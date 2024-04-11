Why Silicon Valley has Rishi Sunak in its sights

rishi sunak silicon valley

Rishi Sunak was all smiles in February as he gripped a shovel alongside Stephen Schwarzman, the chief executive of Blackstone, to break ground on the private equity giant’s new Mayfair base.

The Prime Minister hailed the headquarters, which will see Blackstone move from a constellation of London offices to a 10-storey site, as a “vote of confidence” in the UK economy.

There is nothing out of the ordinary about politicians brandishing digging tools at photo ops. But Sunak’s appearance alongside Schwarzman – who also recently received an honorary knighthood – set tongues wagging that he might one day occupy an office in the new building.

Last weekend reports claimed that an unnamed investment giant had offered to set up an artificial intelligence fund if Sunak were to leave politics, and that talk of an “AI fund” was a common thing in Whitehall.

It is not the first such rumour. It is widely assumed within tech investing circles that Sunak could pursue a job in venture capital, possibly in California, if he were to leave politics, although well-connected investors and tech lobbyists believe there is “zero truth” behind the idea that he is currently lining up a role.

Blackstone, which the Westminster gossip bubble has repeatedly identified as a possible source of funds, emphatically denied the suggestion. “These rumours are categorically false, and none of our leaders have had discussions of this nature with the Prime Minister,” a spokesman said.

Number 10 has also abruptly scotched any suggestion that the Prime Minister is thinking about a life after politics, insisting that he is focused on fixing the economy and winning the election.

On Monday, Sunak’s official spokesman said speculation he could be in talks over an AI investment fund was not true, adding that while the Prime Minister regularly engages with leading investment companies, it was a complete mischaracterisation to suggest it was with a view to life after politics.

“Can I believe the PM will end up in VC funds in Silicon Valley? Yes,” says one government affairs official. “If you’re asking ‘what’s he doing in five years time?’, the answer is probably running some funds interested in tech. But do I believe he’s having active conversations? Not in a million years.”

Another says: “It’s become a joke that people are turning into a thing.”

The idea does, at least, make sense. Sunak’s career before politics was in investment: he worked as a junior analyst at Goldman Sachs before working for TCI, the giant investment fund run by City tycoon Sir Chris Hohn, and then in California at the hedge fund Thélème Partners.

Government transparency records list a string of meetings between Sunak and major international funds last year, including KKR, Blackrock, the Silicon Valley venture firms Andreessen Horowitz and Greylock Partners, and two meetings with Blackstone. This is far more frequent than the occasional investment roundtables held by Boris Johnson.

Sunak met Chris Dixon, a partner at Andreessen Horowitz, at a baseball game in Washington DC last year to seal the Silicon Valley investor’s decision to open a London office, and provided a glowing quote on the firm’s announcement.

Attracting investment is part of the job of being Prime Minister, but the meetings demonstrate that Sunak is evidently at home rubbing shoulders with fund managers. “It’s his world,” says one lobbyist.

Tech investing would be an obvious fit. As Chancellor, Sunak pushed through the Government’s Future Fund, which provided loans to hundreds of start-ups amid a feared investment drought during the pandemic, as well as a subsequent “breakthrough” fund to back larger tech businesses.

He has been an advocate of cryptocurrency and artificial intelligence, hosting AI leaders at a safety summit last November that included a cosy public discussion with Elon Musk.

Sunak and his wife, Akshata Murty, set up their own investment fund Catamaran Ventures in 2013, which has invested in businesses including the flower delivery company Bloom & Wild and Monica Healthcare, a pregnancy monitoring company that was acquired by medical giant GE Healthcare. Sunak stepped down as a director in 2015, the same year he became an MP, and last year filings from the fund said it would be wound down.

Nor would Sunak be the first to make the switch from Westminster to Silicon Valley: former politicians are hot property in the tech and investment world.

Mark Zuckerberg hired Sir Nick Clegg, the former deputy prime minister and Liberal Democrat leader, in 2018. Six years later, Sir Nick is still at Meta, effectively as the most senior executive after Zuckerberg.

Former chancellor George Osborne set up a venture capital fund, 9Yards Capital, with his brother, Theo, in 2018. The fund has invested in companies including defence tech firm Anduril and cryptocurrency company Coinbase, whose advisory council Osborne recently joined.

Theo Osborne says that tech funds are increasingly seeking out politicians as they move into more heavily regulated industries such as AI and security.

“If you think about someone with George’s background, there’s this very deep expertise about regulation,” he says. “It’s not necessarily introductions to government, it’s advice around ‘how would a government think about X, Y, Z? How would a government think around AI for example?’”

“The best people [start-up founders] go to the best funds. Obviously, we’re very fortunate to have George, and George attracts other high-profile advisers.”

He adds that he believes Sunak would be a very good venture capitalist. “He’s got the networks in Silicon Valley, having gone to Stanford and Goldman. He’s very ingrained in the Californian ecosystem, and venture is really a game of access and he’s certainly got the access.

“Hopefully he’ll still be in Downing Street, but wherever he ends up I’m sure he will do extremely well.”

Other former politicians to take up tech roles include David Cameron, who chaired an advisory board at AI company Afiniti before stepping down following sexual harassment allegations against its founder, and former chancellor Philip Hammond, who has advised a number of fintech companies. Tony Blair has worked for JP Morgan in some capacity since 2008.

Sunak differs from all of them in one respect: if he leaves office he has no need to ever work again. He and Murty are worth £529m, according to last year’s Sunday Times Rich List, mostly made up of a stake in Infosys, the Indian IT giant set up by Murty’s father.

That fact, twinned with Downing Street’s emphatic denials, is unlikely to put off any potential employers, however. If Sunak loses the next election, he will have no shortage of offers.

