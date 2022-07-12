U.S. markets open in 9 hours 4 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,835.00
    -21.75 (-0.56%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,982.00
    -158.00 (-0.51%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,807.25
    -77.00 (-0.65%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,723.60
    -9.20 (-0.53%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    102.39
    -1.70 (-1.63%)
     

  • Gold

    1,729.00
    -2.70 (-0.16%)
     

  • Silver

    19.06
    -0.01 (-0.04%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0020
    -0.0021 (-0.21%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9910
    -0.1100 (-3.55%)
     

  • Vix

    26.17
    +1.53 (+6.21%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1868
    -0.0025 (-0.21%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    137.2890
    -0.1310 (-0.10%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,971.53
    -597.74 (-2.91%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    428.02
    -14.94 (-3.37%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,196.59
    +0.35 (+0.00%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,294.66
    -517.64 (-1.93%)
     

Why Singapore needs to rethink its approach to regulating crypto

Donovan Choy

Market innovation is intrinsically tied to a permissionless culture that celebrates entrepreneurship. Crypto companies want to set up in Singapore not only because of its attractive business laws but also because the city-state is primed to be an exciting cultural hub for the latest crypto-related festivals and conferences.

Recommended Stories

  • Bitcoin miners in Texas halt operations amid heat wave

    Many cryptocurrency miners in Texas, one of the largest Bitcoin mining hubs in the U.S., are halting their operations as the state’s electrical grid faces surging power demand amid a heat wave. See related article: Marathon Digital says Montana storm knocked out most Bitcoin rigs Fast facts Nasdaq-listed miner Core Scientific on Tuesday said that […]

  • Global Financial Watchdog FSB to Propose Crypto Regulations in October

    The Financial Stability Board plans to produce recommendations for the regulation of stablecoins and other crypto assets to the intergovernmental forum, G-20.

  • Crypto investments to count when determining conflict of interest: US gov’t ethics watchdog

    The U.S. Office of Government Ethics (OGE) said federal employees of the executive branch owning cryptocurrencies or mutual funds investing in the sector need to recuse themselves from any matter related to the industry. See related article: CFTC Commissioner Pham suggests regulators stay tech-neutral on stablecoins Fast facts The July 5 memo clarified that the […]

  • Binance gets nod from Spain to offer crypto exchange, custody services

    Binance’s third approval in Europe came after the Bank of Spain allowed its Spanish subsidiary to register as a virtual asset services provider (VASP), the world’s largest crypto exchange by volume said Friday. See related article: SEC said to probe Binance for rule violation in 2017 initial coin offering: report Fast facts The registration will […]

  • Texas Crypto Mining: Firms Feel The Heat Of Grid Stress

    A heat wave causing record electricity demand in the Loan Star State is also cause for concern among Texas crypto mining operations.

  • G20 watchdog to propose first global crypto rules in October

    LONDON (Reuters) -The Financial Stability Board (FSB) said on Monday it would propose "robust" global rules for cryptocurrencies in October, following recent turmoil in markets that has highlighted the need to regulate the "speculative" sector. The FSB, a body of regulators, treasury officials and central bankers from the Group of 20 economies (G20), has so far limited itself to monitoring the crypto sector, saying it did not pose a systemic risk. But recent turmoil in crypto markets has highlighted their volatility, structural vulnerabilities and increasing links to the wider financial system, the FSB said.

  • Brazilian Fintech PicPay to Launch Crypto Exchange, Real-Tied Stablecoin

    The company, which has 30 million active users, will offer bitcoin, ether and USDP trading.

  • Celsius Repays $113 Million of Loans as Crypto Lender Fights Insolvency

    (Bloomberg) -- Crypto lender Celsius Network repaid more loans Monday, as the company continues to battle insolvency.Most Read from BloombergElon’s OutTrump Lashes Out at Elon Musk and ‘Rotten’ Twitter DealWall Street Sours on Stocks in Anemic Trading Day: Markets WrapPutin’s New Weapon of Mass Disruption: Kazakh OilWuhan University Finds Cholera Case, Fueling Fears of SpreadIn the past day, Celsius repaid about $78.1 million worth of USDC stablecoin to lending platform Aave, according to tracke

  • Bitcoin price sinks below US$20K, erases weekly progress

    Bitcoin’s price fell below US$20,000 Tuesday morning in Asia, erasing last week’s gains, as both crypto and traditional markets await the latest U.S. inflation data due on Wednesday. See related article: Bitcoin price crosses US$22K; Fed cools recession fears Fast facts The world’s largest cryptocurrency fell 4.5% in the past 24 hours to trade at […]

  • Bitcoin Miners Shut Off Rigs as Texas Power Grid Nears Brink

    (Bloomberg) -- Nearly all industrial scale Bitcoin miners in Texas have shut off their machines as the companies brace for a heat wave that is expected to push the state’s power grid near its breaking point. Most Read from BloombergElon’s OutTrump Lashes Out at Elon Musk and ‘Rotten’ Twitter DealWall Street Sours on Stocks in Anemic Trading Day: Markets WrapPutin’s New Weapon of Mass Disruption: Kazakh OilWuhan University Finds Cholera Case, Fueling Fears of SpreadMiners such as Riot Blockchain

  • Subway can be sued over its tuna, U.S. judge rules

    (Reuters) -A federal judge said Subway can be sued for allegedly deceiving customers about its tuna products, including a claim it uses other fish species, chicken, pork and cattle instead of the advertised "100% tuna." U.S. District Judge Jon Tigar in San Francisco called it premature to accept Subway's argument that any presence of non-tuna DNA might result from eggs in mayonnaise, or cross-contact with other ingredients that its restaurants' employees handle. "Although it is possible that Subway's explanations are the correct ones, it is also possible that these allegations refer to ingredients that a reasonable consumer would not reasonably expect to find in a tuna product," Tigar ruled on July 7.

  • ‘Scary times’: Builders cut home prices and slow construction as buyers pull back, survey shows

    A proprietary survey by John Burns Real Estate Consulting reveals a broad slowdown in business for home builders.

  • Joe Biden reportedly sent 5 million barrels of oil to Europe and Asia in June even as US prices hit record highs — here are the 2 energy stocks that could gain the most

    Will these two oil stocks be great again?

  • California has the most remote job openings in the U.S.—but another state is on its tail

    Not every state is embracing virtual work as a new normal. These are the 10 best states to find a remote job.

  • Europe’s best defense against Russia’s gas squeeze is looking vulnerable

    Summer months are, of course, the slow season for natural gas demand in Europe, so when Russia shut down Nord Stream 1, the continent’s biggest gas pipeline, for scheduled maintenance today (July 11), it seemed like welcome timing. Europe’s gas outlook got another boost when Canada said it could return a key part for Nord Stream 1 that had been held up due to sanctions on Russia, so when the pipeline is reopened, it should be able to carry more gas than before.

  • Ford Having Some Really Bad Luck With Its Vehicles

    Ford Motor Co. would probably like to hide under the hood of its vehicles lately, but that might not be such a good idea with the all bad luck the automaker has faced with its vehicles. Mich., company on July 8 issued a safety recall of a total of 100,689 of its 2020-2022 Corsair, Escape and Maverick vehicles with 2.5 liter HEV/PHEV engines because of an under hood fire hazard, according to a statement it sent to UPI. "Ford is issuing a safety recall for certain vehicles with 2.5-liter HEV/PHEV engine because in the event of an engine failure, significant quantities of engine oil and/or fuel vapor may be released into the under hood environment and may migrate to and/or accumulate near ignition sources resulting in potential under hood fire, localized melting of components, or smoke," Ford said in the statement.

  • 3 Companies That Might Acquire DocuSign

    DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU), the maker of digital signature software, is having a horrible year. With its stock price languishing and its leadership in flux, some analysts think that DocuSign could be an acquisition target. Let's explore which companies might consider putting in an offer for DocuSign and the business case for each.

  • PC industry suffered worst decline in years, but how bad it is depends on Apple

    Personal-computer shipments suffered their sharpest year-over-year decline in years last quarter, but how many years depends on the performance of Apple Inc.

  • Big U.S. banks' second quarter profits to tumble on higher bad loan reserves

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Second quarter profits at big U.S. banks are expected to fall sharply from a year earlier on increased loan loss reserves, as the pandemic recovery gives way to a possible recession. Analysts expect JPMorgan Chase & Co will report a 25% drop in profit on Thursday, while Citigroup Inc and Wells Fargo & Co will show 38% and 42% profit declines, respectively on Friday, according to Refinitiv I/B/E/S data. Bank of America Corp, which like its peers has big consumer and business lending franchises, is expected to show a 29% drop in profit when it reports on July 18.

  • How Do Mega Backdoor Roths Work?

    A mega backdoor Roth is designed for 401(k) savers who want to enjoy Roth account tax benefits. Learn how a mega backdoor Roth rollover works.