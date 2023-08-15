Why Softcat plc (LON:SCT) Could Be Worth Watching

While Softcat plc (LON:SCT) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it saw a double-digit share price rise of over 10% in the past couple of months on the LSE. As a mid-cap stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. However, could the stock still be trading at a relatively cheap price? Let’s take a look at Softcat’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if the opportunity still exists.

See our latest analysis for Softcat

What's The Opportunity In Softcat?

Good news, investors! Softcat is still a bargain right now. My valuation model shows that the intrinsic value for the stock is £19.22, but it is currently trading at UK£14.97 on the share market, meaning that there is still an opportunity to buy now. Softcat’s share price also seems relatively stable compared to the rest of the market, as indicated by its low beta. If you believe the share price should eventually reach its true value, a low beta could suggest it is unlikely to rapidly do so anytime soon, and once it’s there, it may be hard to fall back down into an attractive buying range.

Can we expect growth from Softcat?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. Though in the case of Softcat, it is expected to deliver a relatively unexciting earnings growth of 8.3%, which doesn’t help build up its investment thesis. Growth doesn’t appear to be a main reason for a buy decision for the company, at least in the near term.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Even though growth is relatively muted, since SCT is currently undervalued, it may be a great time to increase your holdings in the stock. However, there are also other factors such as capital structure to consider, which could explain the current undervaluation.

Story continues

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on SCT for a while, now might be the time to make a leap. Its future outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy SCT. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to make a well-informed buy.

So while earnings quality is important, it's equally important to consider the risks facing Softcat at this point in time. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 1 warning sign with Softcat, and understanding this should be part of your investment process.

If you are no longer interested in Softcat, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.