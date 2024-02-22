Why Tellurian Stock Dived by 14% Today

Not for the first time in recent months, liquefied natural gas (LNG) company Tellurian (NYSEMKT: TELL) had a rough trading session on the stock market Thursday. It announced an amendment for a number of its debt facilities, which only served to remind investors of what a difficult state its finances are in. As a result, its share price took a more than 14% hit on a day when the S&P 500 index rose in excess of 2%.

Modification of two debt facilities

Tellurian disclosed in both a regulatory filing and a press release that it reached an agreement with an unnamed investor to amend the indentures (contracts, in other words) covering two issues of senior secured notes. Both notes mature in 2025; one carries a 10% coupon rate, and the other -- a convertible note that can morph into equity -- carries a 6% rate.

Under the terms of the agreement, Tellurian said, it will have a lower minimum cash balance requirement and will be able to make in-kind payments to satisfy interest owed the note holders.

Tellurian quoted its CEO Octavio Simoes as saying that the new arrangement "is pivotal toward establishing a sustainable capital structure and accelerating our strategic priority, Driftwood LNG."

"It also provides us the time and flexibility to complete the sale of our upstream assets in a manner that maximizes value for our shareholders while we maintain our focus on the intensive negotiations associated with the commercialization of Driftwood LNG," he added.

Drifting away?

Driftwood LNG, a monster project that has had more than its share of setbacks and delays, is a major concern of Tellurian and its investors.

While the modification of the terms covering the notes might have some positive aspects, it ultimately serves to illustrate the tough financial position the company remains in -- not to mention the status of the still-in-the-distance Driftwood LNG. Shareholders will be hoping for more substantially bullish financing news from Tellurian in the near future.

Story continues

Should you invest $1,000 in Tellurian right now?

Before you buy stock in Tellurian, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Tellurian wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Stock Advisor provides investors with an easy-to-follow blueprint for success, including guidance on building a portfolio, regular updates from analysts, and two new stock picks each month. The Stock Advisor service has more than tripled the return of S&P 500 since 2002*.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 20, 2024

Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Why Tellurian Stock Dived by 14% Today was originally published by The Motley Fool