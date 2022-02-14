U.S. markets close in 3 hours 50 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,407.94
    -10.70 (-0.24%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,554.15
    -183.91 (-0.53%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,879.93
    +88.78 (+0.64%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,035.73
    +5.59 (+0.28%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    93.64
    +0.54 (+0.58%)
     

  • Gold

    1,863.20
    +21.10 (+1.15%)
     

  • Silver

    23.78
    +0.42 (+1.78%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1305
    -0.0046 (-0.41%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.0220
    +0.0670 (+3.43%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3512
    -0.0055 (-0.40%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.7200
    +0.3100 (+0.27%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,665.86
    +437.45 (+1.04%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    975.58
    +19.37 (+2.03%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,531.59
    -129.43 (-1.69%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,079.59
    -616.49 (-2.23%)
     

Why are we still using super-greenhouse gases in our home air conditioners?

Forrest Iandola
·6 min read

Air conditioners are a major source of greenhouse gases. On Project Drawdown’s 2017 list of over 100 opportunities to reduce human-caused global warming, cleaner tech for refrigeration and air-conditioning is at the very top.

So, back at my house, what’s so dirty about our air conditioner? Since I am using solar power, the energy to operate the air conditioner isn’t the issue. But, to take the heat out of the house and move it to the heat exchanger in the backyard, the air conditioner uses refrigerant.

Demystifying refrigerants

From the 1930s to the 1980s, refrigerants posed two major environmental problems: They were extremely potent greenhouse gases and they damaged the ozone layer.

Thanks to some fast-moving legislation in the 1980s, we no longer use refrigerants that damage the ozone layer. In the Regreen Scale, which is inspired by the air quality levels that are used to track wildfires, we describe these ozone-depleting refrigerants as “Step 0” refrigerants.

Image Credits: Forrest Iandola

Despite the progress of the 1980s, we still do use super-greenhouse gases as refrigerants. Every home air conditioner comes with a sticker on the side with detailed information about its refrigerant. The air conditioner in my backyard has 10 pounds of a refrigerant called R-410a (Step 1 on the Regreen scale). If all that refrigerant leaked out, it would cause as much global warming as burning 1,100 gallons of gasoline – in other words, 110 tanks of gasoline on a 10-gallon gas tank.

And, in all probability, at least some of the refrigerant will leak. Legally speaking, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency requires homeowners to fix leaking air conditioners. But when I asked an air-conditioning technician about this, he told me that he responds to many calls per week to fix refrigerant leaks in air conditioners. In many cases, the air conditioner has already leaked so much refrigerant that it no longer cools the house. That refrigerant has leaked in the atmosphere, and it’s heating up our planet.

Could we use AI to invent a new refrigerant that can ‘vaccinate’ today’s home air conditioners from potent greenhouse gas emissions?

Not every type of refrigeration is as dirty as household air-conditioning. The European Union has banned super-greenhouse gases in new car air conditioners since 2017, and more than half of new cars in the U.S. now also use clean refrigerants.

In supermarket refrigeration, the EPA has banned super-greenhouse gases from new equipment starting in 2024, and many supermarket chains are quickly transitioning to clean refrigerants. The EPA expects to phase out super-greenhouse gas refrigerants from new household refrigerators by 2025, and refrigerators with clean refrigerants are already available to consumers. In 2021, the U.S. passed laws to reduce sales of super-greenhouse gas refrigerants in the U.S. by 85% by 2036.

But home air conditioners remain a gap in this legislation. As a homeowner who cares about the environment, I would love to install a central air conditioner that doesn’t use super-greenhouse gases. I would even be willing to be an early adopter and pay substantially more than the price of an ordinary air conditioner. But, to my knowledge, no such air conditioner is available to U.S. consumers.

Potential solutions

Off-the-shelf clean refrigerant and a new air conditioner

Other industries like supermarket refrigeration and automotive air-conditioning have already made a lot of progress toward switching to clean refrigerants. In car air conditioners, the most popular refrigerant in the U.S. and EU is a refrigerant called R-1234yf (Step 4 on the Regreen scale), which from a global-warming perspective is thousands of times cleaner than the R-410a refrigerant that we use in home air conditioners today.

Further, in supermarket refrigeration, CO2 is an increasingly popular Step 4 refrigerant. CO2 is a greenhouse gas, but it is thousands of times cleaner than R-410a.

So, could the next generation of home air conditioners adopt one of these refrigerants that has worked so well at cleaning up other industries? To investigate this, I talked to University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign mechanical engineering professor Pega Hrnjak, who has spent the last 30 years studying technologies for refrigeration and air-conditioning.

First, could we use R-1234yf from the automotive industry in home air conditioners? According to Hrnjak, this would technically work, but there is a challenge. R-1234yf can’t be compressed as much as R-410a, so the tubing and other components of the R-1234yf air conditioner would need to be somewhat larger and more expensive.

Alternatively, a growing number of supermarket refrigeration systems use carbon dioxide as refrigerant, so how about using carbon dioxide in home air conditioners? Hrnjak said that “CO2 likes to be compressed more than R-410a, and this allows the tubing and other components to be smaller — and potentially cheaper — than an R-410 based air conditioner.”

CO2 is also a good choice in other ways: It is inexpensive. It is not flammable. So, I am optimistic that CO2-based home air conditioners may be a great solution that combines cost-effectiveness, energy-efficiency, and — critically — it doesn’t have the extreme effect on global warming that today’s R-410a-based home air conditioners have.

The approach of developing new air conditioners that use cleaner refrigerants is promising. It would require a gradual transition where – perhaps by 2025 – new air home conditioners would use clean refrigerant. But older air conditioners would continue to spring leaks and emit a lot of the R-410a super-greenhouse gas into the atmosphere.

New refrigerant and same air conditioner

What if there were a way to retrofit today’s air conditioners with a cleaner refrigerant? A few years ago, a group from the National Institute of Standards and Technology did a computer analysis of over 1 million potential refrigerants. Unfortunately, NIST didn’t find a perfect replacement for R-410a.

However, there are other angles to tackle this problem. First, there is the possibility of blending multiple refrigerants to create a replacement for R-410a. Second, in the years since the NIST study, AI systems have become more adept at discovering new molecules and materials. For instance, AI played a pivotal role in the rapid development of the Moderna COVID vaccine.

Could we use AI to invent a new refrigerant that can “vaccinate” today’s home air conditioners from potent greenhouse gas emissions?

To explore this, I talked to King Abdullah University of Science and Technology chemical engineering professor S. Mani Sarathy. Sarathy’s team has been using AI to predict the properties of hundreds of types of hydrocarbon molecules, which are used both as fuel and as refrigerant in small devices like refrigerators.

When I asked Sarathy whether his approach could help to develop cleaner refrigerants, he said, “We have already applied this approach to develop renewable fuels that burn cleaner than their fossil counterparts. I am optimistic that the same approach would work for considering millions of potential refrigerant molecules and accurately predicting their thermal properties. We could also optimize for low toxicity and low flammability.”

In summary, there are at least two compelling engineering solutions to this problem: We could develop new home air conditioners that use the cleaner Step 4 refrigerants that we have today, or we could invent a Step 4 clean refrigerant to use in the air conditioners we already have. All in all, I am incredibly optimistic that the technology to clean up home air conditioners will succeed.

Recommended Stories

  • Full transcript of "Face the Nation" on February 13, 2022

    On this "Face the Nation" broadcast, national security adviser Jake Sullivan and Governor Phil Murphy join Margaret Brennan.

  • Transcript: Jake Sullivan on "Face the Nation"

    The following is a transcript of an interview with White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan that aired Sunday, February 13, 2022, on "Face the Nation."

  • Transcript: Dr. Scott Gottlieb on "Face the Nation"

    The following is a transcript of an interview with Dr. Scott Gottlieb that aired Sunday, February 13, 2022, on "Face the Nation."

  • Is PLUG Stock A Buy As Investors Pump Breaks On Clean-Energy Stocks?

    Hydrogen fuel cell maker Plug Power sees 2022 revenue surging 80% year over year to up to $925 million. Is PLUG stock a buy now?

  • Saudi Aramco’s $80 Billion Deal Muddies Wealth Fund Before Green Debut

    (Bloomberg) -- The Saudi sovereign wealth fund’s environmental credentials suddenly look a lot less appealing after it was handed an $80 billion stake in the world’s largest oil exporter, just ahead of its planned debut green bond.Most Read from BloombergHere’s What the Pandemic Has in Store for the World NextCovid’s Great Uncoupling: Gap Widens Between Cases and DeathsStocks Decline, Bond Yields Surge Amid Fed Angst: Markets WrapSingapore’s Young Super-Rich Snap Up the Island’s Priciest HomesBi

  • Uber CEO says you'll eventually be able to pay with cryptocurrency

    Uber users will eventually be able to pay for rides using Bitcoin, said CEO Dara Khosrowshahi.

  • Fluffy New York Dog Gets the Zoomies Amid Snowfall

    An adorable dog in Rye Brook, in Westchester County, New York, made the most of a snow day on February 13, as the region was hit by winter weather.At least one Twitter user said their airline flight was delayed because of the snow.This footage, posted on February 13, shows that not everyone was adversely affected, as a dog called Cooper zoomed around Crawford Park in Rye Brook. Credit: @lloydm1234 via Storyful

  • Climate change is forecast to threaten the future of snow sports but reducing global carbon emissions would change that

    Warming Winter Olympics

  • Experts say UN’s next climate change warning will be ‘a nightmare painted in the dry language of science’

    The next update from the U.N. will offer a sobering warning about challenging, even uninhabitable, parts of the planet should global warming go unchecked.

  • Spain and Portugal hit hard by winter drought

    Portugal and Spain are experiencing some of the worst droughts in the last 20 years, according to climate scientists. Water reservoirs are drying out in plain sight, worrying local farmers and residents. Water reserves in some regions in Spain are already suffering from a "deficit" in their water supplies, which could make for a "worrying" situation come the summer months should the lack of rain continue.

  • Smart charging may be key to saving power grid in world of EVs

    As electric vehicle (EV) sales rise, the big question for power grid operators, charging companies and governments is how to run tens of millions of vehicles without crashing local networks or spending billions on grid upgrades. Simply put, smart charging software allows EV owners to plug in during expensive peak hours, without the vehicle drawing power until cheap off-peak hours. This eases strain on the electric grid, makes better use of renewable energy and saves drivers money.

  • THE REUTERS GRAPHIC-Tonga's apocalyptic lightning storm

    When an underwater volcano off Tonga erupted last month, it was accompanied by one of the largest volcanic lightning events ever recorded. The Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha'apai volcanic island, about 65 km (40 miles) north of Nuku'alofa, the capital of Tonga, had been puffing away for about a month before a series of blasts began on Jan. 13. Almost 400,000 lightning strikes were recorded in six hours that evening.

  • A brand new species of dinosaur was just discovered and it is massive

    A new dinosaur discovery has helped unearth a new species of titanosaur called Abditosaurus kuehnei. The creature is a semiarticulated dinosaur. The scientists responsible for the discovery believe the skeleton to be over 70.5 million years old. They published the results of their study in Nature Ecology & Evolution earlier this year. The study includes … The post A brand new species of dinosaur was just discovered and it is massive appeared first on BGR.

  • Multiple Vehicles Involved in Pileup on Michigan Highway

    Multiple vehicles were involved in a pileup near Farmington Hills, Michigan, on Sunday, February 13, as severe winter weather swept parts of the state.This footage, filmed and posted to Twitter by Matthew Hutchison, shows a number of vehicles in gridlock on Interstate 696 near Farmington Hills and officials on the scene.Other social media footage on Sunday showed officials and cars strewn on the same interstate.Michigan State Police said conditions were expected to last through the evening and advised drivers to drive slowly. Credit: Matthew Hutchison via Storyful

  • FOX 5 DC weather forecast for Sunday, February 13

    Gwen Tolbart has your FOX 5 DC weather forecast for Sunday, February 13

  • NC's dirty secret: Vehicles account for more greenhouse gas emissions than power plants

    While power plants usually get a lot of the blame, vehicles in NC actually emit more greenhouse gases according to data from the state.

  • Will the electricity used to power electric cars really be green?

    A closer look at the transportation sector sees more hidden costs today than in the future.

  • We Watched Two Decades of Super Bowl Ads. Here’s What They Say About Climate Change.

    In 2006, there were two Super Bowl ads for new hybrids: one for Toyota’s Camry hybrid, and one ad for Fords’ new Escape hybrid in which Kermit the Frog concluded that maybe it was easy being green, after all. The Super Bowl is the most watched TV event in the U.S. and this year nearly 100 million people were estimated to have tuned in. The majority of all green-focused Super Bowl ads over the years have been for cars—a trend that’s been increasing recently.

  • It’s down to the 50s in South Florida, and it may not even reach 70 this afternoon

    A rainy Wednesday will get in the way of a mostly warm week in South Florida with highs in the 80s. But first expect a chilly and sunny early Monday morning with lows in the low- and mid-50s, according to the National Weather Service.

  • I want to retire in ‘a liberal-thinking area’ on $3,000 a month, including rent — where should I go?

    My first thought is underappreciated Midwestern college towns. As I have written many times, I’m a fan of college towns because they tend to punch above their size on amenities. A tip: The rental calendar in college towns may be tied to the academic year, given that students look in the spring and sign a lease for fall.