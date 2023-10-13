Why Smartgroup Corporation Ltd (ASX:SIQ) Could Be Worth Watching

Smartgroup Corporation Ltd (ASX:SIQ), is not the largest company out there, but it received a lot of attention from a substantial price movement on the ASX over the last few months, increasing to AU$9.31 at one point, and dropping to the lows of AU$7.66. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Smartgroup's current trading price of AU$8.05 reflective of the actual value of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Smartgroup’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What's The Opportunity In Smartgroup?

Good news, investors! Smartgroup is still a bargain right now. According to my valuation, the intrinsic value for the stock is A$13.23, but it is currently trading at AU$8.05 on the share market, meaning that there is still an opportunity to buy now. Smartgroup’s share price also seems relatively stable compared to the rest of the market, as indicated by its low beta. If you believe the share price should eventually reach its true value, a low beta could suggest it is unlikely to rapidly do so anytime soon, and once it’s there, it may be hard to fall back down into an attractive buying range.

What does the future of Smartgroup look like?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. With profit expected to grow by 27% over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for Smartgroup. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Since SIQ is currently undervalued, it may be a great time to accumulate more of your holdings in the stock. With a positive outlook on the horizon, it seems like this growth has not yet been fully factored into the share price. However, there are also other factors such as capital structure to consider, which could explain the current undervaluation.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on SIQ for a while, now might be the time to enter the stock. Its prosperous future outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy SIQ. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to make a well-informed buy.

Keep in mind, when it comes to analysing a stock it's worth noting the risks involved. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 1 warning sign with Smartgroup, and understanding this should be part of your investment process.

