Why stocks are plummeting this earnings season

Jared Blikre
·4 min read
In this article:
Friday, another round of jaw-dropping stock sell-offs after earnings announcements hit the tape, when Roku (ROKU) stock plunged 23% and DraftKings (DKNG) cratered 22% — the second-worst one-day performance for both stocks. Nightmare earnings reactions have been a theme this quarter, as investors seize on concerns over slowing growth prospects for companies over a wide range of industries.

Combined with an increasingly hawkish Federal Reserve and a potential land war in Europe, investors are facing a perfect storm of headwinds. Yet earnings is still the engine for appreciation of the U.S. equity capital markets. Yahoo Finance crunched the numbers — peering into the S&P 500 components as well as the top Yahoo Finance trending tickers over the last year — to find the biggest one-day performance meltdowns after earnings announcements. There was no shortage of candidates.

Topping the list with the worst post-earnings performance is LendingClub (LC).The stock cratered 29% in one session in late January after they reported annual profit guidance that came up short of expectations. If we're looking for themes, the threat of higher short-term interest rates are dampening growth prospects.

Plus LendingClub is a meme stock — which 1-800-Flowers.com (FLWS) is, too. But the go-to Valentine's Day shoppe posted results recently that may speak to the wider supply chain and demand issues gripping consumer-facing industries. Benchmark maintained its Buy rating on the stock after releasing disappointing quarterly results, but the firm lowered its price target to $28 from $47 — opining that the company had "implied assumptions of no demand or supply chain improvements" throughout 2022.

In the consumer discretionary sector, along with 1-800-Flowers.com, we have LKQ Corp (LKQ), iRobot (IRBT), and Under Armour (UAA) in this list. Each is facing their own supply chain constraints and battles with inflation. But we find the most common post-earnings meltdown is in the communication services sector.

Topping that list is Roku, which suffered the same fate as Meta Platforms (FB), parent company of Facebook, during the quarter when Apple rejiggered its operating system to require opt-in from consumers for cross-app tracking. Also weighing on Roku stock are supply chain issues for its in-TV devices along with a substantial and costly commitment for investment this year.

Roku stock chart from inception
Roku stock chart from inception

Roku stock has round tripped its meteoric ascent from mid-2020 into early 2021 — trading from $100 per share to nearly $500 in less than a year. A casual reader glancing at the above chart would be forgiven for thinking it's a meme stock. But this $15 billion company — $60 billion at its peak — has annual revenues of $2.8 billion.

Meta's revenues? An incredible $133 billion last year. Yet the stock is trading like a small-cap biotech firm that just announced a phase 3 trial failure. Except its market cap dropped by a cool quarter trillion dollars — the largest value wipeout in history — the day after it announced stagnating user growth along with a $10 billion loss on its investment in the metaverse.

Whether you call them daily active users, subscribers, or just plain consumers — they're either growing at a much slower pace than anticipated or they're simply dropping out.

And then there's PayPal (PYPL), with its chart looking more meme-ish than that of Roku. If we're looking for a theme, these stock routs aren't limited to any particular sector. It's simply about growth factors, interest rate sensitivity, balance sheet strength and overall structural positioning inside the new post-pandemic norm.

PayPal stock chart
PayPal stock chart

We can go down the list of companies in this cohort seemingly sharing the same panoply of investor concerns — Roblox (RBLX), Spotify (SPOT), Shopify (SHOP) — even Clorox (CLX). But Charles Schwab Chief Investment Strategist Liz Ann Sonders, who spoke with Yahoo Finance Friday, has a simple message for investors who may be contemplating buying the proverbial dip.

"I wouldn't just try to bottom fish a disaster simply because the stock has gone down a lot in an environment like this where growth has slowed ... I think quality value fundamentals matter," said Sonders. "And if you happen to see a drawdown and the fundamentals are still there, absolutely, but I wouldn't bottom fish purely based on price decline."

Jared Blikre is an anchor and reporter focused on the markets on Yahoo Finance Live. Follow him @SPYJared.

Read the latest financial and business news from Yahoo Finance

Recommended Stories

  • Charlie Munger on journalism: 'We have suffered a huge loss here'

    Berkshire Hathaway Vice Chairman Charlie Munger provided new perspective on how the role of local newspapers and traditional newsrooms are increasingly being replaced by untrustworthy voices.

  • These 12 Stocks Sell Off Hard As The World Braces For War

    Investors aren't waiting around for Russia's next move in Ukraine. They're finding S&P 500 stocks they don't want to own — and selling them.

  • What Will Stocks Do if War—or Peace—Erupts in Ukraine?

    Uncertainty and the impending Fed rate hikes clobbered shares again this past week. Time to buy the dip? Or stay on the sidelines?

  • Dow Jones Futures Loom With World Awaiting Ukraine Invasion; Five Stocks That Don't Suck

    President Biden and the world are waiting on a Ukraine invasion by Russian troops. Apple leads 5 stocks that don't suck.

  • Young crypto investors, tech entrepreneurs fuel yacht industry boom

    It’s not your grandfather’s yacht anymore. Uber-rich young people are flocking to buy luxury boats for space on the high seas during the COVID-19 pandemic.

  • Nasdaq Sinks Into Death Cross After 16% Drop From November Peak

    (Bloomberg) -- The Nasdaq Composite Index tumbled into an ominous “death cross” technical formation Friday for the first time since April 2020, when the pandemic battered the global economy and U.S. equity markets swooned.Most Read from BloombergEthereum Founder Buterin Says Crypto ‘Welcomes’ Another WinterBigger Than Wuhan, H.K. Outbreak Defies Covid Zero PlaybookBiden to Meet With Top Security Aides on Sunday: Ukraine UpdateBaltic States Decry Extended Belarus Drills: Ukraine UpdateRussian Med

  • A Perfect Storm Cut Shopify Stock in Half; Is It Time to Buy?

    The stock market is in brutal mode right now and signaling to the pandemic era stars that it is payback time. For example, shares of Shopify (SHOP) have shed 51% year-to-date with 16% of the decline coming in Wednesday’s session, following the Canadian ecommerce giant’s Q4 report. That is despite the company beating the estimates on both the top-and bottom-line. Revenue increased by 41% year-over-year to reach $1.38 billion - $40 million above the consensus estimate, while non-GAAP EPS of $1.37

  • Inside Facebook’s $10 Billion Breakup With Advertisers

    Privacy features for mobile devices have prompted e-commerce businesses to slash ad spending. The changes are hitting the heart of Meta’s ability to target ads at users. “Apple has changed the game.”

  • The Week Ahead – Central Banks, Private Sector PMIs, and Russia in Focus

    While economic data and central banks will influence in the week, news updates on Russia will remain the key driver in the week ahead.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks extend losses as Russia-Ukraine tensions build

    Stocks extended declines Friday to close the week in negative territory with geopolitical tensions intensifying to contribute to a further risk-off tone in markets.

  • Dow Jones Retreats As Russia Makes Ukraine Move; Roku Crashes As Ford Revs Up; GE Stock Dives

    The Dow Jones retreated as fears rose a Russia invasion of Ukraine may be imminent. Roku stock collapsed on earnings while GE stock fell.

  • Is PayPal Stock A Buy Right Now After Q4 Earnings Results?

    PayPal is the largest digital platform that provides money transfer services. The fast-growing company remains one of the high-profile stocks in today's stock market. But is PayPal stock a buy in the current stock market rally? PayPal boasts a consistent track record of earnings and sales growth, stretching back to at least 2010.

  • Bearish Bets: 2 Nasdaq Stocks You Should Consider Shorting This Week

    Using technical analysis of the charts of those stocks, and, when appropriate, recent actions and grades from TheStreet's Quant Ratings, we zero in on five names. While we will not be weighing in with fundamental analysis, we hope this piece will give investors interested in stocks on the way down a good starting point to do further homework on the names. Heska Corp. recently was downgraded to Sell with a D+ rating by TheStreet's Quant Ratings.

  • Saudi Lender Rajhi Rises to Record After $4 Billion Capital Plan

    (Bloomberg) -- Al Rajhi Bank shares surged to a record after the second-biggest Saudi Arabian lender rolled out a $4 billion plan to grow its business.Most Read from BloombergEthereum Founder Buterin Says Crypto ‘Welcomes’ Another WinterBigger Than Wuhan, H.K. Outbreak Defies Covid Zero PlaybookBiden to Meet With Top Security Aides on Sunday: Ukraine UpdateBaltic States Decry Extended Belarus Drills: Ukraine UpdateRussian Media Reports Fire at Gas Pipeline: Ukraine UpdateThe Riyadh-based bank wi

  • Roku stock plummets on Q4 revenue miss

    Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi break down Roku's latest earnings results.

  • Fed officials debate whether it let the economy run too hot post-COVID

    Current and former Fed officials debated the costs of hiking rates in the face of high inflation but an unusual recovery in the jobs market.

  • As Roku Stock Falls After Earnings, Can It Recover Again?

    Investors did not seem to like the information streamed from Roku's (NASDAQ: ROKU) Q4 and 2021 earnings report released on Thursday. The San Francisco-based ad and media giant offered mixed results as supply constraints weighed on the stock. Now, with the stock at its lowest point in 18 months, investors have to decide whether Roku is a unique opportunity for prospective buyers or whether its business case makes it an entertainment stock to avoid?

  • Market Wrap: Bitcoin and Altcoins Dip Amid Russia, Ukraine Uncertainty

    Bitcoin (BTC) dipped near $40K on Friday and is down 5% over the past week. Investors have reduced their exposure to risk amid geopolitical and macro concerns, although a drop in yields could stabilize pullbacks.

  • US existing home sales unexpectedly jump in January, as inventory hits record low

    Existing home sales rose 6.7% to a seasonally adjusted 6.50 million million units in January from a month earlier, according to the National Association of Realtors https://www.nar.realtor/r... (NAR). The number of sales was down 2.3% from the same month a year ago. Home sales in December were revised down to 6.09 million from 6.18 million. The results far exceeded analysts' expectations of a 1.3% month-over-month decline to 6.1 million units, according to Bloomberg consensus estimates.

  • Here's Warren Buffett's Favorite Metaverse Stock by Far

    The legendary investor might not be talking about the metaverse. But he already has a way to profit from it.