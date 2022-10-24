U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,797.34
    +44.59 (+1.19%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,499.62
    +417.06 (+1.34%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,952.61
    +92.90 (+0.86%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,748.40
    +6.16 (+0.35%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    84.87
    +0.29 (+0.34%)
     

  • Gold

    1,656.10
    +2.00 (+0.12%)
     

  • Silver

    19.26
    +0.07 (+0.37%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9889
    +0.0015 (+0.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.2340
    +0.0210 (+0.50%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1308
    +0.0026 (+0.23%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    148.8890
    -0.1310 (-0.09%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,342.21
    -227.38 (-1.16%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    442.16
    +0.80 (+0.18%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,013.99
    +44.26 (+0.64%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,974.90
    +84.32 (+0.31%)
     

Why startups are better off prioritizing growth instead of optimizing cloud costs

Anna Heim
·3 min read

Everybody's talking so much about cost optimization and extending runways that startups across the board are looking at every little expense as they seek ways to navigate the downturn. But some costs are better left untouched simply because the work involved may not be worth the payoff.

According to several investors we surveyed recently, cloud costs are one such area that startups can afford to ignore, at least in the early days. As Zetta Ventures managing director Jocelyn Goldfein put it, the math needs to make sense if you're prioritizing cost cuts over growth. "It's not really worth optimizing your cloud spend until you can squeeze out at least half a month, better yet a full month, of runway. Usually, that's not the case at the early stage."

It's also increasingly important to not lose focus on product development if you're a growth-stage startup. "I’ll always believe that getting things working end-to-end in a timely fashion and iterating on user feedback is the priority. Over-optimizing early is an anti-pattern," said Menlo Ventures partner Tim Tully. "As they say in product teams, K.I.S.S. (keep it simple, stupid). You can always go back and optimize later."

We're widening our lens, looking for more investors to include in TechCrunch surveys where we poll top professionals about challenges in their industry.

If you're an investor who'd like to participate in future surveys, fill out this form.

Keeping it simple, though, isn't always an option for startups these days with the plethora of cloud and component providers crowding the market. Multicloud is now a more viable option than ever in such an environment. "While choosing a single public cloud offers more simplicity and speed," Team8 managing partner Liran Grinberg says, "a multicloud setup will allow you to leverage the best-of-breed offering from a functionality standpoint as well as optimize for cost down the line."

However, Grinberg added that startups should be mindful of the implications of using multiple cloud vendors down the road. "Firstly, egress costs can be expensive enough to make this not worth the while. Second, you need to manage more than one provider, so your monitoring, cost management, infrastructure as code and security solutions need to support all the vendors you are using."

Besides the usual suspects, there are now more vendors and models available to startups than there were a few years ago. This includes virtual private clouds, which can be useful for companies dealing with privacy and regulatory concerns.

For a company to run its own servers, all the investors agreed that founders should first carefully weigh the pros and cons of doing so, and only proceed if it's going to be worth it. Tully said, "Going on-prem from a data center perspective, as opposed to cloud on-prem, i.e. virtual private cloud (VPC), would require a very compelling business reason to justify."

"For starting on-prem, you should have a really, really good excuse, as the overhead cost for running this kind of operation is almost never worthwhile for startups (and even for very mature companies, for that matter)," Grinberg added.

Read the full survey to find out what investors look for in cloud startups, the best ways to approach and pitch them, why cloud marketplaces are a hit and more advice on what to prioritize when it comes to cloud-related decisions.

5 cloud investors illustrate the various paths ahead for startups

Recommended Stories

  • Beyond Meat launches plant-based steak at Kroger, Walmart, and other grocers

    Yahoo Finance's Brooke DiPalma discusses Beyond Meat's latest product offering as the stock remains under pressure.

  • Max Q: The ghost in the machine

    Hello and welcome back to Max Q. Disrupt is finally behind us, which can only mean one thing: We are officially counting down to TC's Space event in December! “There are a lot of satellite-on-satellite conjunctions; it’s less than 10% today but the paradigm is shifting,” Feyzi told TechCrunch (by "conjunction," he's referring to situations when spacecraft orbits overlap). Kayhan Space pitches in Startup Battlefield at TechCrunch Disrupt in San Francisco on October 19, 2022.

  • Daily Crunch: Mobile gaming review — Playing on the Logitech G Cloud with Shadow

    Haje is considering dressing up as "supply chain disruptions" for Halloween, whereas Christine is contemplating dressing up as a down round. On cloud 9: Romain chronicles how pairing up the Logitech G Cloud with cloud computing service Shadow not only made for a better gaming experience, but was also “a match made in cloud gaming heaven.” Helping hand: Pre-seed startups just got another investor friend in Africa.

  • Beyond Meat launches plant-based steak

    Beyond Steak will be available at Kroger and Walmart stores nationwide, as well as at select Albertsons and Ahold divisions and other retailers.

  • iPadOS 16 and MacOS release: Apple releases controversial new software for iPad

    Apple has released its controversial new iPad update, iPadOS 16, as well as a major new version of MacOS. Both updates bring Apple’s devices in line with the iPhone, which received its own iOS 16 update last month. A new tool, named Stage Manager, aims to make it easier to multitask and switch between different apps – but has received sustained criticism.

  • Unity Software Inc. (U) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

    Unity Software Inc. (U) closed at $28.63 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.75% move from the prior day.

  • The new iPad Pro is ludicrously fast (just like last year's model)

    Evaluating the new iPad Pro is a simpler task than the basic iPad that Apple announced alongside it last week. That iPad has been completely redesigned. But the 2022 iPad Pro is a minor iteration of the model released in early 2021, which was powered by the M1 chip. Now, with M2 Macs out in the wild, Apple decided its best tablet needed one, too. That new chip is by far the most notable change here. Otherwise, the design, screen, cameras, storage options, accessories and price are all the same. That’s not a big problem, though, because the iPad Pro was already an outstanding device — and the Liquid Retina XDR display Apple introduced on last year’s 12.9-inch model is still a simply outstanding screen. There are a couple new tricks here, like the Apple Pencil “hover” feature and the ability to shoot video in Apple’s ProRes codec, but by and large this iPad Pro isn’t angled at people who bought that M1 model. Instead, it’s just a case of Apple flexing its muscles by making the most powerful, spare-no-expense tablet that it can.

  • Apple releases macOS Ventura, iOS 16.1 and iPadOS 16

    The Mac and iPad updates center around the Stage Manager multitasking feature. Meanwhile, Apple Fitness+ has arrived on iPhone, which should not have as many of those annoying copy-and-paste prompts.

  • Brex lands Coinbase as new software customer

    Ramp CEO Eric Glyman and Airbase founder Thejo Kote were good sports and joined the amazing Ruth Foxe Blader of Anthemis to talk about what it's like competing in this current environment. Also on Wednesday, I moderated a fireside chat with Brex co-CEO and co-founder Henrique Dubugras and YC continuity managing director (and early Brex investor) Anu Hariharan. It was standing room only and Dubugras spoke candidly on a number of topics such as just how much the company spent on that billboard campaign, what really led to its decision to stop working with SMBs and the lessons learned after that decision caused a bit of an uproar in the startup community.

  • Apple Plans to Quietly Give You More Ads

    A happy life on the internet requires a delicate balance between instant access to information and an onslaught of digital advertising. Whether its an independently-run blog or a major social media giant like Meta or TikTok, internet advertising has become a ubiquitous part of everyone's life. On the other hand, the use of ad services allows online content creators and entrepreneurs to monetize their content.

  • Fermyon raises $20M to build tools for cloud app dev

    Matt Butcher and Radu Matei worked on container technologies for years; "containers" in this context referring to software packages containing all the necessary elements to run in any environment, from desktop PCs to servers. The setbacks spurred them and a handful of other DeisLabs veterans to found Fermyon, which today closed a $20 million Series A funding round led by Insight Partners with participation from Amplify Partners and angel investors. Fermyon offers a managed cloud service, Fermyon Cloud, that allows developers to quickly build microservices, or pieces of apps that work independently, but together (e.g.

  • iPadOS 16 Tips and Tricks: Apple’s Tablet Gets More Multitasking Features

    Apple packed more productivity into its latest tablet software. But the most powerful features are only for newer, pricier iPad Pro and Air models.

  • Urtopia's tech-heavy ebike is only as good as its software

    An ebike with GPS, 4G, mmWave, Bluetooth, WiFi and more really really needs a reliable app to tie it all together.

  • China Builder Yango’s Unit Gets Wind-Up Order in First in HK

    (Bloomberg) -- A Hong Kong court has issued an order that a Chinese developer’s unit that defaulted on offshore debt be wound up, the first such instance against a major builder during the country’s property-debt crisis and opening the door to more such decisions.Most Read from BloombergChina Stocks Slide as Leadership Overhaul Disappoints TradersWall Street Is Heading to Saudi Arabia as US Oil Spat SimmersSunak Edges Closer to UK Leadership as Johnson Drops OutKorean Air Plane Overruns Runway W

  • Credit Suisse to Pay €238 Million to Settle Tax Suit

    (Bloomberg) -- Credit Suisse Group AG agreed to pay €238 million ($234 million) to settle a French criminal probe into allegations the bank helped clients stash undeclared funds.Most Read from BloombergChina Stocks Slide as Leadership Overhaul Disappoints TradersWall Street Is Heading to Saudi Arabia as US Oil Spat SimmersKorean Air Plane Overruns Runway While Landing in PhilippinesTech Pushes Stocks Higher as Key Earnings Loom: Markets WrapSunak Edges Closer to UK Leadership as Johnson Drops Ou

  • These Are The 5 Best Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

    Buying a stock is easy, but buying the right stock without a time-tested strategy is incredibly hard. So what are the best stocks to buy now or put on a watchlist?

  • Mortgages Sold to Fannie, Freddie Should Use More Than FICO Scores, Regulator Says

    The Federal Housing Finance Agency will require lenders that use credit scores for mortgage underwriting to use scores from both Fair Isaac Corp., the creator of FICO credit scores, and its competitor VantageScore.

  • NFT Royalties May Be ‘Dwindling,’ Galaxy Digital Researcher Says

    Galaxy Digital Research Associate Salmaan Qadir discusses whether NFT creators are benefitting from the royalty economy.

  • Amazon to switch security vendors, resulting in 1,200 Seattle-area layoffs

    A spokesperson for the security company says the laid-off employees aren't expected to become unemployed.

  • Can Chevron (CVX) Deliver Another Strong Earnings Show in Q3?

    Healthy commodity prices and higher refining margins are likely to have boosted Chevron's (CVX) profit levels in the third quarter.