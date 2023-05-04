Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE: FOUR) reported first-quarter FY23 gross revenue growth of 36% year-on-year to $547 million, beating the consensus of $524.98 million.

Payments-based revenue improved from $371.5 million a year ago to $511 million.

Subscription revenue was $36 million, up from $30.4 million a year ago.

Gross revenue minus network fees were up 34.4% Y/Y to $200 million.

End-to-end payment volume climbed 66% Y/Y to $22.3 billion.

Adjusted EPS of $0.51 beat the consensus of $0.36.

Adjusted EBITDA improved 102% Y/Y to $89.3 million. The margin expanded by 1,500 bps to 45%.

Buyback: The board approved a buyback of up to $250 million.

Outlook: Shift4 boosted FY23 gross revenue guidance to $2.55 billion - $2.70 billion, up from $2.50 billion -$2.70 billion versus the consensus of $2.66 billion.

Shift4 raised FY23 Gross revenue minus network fees to $920 billion - $955 billion, up from $915 million - $955 million.

Price Action: FOUR shares traded lower by 8.53% at $60.22 on the last check Thursday.

Don't miss real-time alerts on your stocks - join Benzinga Pro for free! Try the tool that will help you invest smarter, faster, and better.

This article Why Shift4 Payments Stock Is Tumbling Today originally appeared on Benzinga.com

.

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.