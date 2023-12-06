Why Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) Could Be Worth Watching

While Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it saw a double-digit share price rise of over 10% in the past couple of months on the NYSE. As a mid-cap stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. However, what if the stock is still a bargain? Let’s examine Telephone and Data Systems’s valuation and outlook in more detail to determine if there’s still a bargain opportunity.

What Is Telephone and Data Systems Worth?

The stock is currently trading at US$19.13 on the share market, which means it is overvalued by 38% compared to my intrinsic value of $13.91. This means that the opportunity to buy Telephone and Data Systems at a good price has disappeared! Furthermore, Telephone and Data Systems’s share price also seems relatively stable compared to the rest of the market, as indicated by its low beta. If you believe the share price should eventually reach its true value, a low beta could suggest it is unlikely to rapidly do so anytime soon, and once it’s there, it may be hard to fall back down into an attractive buying range.

What kind of growth will Telephone and Data Systems generate?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. Though in the case of Telephone and Data Systems, it is expected to deliver a relatively unexciting earnings growth of 5.3%, which doesn’t help build up its investment thesis. Growth doesn’t appear to be a main reason for a buy decision for the company, at least in the near term.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has well and truly priced in TDS’s future outlook, with shares trading above its fair value. At this current price, shareholders may be asking a different question – should I sell? If you believe TDS should trade below its current price, selling high and buying it back up again when its price falls towards its real value can be profitable. But before you make this decision, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on TDS for a while, now may not be the best time to enter into the stock. The price has surpassed its true value, which means there’s no upside from mispricing. However, the positive outlook means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

So while earnings quality is important, it's equally important to consider the risks facing Telephone and Data Systems at this point in time. Be aware that Telephone and Data Systems is showing 3 warning signs in our investment analysis and 2 of those are a bit concerning...

