Here’s Why Target Corporation (TGT) Declined in Q2

Smead Capital Management, an investment management company, released its “Smead Value Fund” second quarter 2023 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. In the second quarter, the fund delivered 3.18% compared to an 8.74% gain for the S&P 500 Index and a 4.07% rise for the Russell 1000 Value Index. In addition, you can check the top 5 holdings of the fund to know its best picks in 2023.

Smead Value Fund highlighted stocks like Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) in the second quarter 2023 investor letter. Headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) is a general merchandise retailer. On August 1, 2023, Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) stock closed at $132.99 per share. One-month return of Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) was -0.33%, and its shares lost 20.80% of their value over the last 52 weeks. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has a market capitalization of $61.383 billion.

Smead Value Fund made the following comment about Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) in its second quarter 2023 investor letter:

“Our biggest detractors were Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT), Warner Brothers (WBD), and Pfizer (PFE). Target was our worst performer in the quarter, primarily driven by customers and public reaction to in-store promotions for the month of June. We believe management has listened to its core customers, made the necessary changes, and avoided structural damage to the brand.”

