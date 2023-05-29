Why Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) Could Be Worth Watching

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI), might not be a large cap stock, but it saw a double-digit share price rise of over 10% in the past couple of months on the NASDAQGS. Less-covered, small caps sees more of an opportunity for mispricing due to the lack of information available to the public, which can be a good thing. So, could the stock still be trading at a low price relative to its actual value? Let’s examine Smith & Wesson Brands’s valuation and outlook in more detail to determine if there’s still a bargain opportunity.

Is Smith & Wesson Brands Still Cheap?

According to my price multiple model, which makes a comparison between the company's price-to-earnings ratio and the industry average, the stock price seems to be justfied. I’ve used the price-to-earnings ratio in this instance because there’s not enough visibility to forecast its cash flows. The stock’s ratio of 9.34x is currently trading slightly below its industry peers’ ratio of 12.36x, which means if you buy Smith & Wesson Brands today, you’d be paying a reasonable price for it. And if you believe that Smith & Wesson Brands should be trading at this level in the long run, then there’s not much of an upside to gain over and above other industry peers. Although, there may be an opportunity to buy in the future. This is because Smith & Wesson Brands’s beta (a measure of share price volatility) is high, meaning its price movements will be exaggerated relative to the rest of the market. If the market is bearish, the company’s shares will likely fall by more than the rest of the market, providing a prime buying opportunity.

What does the future of Smith & Wesson Brands look like?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. However, with an extremely negative double-digit change in profit expected next year, near-term growth is certainly not a driver of a buy decision. It seems like high uncertainty is on the cards for Smith & Wesson Brands, at least in the near future.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? SWBI seems priced close to industry peers right now, but given the uncertainty from negative returns in the future, this could be the right time to reduce the risk in your portfolio. Is your current exposure to the stock beneficial for your total portfolio? And is the opportunity cost of holding a negative-outlook stock too high? Before you make a decision on SWBI, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on SWBI for a while, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around industry price multiples. This means there’s less benefit from mispricing. Furthermore, the negative growth outlook increases the risk of holding the stock. However, there are also other important factors we haven’t considered today, which can help crystallize your views on SWBI should the price fluctuate below the industry PE ratio.

In light of this, if you'd like to do more analysis on the company, it's vital to be informed of the risks involved. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 4 warning signs for Smith & Wesson Brands (of which 2 are concerning!) you should know about.

