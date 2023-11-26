Why SRG Global Limited (ASX:SRG) Could Be Worth Watching

While SRG Global Limited (ASX:SRG) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it received a lot of attention from a substantial price movement on the ASX over the last few months, increasing to AU$0.72 at one point, and dropping to the lows of AU$0.60. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether SRG Global's current trading price of AU$0.66 reflective of the actual value of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at SRG Global’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What Is SRG Global Worth?

The share price seems sensible at the moment according to my price multiple model, where I compare the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. In this instance, I’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. I find that SRG Global’s ratio of 15.25x is trading in-line with its industry peers’ ratio, which means if you buy SRG Global today, you’d be paying a relatively sensible price for it. Although, there may be an opportunity to buy in the future. This is because SRG Global’s beta (a measure of share price volatility) is high, meaning its price movements will be exaggerated relative to the rest of the market. If the market is bearish, the company’s shares will likely fall by more than the rest of the market, providing a prime buying opportunity.

What kind of growth will SRG Global generate?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. SRG Global's earnings over the next few years are expected to increase by 81%, indicating a highly optimistic future ahead. This should lead to more robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? SRG’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading around industry price multiples. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the financial strength of the company. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at SRG? Will you have enough confidence to invest in the company should the price drop below the industry PE ratio?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on SRG, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around industry price multiples. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for SRG, which means it’s worth further examining other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

