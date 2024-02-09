Why Stellantis (STLA) Outpaced the Stock Market Today

In the latest market close, Stellantis (STLA) reached $24.41, with a +1.5% movement compared to the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.57% gain on the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.14%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 1.25%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the automaker had gained 5.67% over the past month. This has outpaced the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's loss of 6.06% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.07% in that time.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Stellantis in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on February 15, 2024.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $5.69 per share and revenue of $200 billion. These totals would mark changes of +1.61% and +5.68%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Stellantis should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 0.93% decrease. Currently, Stellantis is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Stellantis's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 4.23. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 6.53.

We can also see that STLA currently has a PEG ratio of 0.33. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. The Automotive - Foreign industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 0.35 as of yesterday's close.

The Automotive - Foreign industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 75, which puts it in the top 30% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

