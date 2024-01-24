Why Shares in Taiwan Semiconductor Rose, Again, Today

Shares in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM) were up almost 4% by midday Wednesday. The move follows the company's excellent fourth-quarter earnings released last Tuesday. As is often the case, the company's positive outlook led to Wall Street analyst upgrades.

Management's outlook called for full-year 2024 revenue to increase by a low to mid-20% range in U.S. dollar terms as the industry experiences a cyclical bounce driven by artificial intelligence (AI) demand.

Industry bodies and peers confirm a recovery is on the way

The company is the leading semiconductor foundry, so what it says matters, but it helps to see its outlook backed up elsewhere. For example, the Semiconductor Industry Association expects the global semiconductor market to grow by a double-digit percentage in 2024.

In addition, today's earnings report from semiconductor equipment company ASML helped fuel the bullish fire. ASML CEO Peter Wennink noted that, while 2024 revenue is set to equate to that of 2023, "We also expect 2024 to be an important year to prepare for significant growth that we expect for 2025."

Image source: Getty Images.

That outlook matches Taiwan Semiconductor's capital spending plans for $28 billion to $32 billion in 2024 (the midpoint of which is similar to the 2023 figure). Still, the company's capital spending is still relatively high, as it's ramped up spending to support future growth.

ASML's outlook implies a year of sales recovery in the semiconductor industry in 2024, leading to increased capacity utilization and, ultimately, a boost in capital spending in 2025 as semiconductor companies increase spending to build more capacity. That's a bullish outlook for the industry and its leading player, Taiwan Semiconductor.

Should you invest $1,000 in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing right now?

Before you buy stock in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now... and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing wasn't one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Story continues

Stock Advisor provides investors with an easy-to-follow blueprint for success, including guidance on building a portfolio, regular updates from analysts, and two new stock picks each month. The Stock Advisor service has more than tripled the return of S&P 500 since 2002*.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of January 22, 2024

Lee Samaha has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends ASML and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Why Shares in Taiwan Semiconductor Rose, Again, Today was originally published by The Motley Fool