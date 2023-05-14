Why Sir Keir Starmer’s war on wealth will trash what’s left of the British economy

Keir Starmer Labour

It was, if nothing else, quick off the mark. Within moments of the Bank of England raising interest rates to 4.5pc on Thursday afternoon, the shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves took to social media to pin the blame for soaring mortgage costs firmly on the Conservative Party. “People will be wracked with anxiety by this news,” she tweeted.

“The PM must admit his responsibility for the Tory mortgage penalty leaving so many worse off. We need a proper windfall tax on oil and gas giants now to ease the cost of living.”

It was very on-brand. Reeve’s endless streams of posts are peppered with pro-business, pro-enterprise, fiscally responsible soundbites, many of which could be taken straight from the Gordon Brown playbook from the mid-1990s.

This month alone, the hyperactive MP for Leeds East – herself a former economist for the Bank of England – has met with women business leaders to talk about their contribution to growth and visited local business in Mansfield and Gravesend, and will be flying to New York to talk to business leaders about why they should be investing in Britain.

It is not just Reeves. From the party's leader Sir Keir Starmer downwards, the entire Labour team has been on a charm offensive, trying to convince the business community that the economy will not only be safe in Labour’s hands, but actually better off. Starmer has said repeatedly that a government under his Premiership will not “be getting its big government chequebook out”.

Jonathan Reynolds, the shadow business secretary, has been promising a grandly titled Industrial Strategy Council to forge a partnership with business leaders on common priorities, and has been pounding factory floors at companies such as BAE Systems and Hyde Global.

Meanwhile, businesses are more and more willing to work with the party. It was reported last week that a senior policy manager from HSBC had been seconded to Reynolds's office, following in the footsteps of another official from NatWest.

“All of our clients want to have access to what they now see as a government-in-waiting” says the managing director of one of the largest public affairs consultancies.

“We are inundated with requests for private briefings and meetings.”

It is not hard to understand why. After the local elections earlier this month, with another round of catastrophic results for the Conservative Party, almost everyone believes that a Labour government, or at the very least a coalition with the resurgent Liberal Democrats, is all but inevitable.

The Prime Minister Rishi Sunak may well have steadied the ship, but the Conservatives remain a long way behind in the polls. Even if the Tory reputation for competence is steadily being restored, the party is a long way short of any inspiring vision for why it deserves a fourth term in office.

Newly elected leader of Plymouth council, Tudor Evans takes a selfie photograph with Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer, deputy Labour Party leader Angela Rayner (far right) and shadow levelling Up, housing and communities secretary, Lisa Nandy - Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

The trouble is, Labour is not offering the sober, safe alternative that it presents to the public.

True, it has abandoned the wild, far-Left radicalism preached by the former leader Jeremy Corbyn and his shadow chancellor John McDonnell. It has ditched the commitments to nationalisation, to a massive extension of trade unions rights, and to printing unlimited quantities of money to finance higher spending.

But that does not mean the party is no longer a threat to free enterprise. While the language may be sober, when you run through the pledges that Labour has made it is clear that lots of extra tax and a lot more spending are coming down the track.

Worse still, the party will inherit the bleakest economic outlook of any incoming government for the last 50 years. It will have virtually no money to play with, most of the tax-raising measures already in place won’t raise the amount expected, and its plans to raise growth are too flimsy to be taken seriously.

The Tories have made a terrible mess of the economy over the last four years. Growth has stalled, inflation remains stubbornly above 10pc, real wages are falling at the fastest rate in a generation, and the economy has barely grown.

But that doesn’t mean that Labour can’t make it much worse – in reality, its programme is more likely to turn it into a catastrophe.

“Economic growth is the only way to resolve this dilemma,” says the former Chancellor Lord Hammond.

“A faster-growing economy yields more tax. The only sustainable way to increase the tax take is to increase economic growth.

“If you try to raise tax rates, you actually slow down economic growth. And then you end up with a high-tax low-growth economy, which is going nowhere and that’s utterly fatal. That's just not a place where you want to be.”

‘We are pushing the wealthy away’

Labour's tax plans are full of worryingly easy answers. On taking office, the party plans to end the non-dom tax rules that allow foreign citizens to pay tax only on their British rather than global income. At a stroke, billions of pounds will be raised from a few high-rolling billionaires and heiresses – enough cash to fix the health service, improve education, cancel the budget deficit, and pay for a green industrial revolution.

The money the party hopes for has been spent so many times by Labour front-benchers it is hard to keep track of them all.

But speak to experts, and they are clear that it is not going to work. “It’s been discussed forever,” says Roarie Scarisbrick, partner at buying agent Property Vision.

“And I think that any structural change to the non-dom status is going to be a deterrent, both for people coming over here and for people who are here. And there's a section of those people who live here who are agile and able to leave, which I think would be a shame.”

Lord Hammond, who tightened the rules at the Treasury alongside former Chancellor George Osborne, agrees.

“The Treasury’s analysis for me when I was there suggested that we’d gone about as far as we could go without it starting to have a negative effect on the economy,” he says.

“They’ll just choose to go elsewhere, somewhere that’s got a more favourable tax regime.”

Even worse, Labour is planning to put restrictions on foreigners buying homes in the UK, a policy that will make the country even less welcoming to foreign investors – and despite its protestations, won’t do anything to ease the shortage of housing either.

There are other “hammer the rich” wheezes up the party's sleeve too. Another easy tax increase will be putting VAT on school fees, raising a potential £1.6bn from parents, along with perhaps another £100m by charging them business rates as well.

It is another painless squeeze on the well-off, right? Except, again, it won’t raise the money expected.

“I think its sole purpose is to cater to the Labour left, who maybe don't feel like they're getting a lot out of Keir Starmer and Rachel Reeves's leadership,” says Tom Clougherty, research director and head of tax at the Centre for Policy Studies.

“It doesn't make sense in my view as a tax policy. I think it would raise very little money, partly because as soon as you start charging VAT on school fees, schools can reclaim VAT on all their inputs.

“If the school fees go up by another 20pc, I think you're going to get a big shift in parents not being able to afford that – and in a big shift of pupils back into state schools, which is additional spending as well.”

Very true. Instead of raising any money, it will end up costing the Government more instead, as well as putting extra pressure on an already stretched state system.

The proposal also risks driving away the highly skilled foreign workers and entrepreneurs who still choose to make a home in increasingly high-tax Britain.

Trevor Abrahmsohn, managing director of Glentree International, a prime London estate agency, warns that introducing tax on private school fees would be a blow for international buyers who are purchasing property to be close to good schools.

He says: “In the post-Brexit era, this is exactly the opposite of what we should be doing. We should be reducing corporation tax, we should not be putting 20pc on school fees.

“We need to be the oasis that all these wealthy people migrate to. Do you know how much other countries have to work to get the international elite investing in their country? Here we have got them coming in, and we are pushing them away.

“Don’t we want the intelligentsia from all parts of the world to enrich our education base? These intelligent people are investing in their children and investing in this country.”

Capital gains pain

Raising capital gains would undo Gordon Brown's efforts at reform, argues Lastminute.com co-founder Brent Hoberman - Eddie Mulholland

If that doesn’t work, the really big change might be a massive increase in capital gains tax. Labour has not explicitly committed to this, but it has been making plenty of noise about bringing the levy into line with income tax, which would effectively at least double the tax on proceeds from the sale of most assets for high earners.

That is an approach favoured by only seven out of 38 OECD countries. Experts have warned it could harm the UK’s ability to create businesses, its international competitiveness and hit the already increasingly heavily taxed middle classes.

Indeed, a survey conducted by start-up consultancy Beauhurst revealed that 85pc of founders would consider moving their companies abroad if the tax rise went ahead, while up to 88pc of start-up jobs would also be at risk of being shifted out of the UK. Around 90pc of founders said it would be harder to attract top talent as a result.

The entrepreneur and investor Brent Hoberman, who co-founded Lastminute during the dotcom boom and later Made.com, warns that if a Labour government were to substantially raise capital gains taxes it would hit the UK's competitiveness hard.

“I think raising CGT to income tax rates obviously would be a bit like shooting ourselves in the foot if we're trying to get the UK back to growth,” he says.

“It's pretty clear that most people think that wouldn't make sense and it would be odd for a Labour government that actually successfully introduced CGT taper relief under Gordon Brown, I believe, to start going that far the other way. It would position the UK as a place where capital growth and entrepreneurship is less rewarded than in other countries.”

In reality, almost no one thinks a raid would generate any significant amount of money.

“If you just put up the rates, I think that does two things,” says Carl Emmerson, deputy director of the Institute for Fiscal Studies.

“I think it improves some fairness because it means that people don't have an incentive to try and label their income as capital gains when it's really earnings.

“So that part of it would be an improvement. But unfortunately, it would also make some of the problems in the current system worse.

“So for example, people making investments and seeing that their investments are only growing in line with inflation would be subject to more tax. It's not clear they really should be paying any tax.”

If that does not work, then there is another perennially popular target of the left – the private equity industry that now owns huge chunks of the British economy.

Executives at these funds often get a stake in their profits, known as “carried interest”, which is taxed as a capital gain instead of income. A shake-up could raise an estimated £660m.

However – like so many of Labour’s plans – this projection assumes that there is no change in the way people behave, an especially eyebrow-raising assumption for a very mobile fund management industry where executives can be based anywhere in the world.

On top of all that, the party keeps promising more windfall taxes, especially in the North Sea. But investment is already declining, and companies are pulling out, and that will only accelerate once Labour takes power.

Add it all up, and in reality Labour’s plans for raising taxes amount to very little. They will raise virtually no revenue, and in many cases even less than the Exchequer currently takes.

"Believe me, George Osborne and I presided over an incredibly tight fiscal position,” says Lord Hammond.

“We were looking for every source of tax that we could find. Anything that we could have taxed without damaging the economy we did. We went through endless taxes to see where we could increase without causing damage but there’s no point increasing a tax in order to reduce the total take.

“That’s not the purpose of taxation. If the Labour Party starts treating the tax system simply as a way of punishing people it doesn't like, then we’re in trouble.”

Labour spending spree

On the Labour side, the argument is, of course, that it has a “plan for growth”. According to Starmer, Britain under Labour will have the fastest rate of growth in the G7. The only problem is that there is very little detail on how it is going to happen.

There have been plenty of soundbites about a green energy revolution, and about matching the industrial strategy pushed through by President Biden in the United States.

Of course, it remains to be seen whether all the subsidies for chip manufacturers and electric vehicles create genuine growth or just a series of expensive white elephants (funnily enough, microchip prices are already falling, if anyone wants an early clue).

And yet even leaving that aside, it is phenomenally expensive.

Biden’s industrial programme is costing a mighty $1.2 trillion. If we pro rata that for the size of the respective countries, Chancellor Reeves would have to spend £190bn just to match what the US is trying to do. To put that in perspective, it is almost three times the £70bn cost of the furlough scheme. With stalled tax revenues, it is simply not possible and Labour’s ‘industrial strategy’ is likely to be a damp squib.

Further policies contained in a leaked manifesto draft give little cause for confidence. For example, plans to give staff a legal right to work from home risk making the UK even less productive than it is now.

A suggestion last week from backbencher Rachael Maskell, MP for York Central, that a 10mph speed limit be imposed across swathes of Britain is an even more concerning sign about the party's priorities.

At the same time, the tax revenues the party is counting on may well not materialise.

It is not just that non-dom taxes, the raid on private schools, private equity, or increases to capital gains levies won’t raise anything like the money that the party thinks it will. It may well face declining revenues at the same time.

The Chancellor Jeremy Hunt has already imposed the steepest rise in corporation tax in living memory. It is projected to raise an extra £11bn this year, and £17bn next. But – and let’s put this politely – it would hardly be a huge surprise if the Treasury had got that forecast wrong.

All it would take is for a handful of companies, especially if they are mobile, digital businesses, to move to Ireland or the Bahamas and those figures could be dramatically lower.

Likewise, the stealth taxes introduced by freezing thresholds are kicking in from this year, and the Treasury complacently assumes that it will raise billions in easy revenue by dragging more and more people into the 40pc tax band (the numbers have already risen by 50pc since 2019 to 6m, and will rise even more over the next few years).

Again, it might well be wrong. Many couples with children already face marginal rates of 60pc plus given that child relief tapers away, and more than 70pc if they have student loans as well, and so do people earning more than £100,000 as they lose their personal allowance.

The UK has not imposed those kinds of taxes on people since the early 1980s. In a flexible, gig-based economy, will people still be willing to hand over the bulk of their earnings to the government, or will they simply work less instead? We are about to find out, but it is far from obvious that the public will just suck it up.

Overall, even the Office for Budget Responsibility estimates that the Treasury will have a cushion of only around £6.5bn to play with in the years ahead. Even that figure assumes that fuel duty will rise in 2027-2028, a can usually kicked further down the road by successive chancellors. It is a tiny sum of money, and leaves virtually no room for error.

Indeed, it would hardly be a surprise if revenues declined over the first year of a Starmer government, blowing a huge hole in the budget, and forcing it to cut spending instead of increasing it.

Even worse, Labour will face huge spending pressure. When the party last formed a government, spending on the NHS increased by 56pc. With the current budget of £220bn, that would imply an extra £100bn to be thrown at GPs and hospitals. Even that will probably do no more than keep the system out of crisis.

The public sector unions will be clamouring for huge pay rises, and it will be very hard for the party, after so long out of power, to resist. The devolved administrations will be asking for more cash, and so will Labour mayors in the big cities.

If there is a hung parliament, the challenges will be even worse, with the Liberal Democrats demanding even more expensive climate change policies, and putting a stop to any form of building project.

While the Scottish National Party may well be in a sorry state, it will still have a decent number of MPs after the election (even if it is down from the current 45), and it will demand more cash for Scotland as the minimum price for putting Sir Keir into 10 Downing Street.

No one will have voted Labour for a return to austerity, and they won’t like it if that is what is forced upon them. The Conservative Party has already massively increased taxes and spending over the last five years, but Labour will be under huge pressure to go even further.

Sir Keir has abandoned Jeremy Corbyn's far-Left radicalism, but his party's numbers still don't add up - Jonathan Brady/PA Wire

It is unlikely that living standards, or GDP, will be improved as a result.

“None of those are pro-growth measures,” says the economist Julian Jessop.

“The best you can say is that they might raise a bit more revenue but even then, that’s not certain. They might be popular in some sense or give people a warm, fluffy feeling that this is good for British people and bad for foreigners, but none of them look like game-changers to me.

“Anything that increases the tax burden is going to be bad for growth. Anything that makes it less attractive to build property because you're interfering with the market on the demand side rather than the supply side, those sorts of things are all going to be negative for growth.”

In the autumn of last year, Liz Truss and her short-lived chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng discovered how swiftly and brutally the markets can respond once confidence evaporates.

Starmer and Reeves are working furiously to convince businesses and voters that they can be trusted with the economy.

And yet the reality is that the numbers don’t add up, the plans to revive growth are meaningless waffle, and the government will come under huge pressure to turn on the spending taps – if necessary, by forcing the Bank of England to start printing money again.

It will be as chaotic and as messy as the Labour government of the 1970s, and for all the reassuring language will quickly end in catastrophe. In the darkest days of last year’s crisis, the UK faced speculation about a bailout from the International Monetary Fund. That could very easily happen again – except this time, it will be Sir Keir Starmer desperately trying to clear up the mess.

