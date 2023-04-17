Why Solarvest Holdings Berhad (KLSE:SLVEST) Could Be Worth Watching

Solarvest Holdings Berhad (KLSE:SLVEST), might not be a large cap stock, but it saw a double-digit share price rise of over 10% in the past couple of months on the KLSE. Less-covered, small caps sees more of an opportunity for mispricing due to the lack of information available to the public, which can be a good thing. So, could the stock still be trading at a low price relative to its actual value? Let’s take a look at Solarvest Holdings Berhad’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if the opportunity still exists.

View our latest analysis for Solarvest Holdings Berhad

What's The Opportunity In Solarvest Holdings Berhad?

Solarvest Holdings Berhad appears to be overvalued by 34% at the moment, based on my discounted cash flow valuation. The stock is currently priced at RM0.94 on the market compared to my intrinsic value of MYR0.70. This means that the opportunity to buy Solarvest Holdings Berhad at a good price has disappeared! If you like the stock, you may want to keep an eye out for a potential price decline in the future. Given that Solarvest Holdings Berhad’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us another chance to buy in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

What does the future of Solarvest Holdings Berhad look like?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. With profit expected to grow by 68% over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for Solarvest Holdings Berhad. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

Story continues

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has well and truly priced in SLVEST’s positive outlook, with shares trading above its fair value. At this current price, shareholders may be asking a different question – should I sell? If you believe SLVEST should trade below its current price, selling high and buying it back up again when its price falls towards its real value can be profitable. But before you make this decision, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on SLVEST for some time, now may not be the best time to enter into the stock. The price has surpassed its true value, which means there’s no upside from mispricing. However, the optimistic prospect is encouraging for SLVEST, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

So if you'd like to dive deeper into this stock, it's crucial to consider any risks it's facing. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for Solarvest Holdings Berhad (1 doesn't sit too well with us) you should be familiar with.

If you are no longer interested in Solarvest Holdings Berhad, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here