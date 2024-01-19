Why Super Micro Computer Stock Is Skyrocketing Today

Shares of Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ: SMCI) were up by a remarkable 32% as of 12:15 p.m. ET Friday, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence.

After the market closed Thursday, the high-performance server and data storage maker published preliminary results for the second quarter of its fiscal 2024 -- which ended Dec. 31. The company dramatically increased its performance targets with the update, and investors are responding by aggressively buying its shares.

Q4 results will blow the doors off expectations

Demand for Super Micro Computer's storage and server solutions is surging in conjunction with the rise of artificial intelligence and other high-performance-computing applications. Management's updated forecast for revenue, earnings per share, and non-GAAP (adjusted) earnings per share has provided a lot for investors to be excited about.

Metric Previous Guidance Range Updated Guidance Range Revenue $2.7 billion to $2.9 billion $3.6 billion to $3.65 billion Earnings per share $3.75 to $4.24 $4.90 to $5.05 Adjusted earnings per share $4.40 to $4.88 $5.40 to $5.55

Table by author; Source: Super Micro Computer.

Performance beats on the level that Super Micro is targeting are rare. With that in mind, it's not surprising that the company's share price is shooting through the roof Friday.

What comes next for Super Micro Computer?

Super Micro Computer is scheduled to release its fiscal Q2 earnings and host a conference call after the market closes on Jan. 29. While the company has already released preliminary numbers, there could still be some big moves for the stock depending on whether the company's performance comes in toward the top or the bottom of its new guidance ranges.

Additionally, investors will be eager to see what kind of guidance the company provides for its fiscal Q3. Demand appears to be accelerating rapidly, and it's possible that the company will deliver additional guidance that helps power continued bullish momentum.

Story continues

Should you invest $1,000 in Super Micro Computer right now?

Before you buy stock in Super Micro Computer, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now... and Super Micro Computer wasn't one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Stock Advisor provides investors with an easy-to-follow blueprint for success, including guidance on building a portfolio, regular updates from analysts, and two new stock picks each month. The Stock Advisor service has more than tripled the return of S&P 500 since 2002*.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of January 16, 2024

Keith Noonan has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Super Micro Computer. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Why Super Micro Computer Stock Is Skyrocketing Today was originally published by The Motley Fool