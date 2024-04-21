Why Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) Could Be Worth Watching

Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX), might not be a large cap stock, but it saw a double-digit share price rise of over 10% in the past couple of months on the XTRA. The company's trading levels have approached the yearly peak, following the recent bounce in the share price. As a mid-cap stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. But what if there is still an opportunity to buy? Today we will analyse the most recent data on Ströer SE KGaA’s outlook and valuation to see if the opportunity still exists.

Is Ströer SE KGaA Still Cheap?

The share price seems sensible at the moment according to our price multiple model, where we compare the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. We’ve used the price-to-earnings ratio in this instance because there’s not enough visibility to forecast its cash flows. The stock’s ratio of 35.22x is currently trading slightly above its industry peers’ ratio of 31.86x, which means if you buy Ströer SE KGaA today, you’d be paying a relatively reasonable price for it. And if you believe Ströer SE KGaA should be trading in this range, then there isn’t really any room for the share price grow beyond the levels of other industry peers over the long-term. Although, there may be an opportunity to buy in the future. This is because Ströer SE KGaA’s beta (a measure of share price volatility) is high, meaning its price movements will be exaggerated relative to the rest of the market. If the market is bearish, the company’s shares will likely fall by more than the rest of the market, providing a prime buying opportunity.

Can we expect growth from Ströer SE KGaA?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. With profit expected to more than double over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for Ströer SE KGaA. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has already priced in SAX’s positive outlook, with shares trading around industry price multiples. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the financial strength of the company. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at SAX? Will you have enough confidence to invest in the company should the price drop below the industry PE ratio?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on SAX, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around industry price multiples. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for SAX, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

So while earnings quality is important, it's equally important to consider the risks facing Ströer SE KGaA at this point in time. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for Ströer SE KGaA you should know about.

