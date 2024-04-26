Why Skechers Stock Skyrocketed to an All-Time High Today

Jon Quast, The Motley Fool
2 min read
1
In this article:

Shares of shoe company Skechers (NYSE: SKX) skyrocketed to an all-time high Friday after the company announced record financial results for the first quarter. As of 10:20 a.m. ET, Skechers stock was up almost 17%.

A record start to the new year

In Q1, Skechers' sales surged by nearly 13% to $2.25 billion. The bigger growth driver was its direct-to-consumer sales channel. That's significant because direct-to-consumer sales are considerably higher-margin than wholesale.

Boosted by the combination of a higher-margin sales mix and operational discipline, Skechers earned roughly $300 million in operating income in the quarter, up a little more than 13% from the prior-year period.

In short, Skechers is benefiting from a high level of consumer awareness, which is boosting its direct sales and padding profit margins. And that's what investors were celebrating today.

Still reasonably priced at all-time highs

For the second quarter, management expects the shoe company's sales to grow by another 9% to $2.2 billion (at the midpoint of its guidance range). One key component of its ongoing growth is international expansion -- Europe, with 17% growth, was its fastest-growing region in Q1. International sales now account for 65% of the company's total revenues.

Overseas markets will play a key role in Skechers' plan to reach $10 billion in annual revenue in 2026.

Assuming it can keep its profit margins up, Skechers stock could still be a good buy even at its current level. Its market cap is only around $10.5 billion. If the company can hit its 2026 sales goal and keep operating margins over 10%, then it could have over $1 billion in annual profit by that year.

That would be a big profit relative to Skechers' current market cap, which points to the possibility of significant future growth in the share price.

Should you invest $1,000 in Skechers U.s.a. right now?

Before you buy stock in Skechers U.s.a., consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Skechers U.s.a. wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $506,291!*

Stock Advisor provides investors with an easy-to-follow blueprint for success, including guidance on building a portfolio, regular updates from analysts, and two new stock picks each month. The Stock Advisor service has more than quadrupled the return of S&P 500 since 2002*.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 22, 2024

Jon Quast has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Skechers U.s.a. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Why Skechers Stock Skyrocketed to an All-Time High Today was originally published by The Motley Fool

Advertisement

Recommended Stories

  • Skechers Stock Soars Toward Record High After Earnings. Here’s Why.

    Skechers USA stock was climbing Friday after the sneaker maker raised its full-year financial guidance and posted strong first-quarter financial results. Shares of Skechers were up 14% Friday, which would be their largest percentage increase since April 23, 2021, according to Dow Jones Market Data. The stock was also on pace to hit a record closing high as shares hit $67.31.

  • McKinsey’s Roland Rechtsteiner on the energy transition and commodities markets

    Inextricably connected to transitioning energy markets, commodities markets will remain volatile – and could be a "catalyst" for change, says McKinsey's Roland Rechtsteiner.

  • Skechers Breaks Out On 30% Earnings Jump, Hiked Outlook

    Skechers soared 15% early Friday and was one of the top gainers in the S&P MidCap 400 after clearing estimates for Q1 results late Thursday and providing an upbeat forecast. Other footwear stocks rose modestly Friday morning.

  • How To Earn $500 A Month From Domino's Pizza Stock Ahead Of Q1 Earnings

    Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) is scheduled to post earnings results for its first quarter, before the opening bell on April 29, 2024. Analysts expect the Ann Arbor, Michigan-based company to report quarterly earnings at $3.39 per share, up from $2.93 per share in the year-ago period. Domino’s is projected to report quarterly revenue of $1.08 billion, up from $1.02 billion in the year-earlier quarter, according to data from Benzinga Pro. On April 16, UBS analyst Dennis Geiger maintained Domino’

  • 3 Reasons Royal Caribbean Stock Can Double Again in 2024

    Another blowout quarter finds the cruise line operator is in a strong position to double in price, the way it did in 2023.

  • Why ResMed Stock Is Soaring Today

    Investors liked the healthcare technology company's latest quarterly update.

  • Exxon Spent Money to Make Money

    The oil and gas giant’s spending in recent years has opened up a huge gap with Chevron, and it might widen further.

  • ResMed Stock Jumps After Earnings, Revenue Beats

    Shares of ResMed jumped Friday, making the medical device company the morning's biggest mover on the S&P 500. Margins improved as overhead costs and research & development costs held relatively flat.

  • Top 20 biopharma kick off 9.6% market cap surge in Q1 2024 amid Medicare price talks

    Some companies, however, reported a market capitalisation decline, including Gilead Sciences and Roche.

  • Micron (MU) Secures $6.1B for Domestic Manufacturing Expansion

    The $6.1 billion in grants to Micron (MU) is likely to facilitate the construction of cutting-edge memory fabs in Idaho and New York, paving the way for a resurgence of semiconductor production on American soil.