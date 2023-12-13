Why surging rents are finally pushing landlords out of the housing market

housing

In theory, a record jump in rental prices should be a good thing for landlords.

Since 2020, rents on new lets have soared by 31pc, according to Zoopla, which has led to buy-to-let investors charging tenants an extra £3,360 a year on average.

However, despite this jump in income, the reality of high rents has conversely led to a vast number of landlords being pushed out of the market.

Higher rents mean first-time buyers are doing whatever they can to get on the property ladder, just as high mortgage rates have deterred investors from buying.

The result is that first-time buyers are now overtaking landlords when it comes to commanding Britain’s mortgage market.

New data from the Bank of England shows that first-time buyers made up 25.8pc of new mortgage loans by value between July and September, which is the largest proportion since records began in 2007.

By contrast, landlords’ share of the mortgage market slumped to just 7.5pc, the lowest level in 13 years and almost four times smaller than first-time buyers.

The figures mask the fact that overall lending is down, although it is clear that first-time buyers are emerging as the most resilient group in the property market, while buy-to-let investors have become the weakest.

Higher rents and a shortage of supply in the rental sector are key to understanding this trend, says Lucian Cook, director of residential research at Savills.

“This has encouraged them to stretch themselves so that they can benefit from the security of owning their own home,” he says.

Another issue for landlords has been the rapid increase in buy-to-let mortgage rates, which have hammered profits.

“For them, the recent burst of rental growth has been more than offset by higher mortgage costs and limited tax relief,” says Cook.

In the year to September, borrowing for first-time buyers fell by 12pc, according to Savills’ analysis of Bank of England data, whereas this drop-off rose to 35pc for buy-to-let borrowing.

Neal Hudson, founder of BuiltPlace analysts, says: “The only people who are buying are those who absolutely need to and that group is first-time buyers because of the state of the rental market.”

He adds that many first-time buyers are absorbing the cost of higher mortgage rates in favour of securing a property, largely because the alternative of renting is worse.

This pattern has led to rental investors disappearing from the market.

Becky Munday, managing director of Munday’s estate agents in south London, says she has not had a single buy-to-let investor complete a sale this year.

“Normally they would make up 25pc of our sales,” she says. “It has been a complete change.” First-time buyers, by contrast, make up half of sales, she adds.

There has been a shift in the power balance of the property market, away from investors and towards first-time buyers, says Richard Donnell, head of research at Zoopla.

This is because for many first-time buyers, it is still cheaper to buy than rent, he adds.

The increase in rents over the last three years means that tenants must now pay an extra £280 per month for a typical property.

That is similar to the increase of monthly repayments for a £150,000 mortgage loan over the last three years, based on average rates according to Moneyfacts.

However, first-time buyers have been able to offset some of these costs.

A record share of first-time buyers now take out loans over 35-year terms, rather than 25-year terms which used to be the norm. This allows them to reduce monthly repayments.

An increasing number have also turned to the bank of Mum and Dad for financial support.

In 2022, 46pc of first-time home purchases had financial help from their families, according to Savills. The estate agent expects this to hit 61pc across 2023, the highest rate since 2011.

Parents have stepped in to save their children from the rental market, says Munday. “People with kids that age say they just can’t justify them paying the high rents.

“People don’t want their kids to get handouts, but they also don’t want them to be paying money for nothing.”

First-time buyers now have a competitive edge over buy-to-let investors, says Rob Jones, director of Property Investments UK.

Previously, landlords had an advantage over first-time buyers because they took out interest-only mortgage bills, which meant they had cheaper monthly payments.

However, as mortgage rates have climbed, interest-only bills have seen huge hikes.

Based on average rates from Moneyfacts, the cost of taking out a two-year fixed-rate interest-only buy-to-let mortgage has jumped by 107pc in the last two years.

Landlords and first-time buyers have typically competed for similar properties – smaller, more affordable flats and terraced houses on the first rung of the housing ladder.

Now, first-time buyers have an edge in this market, says Jones.

First-time buyers are increasingly outbidding landlords on properties, he says. He notes a two-bedroom terrace that Property Investments UK sold recently in Oldham, Greater Manchester. An investor offered £100,000 but a first-time buyer bought it for £110,000.

The resilience of first-time buyers is supporting house prices, says Hudson.

Before the Bank of England started hiking rates in late December 2021, investors had to purchase properties with rental yields of 5pc to make a profit, says Jones.

Now they need properties with yields of at least 8pc, which are largely impossible to find in much of the South, as well as cities such as Birmingham and Manchester, which were previously popular among buy-to-let investors, says Jones.

In addition to higher rates and falling demand, Andy Shepherd, chief executive of Dexters estate agents says landlords are also facing stricter tax rules and challenges from the Renters Reform Bill.

Changes that came into full effect in April 2020 mean landlords can no longer deduct mortgage interest payments from profit calculations for tax purposes, meaning some must pay tax even if their properties are loss-making.

At the same time, Housing Secretary Michael Gove is passing a bill to scrap Section 21 “no-fault” evictions, which means landlords will need to take tenants to court to evict them.

“The margins are very tight even though rents are going up and the Government is effectively driving landlords away from the market,” says Shepherd. “That is deterring new landlords from coming in.”

It is also making many choose to sell.

More than one in 10 properties listed for sale on Zoopla were previously let out to tenants and the average price of these properties is now 25pc less than the average price of an owner-occupied home.

According to Zoopla’s Donnell, this will only strengthen the property’s market’s power balance: “Basically, what landlords are selling is the perfect property for a first-time buyer.”

