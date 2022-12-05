U.S. markets open in 8 hours 44 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,070.75
    -4.75 (-0.12%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,438.00
    -21.00 (-0.06%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,995.00
    -15.25 (-0.13%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,893.70
    -0.70 (-0.04%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.92
    +0.94 (+1.18%)
     

  • Gold

    1,822.00
    +12.40 (+0.69%)
     

  • Silver

    23.57
    +0.32 (+1.38%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0581
    +0.0050 (+0.48%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5060
    -3.5060 (-100.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.06
    -19.84 (-100.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2335
    +0.0039 (+0.32%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.4690
    +0.1980 (+0.15%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    17,322.33
    +293.51 (+1.72%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    410.50
    +9.07 (+2.26%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,556.23
    -2.26 (-0.03%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,788.39
    +10.49 (+0.04%)
     

Why some of our 'best company' picks didn't stay that way

Rick Newman
·Senior Columnist
·4 min read

Our Company of the Year isn’t necessarily the company of the decade.

Costco (COST) is the 11th annual Yahoo Finance Company of the Year (COTY). And a deserving one. But a look back at the list of prior winners contains a sobering lesson: greatness doesn’t always last.

Our first COTY selection, for example, was Gap (GPS), in 2012. Believe it or not, the denim retailer was enjoying a resurgence back then, with the stock surging from 2011 to 2014. Since then, however, Gap has become the poster child for the old-school retail apocalypse, closing hundreds of stores, churning through CEOs and even inking a regrettable deal with one of the incarnations of Kanye West. Since peaking in 2014, the shares are down nearly 70%.

Another stumbler, our 2013 selection, Disney (DIS), is still a blue-chip firm. But it hit a rough patch under the leadership of now-departed CEO Bob Chapek. His predecessor, Bob Iger, is now at the helm once more, and he has a lot of fixing to do. Profits are well below pre-Covid levels and the stock is down 35% this year, more than twice the drop in the S&P 500 stock index.

Then there's former high rider Under Armour (UA). It seemed poised to become the next Nike when it claimed the 2014 best-company title. But it missed the athleisure trend, lost high-profile endorsers and endured management problems. The company's value, meanwhile, has dropped from a peak of $22 billion in 2015 to less than $4 billion today.

Another disappointment: Facebook (META), our 2015 winner. In 2021, Yahoo Finance readers face-palmed the company, now Meta, by voting it worst company of the year. What irked investors then was a stream of controversy over Facebook allowing bogus content on the site and/or blocking certain political points of view. This year’s woes include a wrong turn into the “metaverse,” where nobody except CEO Mark Zuckerberg wants to hang out. The company laid off 11,000 workers in November, and the stock is down 67% from its 2021 peak. Once a rare trillion-dollar company, Meta is now worth less than $300 billion.

Other Company of the Year setbacks?

Square (SQ), our 2018 winner, began to focus on cryptocurrency a couple years later, eventually changing its name to Block—as in blockchain. From 2020 to 2021, Square/Block rode the crypto boom up. Then, this year, it rode the crypto bust right back down. Shares soared in 2021, then plunged in 2022, and they’re now around where they were before the move into crypto. Block is back to Square 1.

And when we picked Zoom (ZOOM) in 2020, we wondered whether the "meme" darling of the COVID lockdown era would maintain its momentum once COVID faded and people went back to work. Turns out, not. Zoom had an epic year in 2020, with the stock up nearly 400%. Since then, however, it’s down 87%%. Zoom out.

Some COTY winners, though, are as influential as they were when we chose them, or more so.

Nvidia (2016) is now one of the nation’s foundational tech companies, with microchips that power everything from video games to artificial intelligence. Amazon (AMZN), the winner in 2017, is still the dominant online retailer, though others are catching up—including Target (TGT), our 2019 winner. Microsoft (MSFT), our 2021 winner, has fallen back to earth like most tech companies this year, yet it powers ahead with a suite of terrific franchises.

Preordained greatness is not one of our criteria for selecting the Company of the Year, so we don’t mind if some of our choices lose their luster after their moment of glory. We like companies that had rewarded investors—or, as with Costco this year, punish them less than the market as a whole. We also look for companies that capture the zeitgeist, as Costco did this year by helping consumers battle inflation. And we do, of course, hope our choices remain buzzy so we can check in on them in 10 or 20 years. Costco seems likely to meet that requirement.

More Yahoo Finance Company of the Year 2022 coverage:

Rick Newman is a senior columnist for Yahoo Finance. Follow him on Twitter at @rickjnewman

Click here for politics news related to business and money

Read the latest financial and business news from Yahoo Finance

Download the Yahoo Finance app for Apple or Android

Follow Yahoo Finance on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Flipboard, LinkedIn, and YouTube

Recommended Stories

  • Costco stock: 5 takes from Wall Street analysts

    Five Wall Street analysts give their hot takes on the prospects for the big-box retailer's stock.

  • Meet Yahoo Finance's 2022 Company of the Year: Costco

    Costco wins Yahoo Finance's coveted 'Company of the Year' award. Here are the biggest reasons why.

  • How we chose Costco as Yahoo Finance's Company of the Year

    The retail giant helped consumers battled inflation and performed well as a result.

  • China's LONGi denies circumventing U.S. tariffs on solar panels

    Chinese solar panel maker LONGi Green Energy Technology Co. Ltd said on Monday it will provide evidence to show it is complying with U.S. laws after the U.S. Department of Commerce found it to be circumventing tariffs. The United States will impose new duties on imports from LONGi and three other Chinese solar panel makers, trade officials said on Friday, after an investigation found in a preliminary determination issued last week they were trying to dodge tariffs by finishing products in Southeast Asian countries. BYD Co Ltd, Trina Solar Co Ltd and Canadian Solar Inc, also named in the preliminary determination, did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

  • Yahoo Finance's 2022 Company of the Year: Costco Wholesale

    Why Costco is Yahoo Finance's company of the year for 2022.

  • You Found Out Your Co-Worker Makes More. Can You Ask for a Raise?

    New salary transparency laws have workers talking about pay. Harness the conversation to boost your own earnings.

  • Germany to Miss Military Spending Target Next Year, Study Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Germany will fail to meet a NATO guideline of spending 2% of gross domestic product on its military next year and again from 2026 onwards, according to an analysis quoted in local media on Monday.Most Read from BloombergChina’s Covid Pivot Accelerates as Cities Ease Testing RulesOPEC+ Pauses as Russia Sanctions and China Covid Rules Roil Crude MarketsOPEC+ Latest: Group Agrees to Keep Oil Production UnchangedElon Musk Says Apple Is ‘Fully’ Advertising on Twitter AgainThis Stock St

  • Right-winger Ciotti wins 1st round of French conservative party leadership vote

    Right-winger Eric Ciotti is in poll position to become the next leader of France's formerly heavyweight conservative Les Republicains (LR) party after winning a first round ballot of party members on Sunday. Ciotti, who is on record as saying he wants to stop what he calls a "migratory invasion" of France, polled 42.7% and will face Bruno Retailleau, a senator who polled 34.5%, in a second-round runoff, LR said in a statement.

  • Prince Charles's Diary Gives Us His Real Feelings on His 1997 Visit to Hong Kong

    25 years ago, King Charles was present for the Hong Kong handover ceremony that transferred sovereignty of Hong Kong from the UK to China. In 1997, then-Prince Charles traveled to Hong Kong for the formal handover of Hong Kong from UK rule to Chinese rule. As depicted in the final episode of The Crown season five, the then-Prince of Wales delivered a speech on behalf of his mother Queen Elizabeth in the pouring rain, before leaving on the Royal Yacht Britannia.

  • Oil prices climb after OPEC+ keeps output cut targets, China eases COVID curbs

    MELBOURNE (Reuters) -Oil prices rose as much as 2% on Monday after OPEC+ nations held their output targets steady ahead of a European Union ban and a price cap kicking in on Russian crude. Brent crude futures were last up 72 cents, or 0.8%, to $86.29 a barrel at 0430 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures gained 70 cents, or 0.9%, to $80.68 a barrel. The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and allies including Russia, together called OPEC+, agreed on Sunday to stick to their October plan to cut output by 2 million barrels per day (bpd) from November through 2023.

  • Retirees: remember these year-end tax deadlines

    Retirement Tip of the Week: As we approach the new year, look for tax-advantageous strategies to cut your tax bill next year, or at least save you money in the long run. There are also a few important deadlines retirees need to keep in mind to save money or avoid big penalties. One of the most popular strategies is the Roth conversion.

  • 3 Dividend Stocks to Buy on Sale

    Read on for some good reasons to like Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT), Costco (NASDAQ: COST), and Garmin (NYSE: GRMN). Microsoft stock is down more than 25% this year, along with many of its tech giant peers.

  • This Famed Finance Professor Thinks Meta Platforms Is All Upside. Is He Right?

    Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) has suffered an epic collapse over the last year. While that's all bad news, what's already happened to Meta stock shouldn't matter at this point. What does matter is if the stock offers a good value at its current price, or if the discounted value of future cash flows is greater than the current valuation.

  • 'Overthrow the regime' chant protesters southern Syria

    STORY: Earlier, more than 200 people had gathered around the building in the center of the Druze-majority city, chanting slogans calling for the overthrow of Syrian President Bashar Assad, they said, amid spiralling prices and economic hardship."Our message today is to the regime: You see how people are dying from starvation. People are waiting for aid," one protester was heard saying in a video released a local website Suwayda 24.Syrian state media said tens of "outlaws" stormed the governor's office and burned files and official papers.Three witnesses told Reuters the governor was not in the building which was vacated before protesters stormed the offices.Witnesses also told Reuters that once inside the building, demonstrators brought down pictures of Assad.A civic activist and editor of Suwayda 24, a local website that covers the southern region, told Reuters several people were wounded in the exchange of gunshots.A source in the city hospital said one civilian who was being treated had died from gunshot wounds while another was still in hospital after being shot.Sweida province has been spared the violence seen in other parts of Syria since the start of the over-decade long conflict that began after pro-democracy protests erupted against Assad's family ruler were violently crushed by security forces.

  • Credit Suisse's investment bank draws interest from Saudi crown prince - WSJ

    Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman is considering an investment of around $500 million to back the new unit CS First Boston (CSFB) and its CEO-designate Michael Klein, the report said, adding that bank has not yet received a formal proposal from any Saudi entity. Additional financial backing could come from U.S. investors including former Barclays chief Bob Diamond's Atlas Merchant Capital, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter.

  • OPEC+ Pauses as Russia Sanctions and China Covid Rules Roil Crude Markets

    (Bloomberg) -- OPEC+ responded to surging volatility and growing market uncertainty by keeping its oil production unchanged. Most Read from BloombergChina’s Covid Pivot Accelerates as Cities Ease Testing RulesOPEC+ Pauses as Russia Sanctions and China Covid Rules Roil Crude MarketsOPEC+ Latest: Group Agrees to Keep Oil Production UnchangedElon Musk Says Apple Is ‘Fully’ Advertising on Twitter AgainThis Stock Strategist Says We’ll See 5% Inflation for the Next DecadeThe outcome of the brief onlin

  • EXPLAINER: Can Ukraine pay for war without wrecking economy?

    Even as Ukraine celebrates recent battlefield victories, its government faces a looming challenge on the financial front: how to pay the enormous cost of the war effort without triggering out-of-control price spikes for ordinary people or piling up debt that could hamper postwar reconstruction. The struggle is finding loans or donations to cover a massive budget deficit for next year — and do it without using central bank bailouts that risk wrecking Ukraine's currency, the hryvnia. Economists working with the government say that if Ukraine can shore up its finances through the end of next year, it is Russia that could find itself in financial trouble if a proposed oil price cap by the U.S., European Union and allies saps Moscow's earnings.

  • The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.'s (NYSE:GS) Price Is Right But Growth Is Lacking

    With a price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 10x The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. ( NYSE:GS ) may be sending bullish...

  • Alibaba Group Holding's (NYSE:BABA) three-year decline in earnings translates into losses for shareholders

    This month, we saw the Alibaba Group Holding Limited ( NYSE:BABA ) up an impressive 39%. But that doesn't change the...

  • Shopify Just Raised a $7.5 Billion Green Flag

    After years of unbridled growth, e-commerce tools purveyor Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) was hit by a perfect storm. Each of these factors weighed on Shopify, which shed as much as 85% of its value since late last year. Late last week, Shopify reported an encouraging start to the holiday shopping season.