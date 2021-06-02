U.S. markets close in 4 hours 13 minutes

Why sports tech is bigger than a game

Alex Wilhelm and Natasha Mascarenhas
·1 min read

Hello and welcome back to Equity, TechCrunch’s venture capital-focused podcast, where we unpack the numbers behind the headlines.

For this week’s deep dive, Alex and Natasha dug into the burgeoning of sports media, sports gaming, and fantasy sports world today through the lens of some early-stage startups. Naturally, the Equity team is what comes to mind when you consider the correct and right people to discuss sports. We are here to back up your priors.

Jokes aside, we had a good time digging into the following:

  • THE GIST raised $1 million. Both Natasha and Alex were very bullish on the company's product, focus, and market. Especially in light of some recent media deals that have kept our hearts aflutter over the last few quarters.

  • Blaseball raised $3 million. Whether it is blah-ZAY-ball, or BLACE-ball, the Equity team thinks that having fantasy fantasy sports is meta, good fun, and perhaps appeal-broadening the larger, somewhat hoary world of baseball. Also baseball could use more whimsy in general.

  • And the fantasy talk continued as we got to cricket, which is a massively adored and obsessed over sport in India especially. Earlier this year, Dream11's parent firm raised $225 million at an over $2.5 billion valuation to build an end-to-end sports tech company around the sport.

We'd venture out to say we are probably the only tech podcast this week that found an angle to riff on within sports and donuts, which is why we love our jobs and why we hope you love the show. Surprises keep things fun, and much love to our producers, Chris and Grace, for constantly sourcing creative material that may have flown under the radar otherwise.

Back Friday!

Equity drops every Monday at 7:00 a.m. PST, Wednesday, and Friday morning at 7:00 a.m. PST, so subscribe to us on Apple Podcasts, Overcast, Spotify and all the casts.

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. stocks inched lower as investors assessed the impact of another economic report on Federal Reserve monetary policy.The S&P 500 fluctuated between gains and losses after U.S. manufacturing data topped estimates while also showing some weakness in employment figures. A measure of factory activity in May rose on stronger order growth. However, manufacturers are struggling because of supply shortages and labor constraints.Energy shares were among the best performing Tuesday as th

  • Gold Heads for Biggest Monthly Gain Since July on Inflation Bets

    (Bloomberg) -- Gold headed for the biggest monthly advance since July, with inflation risks in focus ahead of key U.S. jobs data due later this week that will offer clues on the economic recovery.Some Federal Reserve officials have said that recent price pressures are to be expected as the economy reopens amid pent-up demand, and should prove temporary as supply glitches abate. The PCE price index -- which the Fed uses for its inflation target -- rose 3.6% from a year earlier, the biggest jump since 2008.Bullion erased its 2021 losses this month amid signs of accelerating inflation and a potentially uneven economic recovery due to the resurgence of Covid-19 in some countries. Investor interest has also returned, with hedge funds and other large speculators boosting their net-long position in gold to the highest since early January. Holdings in bullion-backed exchange-traded funds climbed for the first time in four months in May but the gains remained far short of those seen during last year’s record rally.“Gold is heading for its biggest monthly gain since July as inflation remains the key focus,” Ole Hansen, head of commodity strategy at Saxo Bank A/S, said in a note. “The recovery in ETF holdings backed by bullion and fund positions in futures remain subdued, a sign that many investors remain unconvinced about the short to medium-term direction.”Spot gold rose 0.2% to $1,906.79 an ounce at 1:14 p.m. New York time, bringing this month’s gain to 7.8%. Prices climbed to $1,912.76 last week, the highest since Jan. 8. Silver, palladium and platinum also advanced. The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index headed for a second straight monthly drop.The U.S. nonfarm payrolls report scheduled for release on Friday augurs a pivotal moment for investors to assess whether surprisingly tepid job gains seen last month were a momentary blip or the start of something more persistent.“With gold breaking above the $1,900 level, there is a clear bullish momentum with precious metal demand right now,” said Howie Lee, an economist at Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp. “A weak nonfarm payrolls number this Friday may jolt gold prices toward the $1,975 level.”Copper futures in New York slid 0.2%, while the London Metal Exchange was closed for a public holiday.More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

    Dogecoin soars Wednesday after crypto platform Coinbase lays the groundwork for the meme asset to soon trade on the U.S.'s largest digital-asset site.

    On Wednesday, shares in Samsung Publishing moved higher following new tweets from the chief executive of the electric-vehicle company, while crypto asset dogecoin soared after Musk posted a related meme.

    Shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. were set to keep soaring Wednesday, and the movie theater operator is looking to engage directly with its "sizable retail shareholder base" with a new communication initiative, offering free popcorn for new members.

    Cramer picked 100 companies he believed would outperform the S&P during the pandemic.

  • Mudrick Sells Entire AMC Stake, Calling Shares Overvalued

    (Bloomberg) -- Mudrick Capital sold all its stock in AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. as of Tuesday, the same day the movie theater chain disclosed that the investment firm had bought $230.5 million of fresh shares to bolster its finances, according to a person with knowledge of the matter.Mudrick no longer holds any AMC shares and sold at a profit, the person said, asking not to be identified discussing a private matter. The firm disposed of its stake after concluding that AMC’s stock is overval

  • AMC’s All-In Embrace of Retail Mob Good for Another Big Gain

    (Bloomberg) -- AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. is really leaning into this whole meme-stock phenomenon.On Wednesday, the movie-theater chain announced that it would reward small-time investors, who have been instrumental in AMC’s wild, logic-defying 1,400% share rally this year, with goodies such as special screenings and free popcorn. It comes a day after AMC took advantage of those meteoric gains to raise $230 million directly from one of its main creditors, Mudrick Capital Management, and sho

  • Biden Targets a Tax Break That Helped Trump Build His Fortune

    (Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden is pushing to close a tax break that helped his predecessor amass a fortune.The Democrat has proposed narrowing a tax code provision that allows real estate investors to avoid capital gains taxes when they sell property, as long as they use the gains to buy more. Former President Donald Trump’s most valuable investment, which traces back to his $95 million purchase of a west-side Manhattan development site, has benefited from the rule.In 2005, when Trump’s part

    Prices have since begun to cool, with intraday resistance around $38,000 for bitcoin and $2,730 for ether.

    The meme stock soared almost 22% at Tuesday’s open after the theater announced it had sold 8.5 million shares of its common stock for $230.5 million to Mudrick Capital Management L.P.

    Shares of Coinbase climb Tuesday as the broader digital-asset complex attempts to rally following a listless weekend for crypto.

    U.S. District Judge Vince Chhabria issued a preliminary injunction that was sought in a lawsuit by 15 jobless Californians who are among thousands who had their benefit debit cards frozen.

  • China Evergrande unit slides by record in US$1.9 billion sell-off as seller offloads stock after lock-up period expires

    Evergrande Property Services Group slumped in Hong Kong by the most since its December listing after an unidentified seller offloaded several blocks of shares as soon as a six-month lock-up period on key investors expired on Wednesday. The stock sank 13 per cent to HK$9.78 at the close of trading on Wednesday, erasing the equivalent of US$1.9 billion from its market value. That was the biggest one-day sell-off since the unit of China's biggest developer by sales started trading on December 2. Do

  • 2 Big Dividend Stocks Yielding 7%; Analysts Say ‘Buy’

    Let’s talk about defending your portfolio. It’s a common impulse for most investors, when the economy starts to turn sour. We’re in a growth phase now, with economic activity rebounding strongly from the corona-crisis shutdowns, and with reopening getting into full stride, economists are predicting up to 8% GDP expansion this year. But there are clouds on the horizon. Inflation is rising, and the April jobs report was, simply put, a disaster. The Biden Administration is pushing multi-trillion dollar spending plans that are likely to boost inflation, while the expanded unemployment benefits are giving the unemployment rate an artificial boost. But with all that, the Federal Reserve has signaled that it does not intend to raise interest rates. Writing from investment banking firm Canaccord, analyst Tony Dwyer acknowledges the unsettled market conditions. “Although the major market indices remain near record levels, there has been incredible volatility underneath due to confusion around the path of inflation and the Federal Reserve insistence it is transitory. We fully expect the rotational volatility to continue over the coming weeks, with investors debating the outlook for inflation ahead of the newest economic data in early June as the Fed goes into their quiet period ahead of the June 15-16 FOMC meeting,” Dwyer noted. All of this adds up to a market environment that lends itself to defensive stock plays, as a hedge against uncertainty. And that, of course, brings us to dividend stocks. These are the classic defensive plays, giving investors a dual path toward returns, from both the share appreciation and the dividend payments. Wall Street’s analysts have been doing some of the footwork for us, pinpointing dividend-paying stocks that have kept up high yields, at least 7% to be exact. Opening up the TipRanks database, we examine the details behind two such stocks to find out what else makes them compelling buys. Black Stone Minerals (BSM) We’ll start with a hydrocarbon exploration and development company, Black Stone Minerals. This company holds rights to more than 20 million acres, spread across 60 productive basins in 40 states. The lion’s share of the operations are spread from Texas through Alabama, but Black Stone also has rights and hydrocarbon production in Montana and North Dakota, West Virginia and Pennsylvania, and the Rocky Mountain states. Black Stone reported its financial results for 1Q21 in early May. The results showed that the company has still not fully bounced back from the COVID pandemic – revenues and earnings are both still down year-over-year. On a positive note, revenues have shown three consecutive quarters of sequential increases. The top line came in at $87.1 million, and net income was reported at $16 million. The company reaffirmed its borrowing capability through its revolving credit facility during the quarter, at $400 million. During the quarter, Black Stone entered into several new development agreements, on properties in Texas, and acquired mineral and royalty rights, for $20.7 million in cash and stock, in the northern part of the Midland Basin. Also during the quarter, Black Stone declared a dividend of 17.5 cents per common share. At the current rate, the common stock dividend yields 7.07%, and has an annualized payment of 70 cents per common share. Raymond James analyst John Freeman is impressed with Black Stone’s Q1 development deals, and writes of the company: “BSM had an incredibly strong 1Q where it… announced another series of development deals in the Austin Chalk & Shelby Trough as well as its first acquisition since the pandemic. We have already seen phenomenal results in the very early development of the Austin Chalk and expect more meaningful well catalysts in the near term, this time from the Shelby Trough…” The analyst summed up, "Due to the strong progress, we are raising our production estimate for 2021 to the top of BSM's guide (up 3%), and are now modeling a return to growth in 2022 (up ~4% vs prior model down ~1%). Alongside a soon to be growing production profile, BSM offers an attractive.. distribution yield and a rock-solid balance sheet." Unsurprisingly, Freeman rates the stock as a Strong Buy, and sets a $15 price target suggesting an upside of ~50% for the year ahead. (To watch Freeman’s track record, click here) Overall, Black Stone has attracted attention from 5 Wall Street analysts, whose reviews break down 2 to 3 Buys versus Holds, and give the stock a Moderate Buy consensus rating. The shares are selling for $9.90; they have $11.40 average price target, indicating room for 15% upside in the next 12 months. (See BSM stock analysis on TipRanks) Blackstone Mortgage Trust (BXMT) If we’re looking at dividend stocks, we’ll naturally be drawn to real estate investment trusts (REITs). These companies, straddling the line between real estate managers and financial services, are known for their high dividend yields and long-term dividend reliability. Both stem from a regulatory requirement that REITs pay back a certain percentage of earnings directly to shareholders. Dividends are convenient mode for compliance. Blackstone Mortgage focuses on collateral-based senior mortgage loans in the North American, European, and Australian markets. The company has a real estate portfolio exceeding $368 billion in global value, and a total of $649 billion in assets under management. The AUM total includes $196 billion in real estate assets. While BXMT’s revenues have been showing sequential declines recently, the Q1 top line still came in at $185.75 million, and EPS, at 54 cents per share, was up dramatically from the 39-cent loss reported in the year-ago quarter. During Q1, Blackstone closed $1.7 billion in new real estate loans, exceeding its total 2020 loan originations. The company also reported $1.1 billion in available liquidity. The sound results supported the dividend payment, of 62 cents per common share. The dividend has been paid out at this rate since 2H15, and the company has kept up reliable payments for the last 8 years. At the current rate, the dividend annualizes to $2.48 per share and gives an impressively high yield of 7.74%. BTIG analyst Tim Hayes takes a bullish stance on Blackstone, noting: “The pipeline is robust, and management expects earnings to benefit from continued portfolio growth and higher fee income as originations/repayments normalize. ROEs on new originations are expected to be in line with pre-pandemic levels as lower funding costs offset pressure on asset yields. Credit performance remains strong and continues to trend in the right direction…. BXMT recognized 100% interest collection in 1Q21, with 98% of loans performaning [sic]…” The analyst concluded, "We view shares to be attractively valued, currently trading at a discount to historical multiples and offering a 7.7% dividend yield — a ~600-bp spread to the U.S.10-Year Treasury yield vs. the 2-year avg. pre-pandemic spread of ~475 bps." Based on the above, Hayes rates BXMT shares a Buy along with a $35 price target. Based on the current dividend yield and the expected price appreciation, the stock has ~16% potential total return profile. (To watch Hayes’ track record, click here) Like BSM above, BXMT has 5 analyst reviews, which include 2 to Buy and 3 to Hold, for a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating. (See BXMT stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for dividend stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

    A new report by the Financial Planning Association looks at the changing attitudes to cryptocurrencies like bitcoin and dogecoin.

    May marked a 35% drop in price for bitcoin, making it one of the worst months to date for the cryptocurrency.

    Dogecoin rallies as Coinbase adds support for the meme cryptocurrency. Bitcoin trades within a narrowing range.