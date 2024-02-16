Why Super Micro Computer Stock Is Skyrocketing Again This Week

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ: SMCI) stock's incredible rally has continued this week. The sever and storage company's share price was up 35.6% from last week's market close before the market opened this Friday, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence.

Super Micro Computer stock got a boost from favorable coverage from multiple analysts, and it also got a boost from bullish coverage on Nvidia. Supermicro's share price is now up roughly 253% across 2024's trading and 980% over the last year.

Wall Street has become increasingly bullish on Supermicro

On Feb. 13, Barclays analysts released a bullish note on Supermicro. Citing strong demand indicators in the Asian market and an expanding order backlog for the business, the firm's analysts raised their one-year price target on the stock from $691 per share to $961 per share.

Notably, the stock blew past that target just days later and is now trading above $1,000 per share. Another analyst was even more bullish.

On Feb. 15, Bank of America's Ruplu Bhattacharya initiated coverage on the stock with a buy rating, saying Wall Street is currently underestimating the market for AI-focused servers. Bhattacharya set a price target of $1,040 per share on the stock. At the time of the note's publication, that suggested potential upside of 18% -- but the note triggered big gains for Supermicro's share price. The stock would now need to climb less than 4% to hit the analyst's recent target.

Supermicro stock likely also got some extra momentum from a bullish note on Nvidia that was published by Susquehanna analyst Christopher Rolland on Feb. 14. Rolland stated that he believed that artificial intelligence (AI) would push sales for Nvidia's data center segment above already sky-high expectations in Q4. The graphics processing unit (GPU) leader is a bellwether for overall demand in the AI space, and Supermicro is also one of its customers.

Story continues

What comes next for Supermicro?

Supermicro has seen orders for its high-performance rack servers surge as companies, institutions, and government agencies have made moves to take advantage of new AI technologies. The company provides advanced, customizable servers, and its tech helps enterprise customers store and process the huge amounts of data needed to train and run AI software.

For its 2024 fiscal year, which concludes June 30, Supermicro is guiding for sales to come in between $14.3 billion and $14.7 billion. That guidance range suggests that sales will more than double from the $7.12 billion it recorded in its last fiscal year. Given recent demand trends, I think there's a good chance that the business will significantly exceed the high end of its guidance range.

Should you invest $1,000 in Super Micro Computer right now?

Before you buy stock in Super Micro Computer, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Super Micro Computer wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Stock Advisor provides investors with an easy-to-follow blueprint for success, including guidance on building a portfolio, regular updates from analysts, and two new stock picks each month. The Stock Advisor service has more than tripled the return of S&P 500 since 2002*.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 12, 2024

Bank of America is an advertising partner of The Ascent, a Motley Fool company. Keith Noonan has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Bank of America and Nvidia. The Motley Fool recommends Barclays Plc and Super Micro Computer. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Why Super Micro Computer Stock Is Skyrocketing Again This Week was originally published by The Motley Fool