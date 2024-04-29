Why Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) Could Be Worth Watching

While Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) might not have the largest market cap around , it received a lot of attention from a substantial price increase on the NASDAQGS over the last few months. The company is inching closer to its yearly highs following the recent share price climb. As a small cap stock, hardly covered by any analysts, there is generally more of an opportunity for mispricing as there is less activity to push the stock closer to fair value. Is there still an opportunity here to buy? Let’s take a look at Shoe Carnival’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if the opportunity still exists.

What Is Shoe Carnival Worth?

Good news, investors! Shoe Carnival is still a bargain right now. Our valuation model shows that the intrinsic value for the stock is $53.54, but it is currently trading at US$34.53 on the share market, meaning that there is still an opportunity to buy now. What’s more interesting is that, Shoe Carnival’s share price is quite volatile, which gives us more chances to buy since the share price could sink lower (or rise higher) in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

Can we expect growth from Shoe Carnival?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. Shoe Carnival's earnings growth are expected to be in the teens in the upcoming years, indicating a solid future ahead. This should lead to robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Since SCVL is currently undervalued, it may be a great time to increase your holdings in the stock. With an optimistic outlook on the horizon, it seems like this growth has not yet been fully factored into the share price. However, there are also other factors such as financial health to consider, which could explain the current undervaluation.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on SCVL for a while, now might be the time to enter the stock. Its buoyant future outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy SCVL. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the track record of its management team, in order to make a well-informed buy.

Keep in mind, when it comes to analysing a stock it's worth noting the risks involved. For example, we've discovered 1 warning sign that you should run your eye over to get a better picture of Shoe Carnival.

