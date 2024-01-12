Why Super Micro Computer Stock Popped 17.5% This Week

Shares of Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ: SMCI) are up 17.5% this week, as of Thursday's close, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. This follows encouraging macroeconomic developments and a positive analyst note for several industry peers.

A rising AI tide lifts many boats

Super Micro Computer started the week strong, with a 5% pop on Monday. This was fueled by a combination of multiple reports suggesting Wall Street analysts expect the U.S. Federal Reserve to implement an extended policy of rate cuts for the next couple of years.

After raising rates at a historic pace to curb inflation for the better part of the last two years, U.S. central bank officials are widely expected to cut rates as many as six times next year alone -- likely in .25 percentage point increments. That's great for rate-sensitive growth stocks like Super Micro, which tend to look more attractive to investors relative to fixed-income alternatives as rates decline.

Super Micro extended its gains yesterday as Oppenheimer analyst Rick Schafer named multiple artificial-intelligence (AI)-related chip stocks "top picks" for 2024 including Nvidia, Marvell Technology, Broadcom, and Monolithic Power Systems. Investors tend to correlate such optimism for these companies with impending strong results from Super Micro Computer, which uses Nvidia chips in its GPU systems optimized for AI and machine learning.

What's next for Super Micro Computer investors?

Super Micro Computer handily beat Wall Street's expectations when it last released fiscal first-quarter results in November 2023. Judging by the timing of its previous reports, the company should be slated to update shareholders on its fiscal second quarter (ended Dec. 31, 2023) later this month.

For perspective, most analysts are modeling fiscal second-quarter sales of $2.78 billion (up from $1.80 billion a year earlier) and adjusted (non-GAAP) earnings of $4.52 per share. Both estimates are well within the company's own guidance for sales of $2.7 billion to $2.9 billion and adjusted earnings per share of $4.40 to $4.88.

Story continues

Whether Super Micro Computer meets, exceeds, or falls short of those estimates might well determine the near-term direction of its share price. But in the meantime, investors are clearly excited for the company's growth prospects, and the stock is responding in kind.

Should you invest $1,000 in Super Micro Computer right now?

Before you buy stock in Super Micro Computer, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now... and Super Micro Computer wasn't one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Stock Advisor provides investors with an easy-to-follow blueprint for success, including guidance on building a portfolio, regular updates from analysts, and two new stock picks each month. The Stock Advisor service has more than tripled the return of S&P 500 since 2002*.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of January 8, 2024

Steve Symington has positions in Nvidia. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Nvidia. The Motley Fool recommends Broadcom, Marvell Technology, and Super Micro Computer. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Why Super Micro Computer Stock Popped 17.5% This Week was originally published by The Motley Fool