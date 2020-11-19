U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,581.87
    +14.08 (+0.39%)
     

  • Dow 30

    29,483.23
    +44.81 (+0.15%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,904.71
    +103.11 (+0.87%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,783.47
    +14.16 (+0.80%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    41.88
    +0.06 (+0.14%)
     

  • Gold

    1,865.60
    -8.30 (-0.44%)
     

  • Silver

    24.17
    -0.28 (-1.16%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1886
    +0.0031 (+0.26%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    0.8540
    -0.0280 (-3.17%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3269
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    103.7410
    -0.0570 (-0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    17,972.55
    -117.62 (-0.65%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    340.97
    +3.83 (+1.14%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,334.35
    -50.89 (-0.80%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,634.34
    -93.80 (-0.36%)
     

Why Structured Notes Are One of the Most Innovative Options to Come Out Since the Mutual Fund

Evan J. Mayer
·11 min read

What a year this has been for the markets. It was the fastest drop in the stock market—of over 30 percent—in the history of the modern stock market, even eclipsing the Great Depression. With rates at historical low levels and with the Federal Reserve and Treasury pumping cash into the system, the stock market has recovered very nicely. The Nasdaq index, specifically, has really grown this year with the “work-from-home” stocks exploding on the upside.

For years, financial advisors have talked about modern portfolio theory and the need to diversify into bonds and alternatives to help keep volatility at bay. This was a way to help keep the risk lower than what we could bare. When bonds were paying four percent or higher, this was a great way to accomplish lowering risk in the event of a stock sell off. Bonds would go up or at least maintain value. However, in the last three major sell-offs for the stock market, the bond market sold off too with cash being the chosen safety net. The Federal Reserve recently announced that they see rates staying low for years and have removed their inflation target. So, now what? Where should I put some money in these vague times?

Related While Politics May Shift, ESG Is Here to Stay

Structured investments can help.

Structured investments are not suitable for all investors. They involve a variety of risks, and each investment will have its own unique set of risks and considerations. Before investing in any structured investment, an investor should review all applicable offering documents for a comprehensive discussion of the risks associated with the investment.

Before Structured Notes

Every year, a new type of risk mitigation option comes out, being touted as the next game-changer in the investment industry. Insurance companies, banks and investment firms come out with a new strategy and then try to package it inside of a mutual fund, ETF or annuity. As quick as these strategies come out and have a decent track record, they may fail to provide the risk mitigation needed. The yearly cost on these products can also be high. And they seem to never perform as well long-term as they are expected to. Then, they go away and the next strategy is introduced.

With passive investment options, many retail investors have decided to avoid that game and just buy passive equity ETFs or mutual funds. But when it comes to adding alternatives and fixed income into their portfolios to help lower risk, they’re stuck with cash, paying basically nothing, or bonds, paying less than two percent. The evolution of structured notes has helped allow many retail clients to have access to potentially higher income or growth which the fixed income options may not be able to provide.

What Is a Structured Note?

The shell of the structured note is a bond or debt obligation of an investment bank. They tend to have a maturity date ranging from one to seven years in length, on average. Many of the big investment banks, like JPMorgan Chase, Goldman Sachs, HSBC, Barclays and Citibank, issue them. They are meant to be a buy-and-hold position held to maturity. Like a bond, you do have default risk; if the issuer of the note files for bankruptcy, you may lose a portion or all of your principal.

Related 2020 Has Been Traumatic for Many—But Studious Investors Can Use It to Secure Attractive Returns

However, the inner workings of structured notes are extremely different than a bond and a lot more complex.

A bond tends to have a stated interest rate or some sort of calculation on how you get paid your interest by lending the issuer your money. With a structured note, your return is normally based off of something different, called the “underlier,” like a stock index, a commodity price or maybe on a small concentration of individual stocks. As in any investment, the lower or higher the risk, the lower or higher the return is based on how the underlier performs. Volatility and interest rates are the biggest factors in determining the terms of the note. There are many kinds of structured notes, and they are extremely intricate so you should only deal with a financial advisor who is well versed. Structured notes are normally broken into three types: growth notes, income notes and callable growth notes. The following are three hypothetical examples.

Growth Note

The growth note concept can be straight forward. It is meant to “grow” your money. An example would be a five-year term that is based on the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The note would pay you 135 percent of whatever the index does over the next five years with no cap on your upside. If the market goes up—for example, 30 percent over the next five years, I would receive my principal back and a 40.5 percent rate of return because of the leverage used. It also has a buffer of 10 percent on it to help cushion my downside protection. Meaning, after five years, if the Dow index is down 20 percent, I would lose just 10 percent, as the first 10 percent is covered from the buffer.

Sound too good to be true? Well, not necessarily.

Related In a Year Where Value Investing Has Died and Momentum Investing Has Flourished, How Do I Value Stocks Moving Forward?

Keep in mind that when this matures on that exact date, if the index has gotten hammered like it did in March of this year, I could have had my money all mature with no gain or a loss. Let’s say I bought it today, and the market went up 50 percent in four years and 10 months. Then, we have a bad drop, and the market collapses down 5 percent from initial levels when I bought the note at maturity. I would walk away with just my money back and no interest on a five-year investment. One of the other negatives is I would not collect the dividends on the underlier. So, by all accounts, you want to diversify your assets into different maturity dates, different indexes and also different issuers to diversify default risk. There is no guaranteed secondary market for market-linked notes. The issuer may offer to buy them back prior to maturity, often at a discount, but they are not required to do so. In my experience, I rarely have seen them sold prior to maturity at the actual intrinsic value, meaning that holding them to maturity is normally your best outcome.

Income Note

An income note can also be a simple concept. It is meant to provide you with “income” on your money. Let’s take the same term as above. It’s a five-year term based on the Dow Jones Industrial Average again. However, this one pays you a 2.5 percent coupon or interest payment every six months for an annual total of 5 percent, as long as the index isn’t down more than 20 percent since inception on each of the sixth month coupon dates. However, if on each sixth month coupon date, the index is down more than 20 percent, my coupon payment would not be received.

Keep in mind, the negative on this is even if the market is steam rolling up, my upside is capped at the coupon payment, and I do not get to participate in the gains. I also might miss out on some, or all, of my coupon payments depending on the underlier and the coupon dates. If at maturity, the index is below the buffer, I would walk away with a loss of some principal. Hence the reason for the higher coupon than traditional bonds. These notes also typically carry the same level of protection at maturity, whether that be a buffer or barrier. If the protection feature is breached at maturity, the investor would be exposed to loss of principal.

Callable Growth Notes

These can get a little more complicated. Let’s look at the same scenario where it’s a five-year term based on the performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. This does not pay a coupon. However, you may not need to wait the five years like a growth note. The way this one works is if we buy the note today and the index in 12 months is flat or up anything from when we bought it, we would get our principal returned and a fixed payment like 7 percent. However, if the index is down on that exact one-year anniversary, then I have to wait until year two. On the second-year anniversary date, if it is now flat or up from the inception two years earlier, then I get my money back and the 7 percent fixed payment times two, equaling 14 percent, since I was in the note for two years. And if down, then it goes to year three and so on. On year five, if the index never went up, then it will look at the net result of the index. If it was down 20 percent, as in the income note and growth note examples, I would lose 10 percent since I had that 10 percent buffer.

Related The New “Alpha” in Wealth Management: It’s Not Just About Beating the Market

The downside here is my growth is capped and my principal could be locked up for five years with no fixed payment. I could also lose my principal or a big portion if the underlier does not perform. Keep in mind you still have all of those other risks mentioned about liquidity risk, maturity risk, default risk, etc.

Are Structured Notes the Missing Piece of Your Portfolio?

There is no perfect investment and I by no means think structured notes are flawless. All investments have some sort of risk, including, but not limited to, market risk, inflation risk, tax risk, interest rate risk, call risk and liquidity risk. The underlier is also a big decision in the purchase of a structured note, and I normally suggest an index and not a single stock or commodity.

In an era of low interest rates and possible inflation coming down the pike, the rate of return on most investors’ money is an important factor to consider. Structured notes are just an alternative to the regular modern portfolio theory type of asset allocation approach. Do they make sense in your current portfolio and situation? I think everyone is different and having an educated financial planner who understands these products is key. Structured notes give you another resource to help you achieve financial success. In today’s world of zero interest rates, these just might be the missing piece of your portfolio.

 

The Mayer Group – 2600 N Military Trail # 215 Boca Raton, FL 33431 (561) 430-3399
Structured investments are not suitable for all investors. They involve a variety of risks, and each investment will have its own unique set of risks and considerations. Before investing in any structured investment, an investor should review all applicable offering documents for a comprehensive discussion of the risks associated with the investment.
Securities offered through Raymond James Financial Services, Inc., member FINRA/SIPC.
The Mayer Group is not a registered broker/dealer and is independent of Raymond James Financial Services.
Investment Advisory Services are offered through Raymond James Financial Services Advisors, Inc.
Any opinions are those of The Mayer Group and not necessarily those of RJFS or Raymond James. There is no assurance any of the trends mentioned will continue or forecasts will occur. The information has been obtained from sources considered to be reliable, but Raymond James does not guarantee that the foregoing material is accurate or complete. Any information is not a complete summary or statement of all available data necessary for making an investment decision and does not constitute a recommendation. Investing involves risk and you may incur a profit or loss regardless of strategy selected.
Individual investor’s results will vary. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Forward looking data is subject to change at any time and there is no assurance that projections will be realized. Any information provided is for informational purposes only and does not constitute a recommendation. Investing involves risk and you may incur a profit or loss regardless of strategy selected.
Keep in mind that individuals cannot invest directly in any index. The NASDAQ composite is an unmanaged index of securities traded on the NASDAQ system. Leading Economic Indicators are selected economic statistics that have proven valuable as a group in estimating the direction and magnitude of economic change. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA), commonly known as “The Dow” is an index representing 30 stock of companies maintained and reviewed by the editors of the Wall Street Journal.

The post Why Structured Notes Are One of the Most Innovative Options to Come Out Since the Mutual Fund appeared first on Worth.

Latest Stories

  • The 3 Hottest Electric Vehicle Stocks Of The Year

    Many Electric vehicle stocks have had a spectacular year, and as the world progresses towards a greener economy, it’s clear this sector is only getting started

  • China dumps US Treasuries for fifth consecutive month, sending holdings to lowest level since February 2017

    China's holdings of US government debt have fallen to their lowest level since February 2017, following a fifth successive month of net US Treasury sales in September, according to a US government report.China sold US$6.22 million of US Treasury securities in September, lowering its total holdings to US$1.062 billion, according to the latest monthly Treasury International Capital (TIC) report from the US Department of the Treasury.Analysts cautioned that the reduction in China's US Treasury holdings was not necessarily a sign it was reducing its overall US dollar-denominated securities holdings, since it could buy other assets such as stocks or corporate bonds instead.Get the latest insights and analysis from our Global Impact newsletter on the big stories originating in China.Nevertheless, while reducing its holdings of US debt, China has been on a buying spree of Japanese government bonds this year.According to data from the Japanese Ministry of Finance, China snapped up 27.7 billion yen (US$2.7 billion) worth of Japanese debt in September, resulting in 2.4 trillion yen of purchases over the first nine months in the year, up 73 per cent from the same period in 2019.China lost its status as the largest foreign holder of US Treasury securities to Japan more than a year ago, in the midst of a bitter trade war between the two superpowers that some speculate could descend into an all-out financial war.Ongoing discussions among Chinese academics have suggested that Beijing's ongoing rotation of its US$3.14 trillion foreign exchange reserves could point to further shedding of as much as 20 per cent of its remaining US Treasury holdings.This could be a move to insulate itself from tensions with Washington, including the risks of US financial sanctions and the potential seizure of Chinese assets in the US, according to ongoing discussions among Chinese academics.China will "gradually decrease its holdings of US debt to about US$800 billion under normal circumstances", Xi Junyang, a professor at the Shanghai University of Finance and Economics, was quoted as saying in September by the Global Times, which operates under the official People's Daily, the Chinese Communist Party mouthpiece.China does not publish the composition of its current foreign exchange reserves, nor a detailed account of how much US dollar-denominated assets it owns, as it considers the information to be a state secret.The latest available official data showed that the share of US dollar assets in China's foreign exchange reserves dropped to 58 per cent at the end of 2015 from 79 per cent in 1995.How the US uses the dollar payments system to impose sanctions on a global scaleGuan Tao, chief global economist at Bank of China Securities, said it would be inappropriate to interpret the reduction of foreign investors' holdings of US debt as a decline in the status of the US dollar.Foreign investors may reduce their investments in US government debt but increase the allocation of other US-based financial assets. And while the Chinese government may be a net seller of US dollar assets, the private sector may still be net purchasers, Guan said.In the face of a retreat in foreign purchases over the past decade, the appetite among home grown buyers - from US mutual funds and pension plans to the Federal Reserve - is crucial to the US$20.4 trillion market.Due to the large increase in US government spending to offset the economic damage caused by the coronavirus pandemic, Washington is on track to issue an unprecedented US$5 trillion in net new debt in 2020 to plug its exploding budget deficit.US president-elect Joe Biden has called on the US Congress to pass another US$2.4 trillion stimulus bill to shore up the economy in the face of the recent sharp increase in virus infections in the country, though new legislation is unlikely until early next year.The Treasury's record US$27 billion 20-year bond sale this week was greeted with soft demand that sent yields in secondary market trading higher.Meanwhile, global investors are reconfiguring their global portfolios to give Chinese securities a much greater role, with China set to be the only major economy to report positive economic growth for 2020.On Wednesday, China's Ministry of Finance's sale of 4 billion euro (US$4.74 billion) in euro-denominated sovereign bonds received an enthusiastic response, with strong participation coming from long-term investors in Europe and the US.A survey by HSBC Qianhai Securities showed 62 per cent of top international institutional investors and large corporations plan to increase their China portfolio allocations, by an average of 24.5 per cent in the next 12 months.﻿"The international appetite for access to Chinese financial markets is at an all-time high," said Justin Chan, head of Greater China, global markets at HSBC. "A steady stream of developments, from index inclusion to the Stock and Bond Connect schemes is opening this market like never before, and yield hungry investors from across the world are piling in."This article originally appeared in the South China Morning Post (SCMP), the most authoritative voice reporting on China and Asia for more than a century. For more SCMP stories, please explore the SCMP app or visit the SCMP's Facebook and Twitter pages. Copyright © 2020 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved. Copyright (c) 2020. South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.

  • Dow Jones Rallies On Schumer Coronavirus Stimulus Comments; Software Stocks Lead

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average took part in a broad rally after Sen. Chuck Schumer said Covid-19 stimulus talks are going to resume.

  • Billionaire Ken Griffin Bets on These 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks

    Stocks have turned up since the end of October, buoyed by an election that may offer stability and by news that effective vaccines for the novel coronavirus are closer than we had dared to think. The quick market shifts are enough to make investors dizzy – or at least, to get them looking to the experts to make sense of the financial landscape.In times like these, the legends can offer some guidance. We are referring to the people that transformed the way we play the investing game, namely Ken Griffin.Ken Griffin has a talent for math and finance. Since he started stock trading from his Harvard dorm back in 1987, Griffin has built up a personal fortune of more than $15 billion – and made a reputation on Wall Street as a giant in the hedge world. While he is personally reclusive, his investment decisions remain public, and following Ken Griffin’s stock choices makes a viable investment strategy.Griffin notes the market fall last winter, and describes the general rebound since March as “a macro trader’s dream.” Looking at the election, he sees the results as a net positive for the markets. Divided government, he believes, along with a narrower Democrat majority, will empower the centrists and help avoid “crippling” tax increases. With this in mind, we wanted to take a closer look at three stocks Griffin's fund Citadel picked up recently. Running the tickers through TipRanks’ database, we learned that each one boasts a “Strong Buy” consensus rating from the analyst community and massive upside potential.Kadmon Holdings (KDMN)First up we have Kadmon, which focuses on developing drug treatments for immune disorders and fibrotic diseases, and like many clinical research companies, the investment point here is all about potential rather than earnings. Kadmon has two drugs in the pipeline – Belumosudil (KD025), which is in late-stage testing as a treatment for chronic graft-versus-host disease (cGVHD) and systemic sclerosis; and the experimental KD033, which is being investigated as an immunotherapy for cancerous tumors.A New Drug Application (NDA) has been submitted to FDA for Belumosudil in cGVHD, and is currently under review. Meanwhile, a phase 2 systemic sclerosis study continues to enroll and a small open label Phase 2 study is expected to start in 1Q21. Furthermore, KD033 is currently in Phase 1 study in metastatic and/or locally advanced solid tumors.An active pipeline – especially one in which the drug candidates are advancing steadily – is sure to attract investor attention. Among the fans is Ken Griffin. 924,309 shares were bought up by Citadel in Q3, with the total position now landing at 6,587,531 shares. The position is valued at more than $24 million.Indeed, thanks to the company's promising pipeline and $3.80 share price, Mizuho analyst Mara Goldstein believes investors should get in on the action. “Belumosudil, a novel ROCK2 inhibitor, successfully completed a pivotal program (ROCKSTAR) in chronic graft versus host disease and a submission to the FDA has been initiated. We see this indication as generating U.S. revenue of $628 mln in 2030, which is not fully appreciated in KDMN's valuation, in our view […] We also see potential opportunity from additional indications and other candidates holding valuation inflection potential,” Goldstein noted.To this end, Goldstein rates KDMN a Buy along with a $13 price target. This target conveys Goldstein's confidence in KDMN ability to climb 246% from current levels. (To watch Goldstein’s track record, click here)Are other analysts in agreement? They are. Only Buy ratings, 4, in fact, have been issued in the last three months. Therefore, the message is clear: KDMN is a Strong Buy. Given the $13.75 average price target, shares could skyrocket 266% in the next year. (See KDMN stock analysis on TipRanks)K12, Inc. (LRN)Next on our list of Griffin picks is K12, a company in the education management organization niche – or in other words, a provider of school curricula and educational resources designed for online learnings as an alternative to traditional brick-and-mortar school systems. K12 was founded in 2000, but has come into its own during the corona crisis of 2020, when social lockdown policies shunted students toward homeschool and online venues.The numbers show it, as far as they can. K12 reported Q3 (FY Q1) revenue of $371 million, up 37% from the prior quarter and an even more impressive 44.3% year-over-year. The company’s general education business accounted for $313.8 million of that total, and was up 34.4% year-over-year. EPS jumped 150% sequentially, from 12 cents in Q2 to 30 cents in Q3.Clearly, Griffin understood K12’s potential in the current environment, as he purchased 447,703 shares of LRN during the third quarter. Griffin now owns over 496,000 shares of the company, and this holding is worth almost $11.9 million.Taking a bullish stance on this stock is analyst Alexander Paris, of Barrington. Paris writes, “Management is cautiously optimistic it can grow as it focuses on student retention (which has consistently improved over the last several years) and its career learning initiatives… investors have been drawn to its robust distance learning model and see potential upside from COVID-19 driving demand for its services over the intermediate to longer term.”In line with these comments, Paris rates the stock an Outperform (i.e. Buy). His price target of $60 shows his confidence in a 150% upside for the coming year. (To watch Paris’ track record, click here)Once again, this is a stock with a unanimous Strong Buy consensus rating, supported by 4 recent analyst reviews. The shares have an average price target of $49.33, suggesting a 106% upside from the trading price of $24. (See K12 stock analysis on TipRanks)Overstock (OSTK)Overstock is an online retailer that got its start in the wake of the dot.com bubble twenty years ago; ironically, it started as an e-commerce company selling off the inventory assets of failed e-commerce companies. Today, Overstock is still involved in the closeout segment, but also sells new goods in the bedding, furniture, and home décor niches. In the most recent quarter, Overstock beat the estimates on earnings and revenues. EPS was expected at a 22-cent loss, but came in at a profit of 50 cents. On the top line, revenue grew 110% year-over-year to reach $731.7 million. Obviously, Overstock has benefitted from the corona pandemic pushing more retail online, and OSTK shares have benefitted, too. The stock is up an astronomical 707% year-to-date, even after slipping significantly from its late-August peak value.A discount retailer with a strong online presence is a clear opportunity in the current climate, and Griffin took advantage of it. His new position is OSTK totals 110.281 shares, currently valued at $6.3 million. Writing for Piper Sandler, 5-star analyst Peter Keith notes, “[T]rends in Q4 "remain strong", suggesting to us that continuing ~100% growth in the qtr is quite possible. New customer growth was +141% y/y, and OSTK saw sequential improvement in its new customer repeat purchase rate.”The analyst concluded, "Valuation at <1.0x NTM EV/S looks very cheap to us, especially considering that a ~$490M net cash position, representing ~18% of market cap. We would be aggressive buyers of the stock at current levels."Keith gives OSTK an Overweight (i.e. Buy) rating, and his $140 price target implies a 145% upside for the next 12 months. (To watch Keith’s track record, click here)All in all, Overstock’s Strong Buy consensus rating is based on 4 Buys and 1 Hold. The stock is selling for $57.10 and the $101 average price target suggests it has a 76% one-year growth potential. (See OSTK stock analysis on TipRanks)To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • Here's How Much Investing $1,000 In Boeing On The Day The 737 Max Debuted Would Be Worth Today

    Investors who owned stocks in the last three years have generally experienced some big gains. In fact, the SPDR S&P 500 (NYSE: SPY) total return since May 22, 2017 is 61%.On that day in history, Malaysian carrier Malindo Air flew the world's first Boeing Co (NYSE: BA) 737 Max commercial flight.Boeing's 737 Max Headache: Boeing investors had high hopes for the 737 Max, but it didn't take long for red flags to appear.On the day of the first 737 Max flight back in 2017, Boeing shares were trading at around $184.Boeing shares soared in the first year the 737 Max was in operation, peaking at around $394 in October 2018 -- around the time of the first Max crash.On Oct. 29, 2018, Lion Air flight 610 went down in the Java Sea, killing 189 passengers and crew members. At the time, investors likely saw the crash as an isolated incident. Boeing shares initially dropped back to $296.61 following the crash before ripping back up to an all-time high of $446.01 in early 2019.On March 10, 2019, Ethiopian Airlines flight 302 crashed, killing another 157 people. Three days later, the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration officially grounded the 737 Max on safety concerns.Despite the grounding, Boeing shares initially held up relatively well. The stock drifted lower throughout 2019, but stayed above $320 heading into 2020.Boeing In 2020 And Beyond: Boeing was trading at around $350 in early 2020 prior to the COVID-19 market crash, which sent Boeing shares into a spiral. The stock tumbled all the way to $89, and Boeing announced it was suspending its dividend and share buybacks due to the crisis.Air travel rates plummeted more than 95%, and Boeing's customers were forced to cancel orders, significantly shrinking the company's backlog. On Nov. 18, the FAA finally cleared the 737 Max to fly again, but the pandemic rages on.The 737 Max era has been a major disappointment for Boeing investors so far. In fact, $1,000 invested in Boeing stock on the day of the first 737 Max commercial flight in 2017 would be worth about $1,240 today, assuming reinvested dividends.Looking ahead, analysts are expecting more struggles for Boeing in the next 12 months. The average price target among the 23 analysts covering the stock is $174, suggesting 18.9% downside from current levels.See more from Benzinga * Click here for options trades from Benzinga * After Nearly 2 Years, FAA Says Boeing's 737 Max Can Carry Passengers And Fly Again * Boeing Option Trader Bets M On 10% More Upside(C) 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • 7 High-Yield Dividend Value Stocks to Buy

    High-yield dividend stocks are appealing because they can deliver significant income to investors through their quarterly payouts. Unfortunately, some high-yield stocks are incredibly risky -- and the big dividends that are so attractive to investors today could dry up as quickly as tomorrow. If you're interested in receiving a big payday from your stock investments, then it's better to consider high-yield dividend value stocks.

  • Snap could be worth $200 billion in 5 years, analyst says

    Snap Inc.'s "undeniably strong" revenue momentum puts the company on a path to follow in Facebook Inc.'s footsteps, according to an analyst, and that could lead to a huge boost in the company's valuation over the next few years.

  • Mortgage rates drop to new record low as coronavirus cases climb

    This is the 13th time mortgage rates have fallen to an all-time low in 2020 — the latest indication of the pandemic's impact on the U.S. housing market.

  • Victoria’s Secret Angels Soar on Wall Street

    The lingerie giant's comeback strategy has taken flight, with shares of parent company L Brands surging more than 15 percent.

  • Should the Biden administration cancel student debt? Read this before you decide

    If you’ve been on Twitter lately you may have heard that there’s a possibility that President-elect Joe Biden would cancel some student debt — and you likely saw a lot of back and forth about the idea. Following a speech on the economy Monday, Biden told reporters that student-debt cancellation “does figure in my plan,” after being asked about it. Indeed, on the campaign trail, Biden proposed cancelling $10,000 in student debt as a coronavirus relief measure.

  • Larry Summers' tax advice for Biden: Collect on the $7 trillion owed by 'the richest taxpayers'

    Former Treasury Secretary Lawrence Summers says Joe Biden should target the richest taxpayers not with tax hike but with greater enforcement.

  • GM Gets More Aggressive On Electric Transformation Plans; Mum On Nikola Talks

    General Motors announced more aggressive plans to pivot toward electric cars as it accelerates efforts to challenge Tesla.

  • The 11 Worst Retirement Mistakes: Sidestep Them

    To avoid the worst retirement mistakes, you have to be realistic about your future plans and think ahead. Unfortunately, it's all too easy to make the wrong financial moves when preparing for retirement. According to the Federal Reserve, 37% of non-retired adults believe their retirement savings are on track.

  • Aurora Cannabis Is Going to $0 — and for 3 Good Reasons, Says Analyst

    Once upon a time (way back in early 2019), Aurora Cannabis (ACB) was a dominant force in Canadian cannabis. Boasting a massive "cultivation footprint" -- hundreds of thousands of square feet of growing space producing hundreds of tons of weed per year -- Aurora controlled 20% of the mass market Canadian cannabis. And yet, Aurora could not seem to turn a profit. It lost $224 million in fiscal 2019 and then $2.4 billion in fiscal 2020.Hoping to stem the tide of these losses Aurora began focusing its efforts on selling premium marijuana blends at higher profit margins. That obviously didn't work, so in 2019 it shifted its strategy back to targeting the "value segment" -- the mass market -- which also didn't work. So lately, Aurora has begun refocusing yet again on premium blends.And how is that working out? Here's a clue: In the first quarter of its fiscal 2021 (reported last week), Aurora suffered: * a 10% decline in quarterly sales to $51 million * a net loss of $81 million * and $93 million in negative free cash flow.Sound like it might be time for another business model reset? According to GLJ Research analyst Gordon Johnson, that's exactly what's likely to happen at Aurora Cannabis. Johnson observes that when calculated in Canadian dollars, Aurora's fiscal Q1 2021 revenues of C$67.8 million actually exceeded analyst expectations for C$63.9 million. However, the company suffered an "acute bottom line-miss" when it reported losing C$0.93 -- more than twice the C$0.46 that analysts had expected it to lose. Cash burn also accelerated -- up nearly 50% sequentially to C$124.3 million.Despite this massively bad quarter, Johnson notes that the apparent electoral victory of Joe Biden as U.S. President-elect has investors betting on U.S. marijuana legalization to turn around the fortunes of the marijuana industry. So far, the month of November alone has sent Aurora Cannabis stock up nearly 73%, and in Johnson's view, there's just one way to play this marijuana stock rally:Sell. Or even, sell short \-- because this stock is going to $0, says Johnson. (To watch Johnson's track record, click here)There are at least three good reasons to follow this advice, according to the analyst. The first, obviously, is that Aurora Cannabis can't quite seem to figure out what it wants to be when it grows up -- but whatever that is, it's almost certain to be a company that loses money hand over fist. One reason for this is that the oversupply of mass market marijuana, it seems, has "recently shift[ed] to the premium segment where everyone is now focused, [such that] the high-end space [that Aurora once again favors] now has a problem," too.Even worse for all marijuana investors, though -- not just Aurora Cannabis -- Johnson thinks they're entirely misreading the legislative situation surrounding cannabis. For one thing, "US Federal nationalization" ([sic] -- pretty sure he means "legalization") -- is "highly unlikely" even under a President Biden, with the U.S. Senate still firmly in Republican hands.And second, even if marijuana legalization does get passed in the United States, "barring a change in Canadian national law," says Johnson, "ACB cannot legally operate" in the United States.Aurora Cannabis stock, it seems, just can't seem to catch a break. And at a valuation of "nearly 750x FY21E," maybe it doesn't deserve to, according to Johnson. How does Johnson's bearish stance weigh up against the word of the Street? It appears other voices are not willing to bet on the cannabis player either. Aurora Cannabis currently has a Hold consensus rating based on 0 Buys, 12 Holds, and 3 Sells. At $7.39, the average price target suggests shares will stay range bound for the foreseeable future. (See Aurora Cannabis stock analysis on TipRanks).To find good ideas for cannabis stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analyst. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • Sonos CEO on skyrocketing stock price: 'We have an inflection point'

    Sonos just had a blowout quarter. Here's what CEO Patrick Spence told Yahoo Finance.

  • Under Armour exits yet another school sponsorship deal as part of big shrink

    Under Armour has backed out of another expensive university apparel sponsorship deal, its third in the past six months.

  • Gold Stocks And Gold Price Outlook: The Contrarian Good News For Gold

    Does buying gold stocks, or betting on the gold price, make sense, despite vaccine progress and 2020 election results? Here are some things to consider.

  • What does Joe Biden’s win mean for your year-end tax planning? Here are two strategies to consider

    Tax Guy also weighs in on which of President-elect Joe Biden's tax proposals are likely to move forward.

  • Push for Biden to cancel student debt using executive order grows

    Calls are mounting for President-elect Joe Biden to erase student loan debt on his first day in the White House.

  • How Bank Of America Has Become One Of Warren Buffett's Best Investments

    Wall Street legend Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE: BRK-A)(NYSE: BRK-B) filed its 13F form this week, revealing that Buffett has continued to reduce his exposure to a number of large U.S. banks.The lone exception to Buffett's bank selling in the third quarter was Bank of America Corp (NYSE: BAC), which Buffett was buying.Bank of America is Berkshire's second-largest holding, and the stock's 14.1% gain in the last month has made it one of Berkshire's top performers.Roughly nine years ago when Buffett first invested in Bank of America, the company was in hot water.Bank Of America's Buffett Bailout: Bank of America and other big U.S. banks were at the epicenter of the financial crisis back in 2008 and 2009.Among the banks that survived the crisis, Bank of America was one of the hardest hit. In fact, Bank of America shares dropped as low as $2.53 in early 2009 as investors questioned whether the company could avoid bankruptcy or total nationalization.Fortunately for them, by the end of 2009 Bank of America had announced it would repay the $45 billion in bailout money it received from the U.S. government in its entirety. The stock started the 2010s back above $15.However, the Eurozone debt crisis in 2011 sent shares tumbling back down to as low as $5.13.Related Link: Here's How Much Investing ,000 In Bank Of America At Great Recession Lows Would Be Worth TodayAt the time, Bank of America CEO Brian Moynihan insisted the bank had plenty of capital and didn't need an infusion from Buffett. He convinced Moynihan that a deal with Berkshire would stabilize the bank's stock price, boost investor sentiment and also pad the bank's cash position during a difficult period.Buffett ended up investing $5 billion in preferred Bank of America stock redeemable at a 5% premium and paying a 5% annual dividend. In addition, Buffett received warrants to buy 700 million shares of Bank of America common stock at a price of $7.14 anytime within the next 10 years.Right off the bat, Buffett was earning $300 million per year in dividends from his preferred shares. He waited until 2017 to exercise the warrants to buy shares of common stock at the $7.14 price. By the end of 2017, those shares were worth $20 billion, three times the size of his initial investment.At the time of the Buffett bailout, Bank of America shares were trading at around $7.65. By late 2012, Bank of America was trading back above $10. After a volatile decade of trading, Bank of America hit its post-Great Recession high of $35.72 in December 2019.BofA In 2020, Beyond: Bank of America shares dropped to $17.95 in March during the coronavirus sell-off, but have since recovered to above $27.Buffett has made a fortune on his initial investment, but he's still buying the stock. In the third quarter alone, Buffett added 85 million shares to his stake, which is now valued at about $24.3 billion.Bank of America investors who bought the day of the Buffett investment back in 2011 didn't get the same sweet deal Buffett got, but they've still done pretty well over the years.In fact, $1,000 worth of Bank of America stock bought on the day of the Buffett investment in 2011 would be worth about $4,081 today, assuming reinvested dividends.Looking ahead, analysts are expecting minimal gains for Bank of America in the next 12 months. The average price target among the 24 analysts who cover the stock is $28, suggesting 1.4% upside.Photo by Tony Webster via Wikimedia. See more from Benzinga * Click here for options trades from Benzinga * Q3 13F Roundup: How Buffett, Einhorn, Ackman And Others Adjusted Their Portfolios(C) 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.