Why AT&T Stock Was Sliding Today

Shares of AT&T (NYSE: T) were falling today after strong phone subscriber additions were overshadowed by weak guidance for the new year.

After gaining yesterday in sympathy with a better-than-expected earnings report from Verizon, AT&T stock was down 2.9% as of 11:31 a.m. ET.

AT&T's fourth quarter was solid

Despite the pullback, AT&T delivered a solid quarter, topping estimates on the top line but missing slightly on the bottom line.

Wireless service revenue, the growth component of the business, was up 3%, which drove overall revenue up 2.2% to $32 billion, beating the consensus at $31.5 billion.

User growth was also solid, with 526,000 postpaid phone net adds in the quarter, meaning monthly contractual subscribers.

AT&T also hit its full-year target of free cash flow of $16.8 billion, up $2.8 billion from the prior year, and fourth-quarter FCF came in at $6.4 billion. Adjusted earnings per share in the quarter fell from $0.61 to $0.54, which missed the consensus at $0.56.

CEO John Stankey said, "We accomplished exactly what we said we would in 2023, delivering sustainable growth and consistent business performance, resulting in full-year free cash flow of $16.8 billion, ahead of our raised guidance."

Guidance is better than it looks

For 2024, AT&T expects wireless service revenue growth of 3% and broadband revenue growth of 7%. It also forecast adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) growth of 3%. However, investors were disappointed that AT&T forecast a decline in adjusted earnings per share to $2.15-$2.25, though that includes a number of special items, including a $0.17 headwind due to higher depreciation expense from accelerated depreciation from its open radio access network transformation.

The company said it expected to return to adjusted EPS growth in 2025.

Even with the lower expected adjusted EPS, the stock trades at a price-to-earnings ratio of less than 8, which seems like a good price for a stock that now seems to be on the right track to slow but steady growth. It finally looks like the worst is behind AT&T.

Story continues

Should you invest $1,000 in AT&T right now?

Before you buy stock in AT&T, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now... and AT&T wasn't one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Stock Advisor provides investors with an easy-to-follow blueprint for success, including guidance on building a portfolio, regular updates from analysts, and two new stock picks each month. The Stock Advisor service has more than tripled the return of S&P 500 since 2002*.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of January 22, 2024

Jeremy Bowman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Why AT&T Stock Was Sliding Today was originally published by The Motley Fool