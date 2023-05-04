U.S. markets close in 1 hour 26 minutes

Why Shift4 Payments Stock Is Tumbling Today

Anusuya Lahiri
·1 min read

  • Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE: FOUR) reported first-quarter FY23 gross revenue growth of 36% year-on-year to $547 million, beating the consensus of $524.98 million.

  • Payments-based revenue improved from $371.5 million a year ago to $511 million.

  • Subscription revenue was $36 million, up from $30.4 million a year ago.

  • Gross revenue minus network fees were up 34.4% Y/Y to $200 million.

  • End-to-end payment volume climbed 66% Y/Y to $22.3 billion.

  • Adjusted EPS of $0.51 beat the consensus of $0.36.

  • Adjusted EBITDA improved 102% Y/Y to $89.3 million. The margin expanded by 1,500 bps to 45%.

  • Buyback: The board approved a buyback of up to $250 million.

  • Outlook: Shift4 boosted FY23 gross revenue guidance to $2.55 billion - $2.70 billion, up from $2.50 billion -$2.70 billion versus the consensus of $2.66 billion.

  • Shift4 raised FY23 Gross revenue minus network fees to $920 billion - $955 billion, up from $915 million - $955 million.

  • Price Action: FOUR shares traded lower by 8.53% at $60.22 on the last check Thursday.

