Investors

    (Bloomberg) -- Mark Zuckerberg is asking investors for patience again. Instead, they’re alarmed. Most Read from BloombergBiden’s Gains Against Trump Vanish on Deep Economic Pessimism, Poll ShowsMalaysia in Talks With Tycoons on Casino to Revive $100 Billion Forest CityZuckerberg Asks for Patience as Meta’s AI Push Spooks InvestorsTaylor Swift Is Proof That How We Critique Music Is BrokenBHP Makes Takeover Approach For Rival Miner Anglo AmericanAfter Meta Platforms Inc. revealed that it will spen

  • Alphabet Earnings: Ads and AI Are the 2 Things to Watch

    When it comes to Alphabet stock, there are really two intertwined stories at play. On the one hand, the vast majority of the company’s revenue continues to come from advertising—from both Google search and, to a lesser extent, from YouTube. While the company’s Gemini chatbot offers a compelling experience, it remains to be seen how it will be monetized—and whether AI chatbots in general will steal queries away from Google search.

  • Dow Jones Futures Fall As Meta Dives On Guidance; Chipotle Eyes Buy Point

    The rally attempt paused Wednesday as Nvidia reversed lower. Meta, Chipotle and ServiceNow led key earnings late.

  • Barclays Backs Guidance After Lower Profit Beats Expectations

    Barclays confirmed its 2024 forecasts after it reported better-than-expected profits and income for the first quarter.

  • Billionaire Investor David Tepper Has 32% of His Portfolio Invested in These 3 Incredible Artificial Intelligence (AI) Growth Stocks

    Do these three AI giants belong in your portfolio, too?