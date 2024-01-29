Why Smart Parking Limited (ASX:SPZ) Could Be Worth Watching

Smart Parking Limited (ASX:SPZ), might not be a large cap stock, but it received a lot of attention from a substantial price movement on the ASX over the last few months, increasing to AU$0.37 at one point, and dropping to the lows of AU$0.33. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Smart Parking's current trading price of AU$0.34 reflective of the actual value of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Smart Parking’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What's The Opportunity In Smart Parking?

According to our price multiple model, which makes a comparison between the company's price-to-earnings ratio and the industry average, the stock price seems to be justfied. In this instance, we’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. We find that Smart Parking’s ratio of 18.9x is trading slightly below its industry peers’ ratio of 21.46x, which means if you buy Smart Parking today, you’d be paying a reasonable price for it. And if you believe that Smart Parking should be trading at this level in the long run, then there’s not much of an upside to gain over and above other industry peers. In addition to this, it seems like Smart Parking’s share price is quite stable, which could mean there may be less chances to buy low in the future now that it’s trading around the price multiples of other industry peers. This is because the stock is less volatile than the wider market given its low beta.

What kind of growth will Smart Parking generate?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. Smart Parking's earnings over the next few years are expected to double, indicating a very optimistic future ahead. This should lead to stronger cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has already priced in SPZ’s positive outlook, with shares trading around industry price multiples. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the track record of its management team. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at SPZ? Will you have enough confidence to invest in the company should the price drop below the industry PE ratio?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on SPZ, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around industry price multiples. However, the optimistic forecast is encouraging for SPZ, which means it’s worth further examining other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

So while earnings quality is important, it's equally important to consider the risks facing Smart Parking at this point in time. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Smart Parking (of which 1 is significant!) you should know about.

