Why SunPower's Shares Dropped 27% This Week

Solar Panels on a Home

The solar industry should have had a good week, with interest rates continuing to fall and the residential solar industry looking like it's about to turn a corner. Instead, SunPower's (NASDAQ: SPWR) shares collapsed 27%, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence, because SunPower warned investors that it may not be a "going concern" if it can't find additional financing.

The financing crunch

This week, SunPower announced it had breached covenants on debt that could be immediately callable, meaning the company would have to pay off the debt right away. If bondholders called the loan, it could cause SunPower to run out of cash very quickly.

But we also learned that SunPower has gotten waivers from bondholders through at least Jan. 19, 2024, to find new financing or improve its financial position. This could mean extending waivers or raising new capital either in debt markets or through stock sales.

A "going concern" warning is always scary, and that's why the stock is down. But it doesn't appear to be the end of SunPower yet.

A path forward

The good news for SunPower is that interest rates are down to levels similar to a year ago, so financing costs should come down for residential solar projects, leaving more margin for the business. If that higher margin coincides with higher installations in 2023, the business could be set up for a recovery.

The challenge is getting there. Given the uncertainty, it makes sense that SunPower's stock is down. However, if the company gets past this rough patch, the stock could be set up for a great year in 2024.

Should you invest $1,000 in SunPower right now?

Before you buy stock in SunPower, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now... and SunPower wasn't one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Story continues

Stock Advisor provides investors with an easy-to-follow blueprint for success, including guidance on building a portfolio, regular updates from analysts, and two new stock picks each month. The Stock Advisor service has more than tripled the return of S&P 500 since 2002*.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of December 18, 2023

Travis Hoium has positions in SunPower. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Why SunPower's Shares Dropped 27% This Week was originally published by The Motley Fool