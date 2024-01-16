Why Tennessee ranks among top ten states to start a business in 2024

Tennessee ranks in the top ten for the best states to start a business in 2024, according to a new ranking from WalletHub.

The state has seen an influx of new residents and new companies, and several cities in Tennessee rank high in sole proprietorship. When it comes to starting a business, there are several factors to consider, including supplies and labor costs, accessibility of debt financing and overall business environment and competition.

The Wallethub study focused on three main areas: business environment, access to resources and business costs. Each of those categories were evaluated based on metrics such as job growth, GDP growth, working-age population growth and office space affordability.

Tennessee ranked No. 10 on the list, scoring especially well in the business environment category (No. 7).

What are the best states to start a business?

Here's the breakdown of the ten best places to start a business, according to WalletHub's analysis.

Utah (Score: 61.08) Georgia (Score: 60.22) Florida (Score: 60.17) Idaho (Score: 58.69) Nevada (Score: 56.68) Arizona (Score: 56.51) Colorado (Score: 56.44) Texas (Score: 56.19) North Carolina (Score: 54.86) Tennessee (Score: 53.32)

What are the worst states to start a business?

The following states scored lowest on the list of best places to start a business in 2024.

41. Missouri (Score: 43.06)

42. Hawaii (Score: 41.88)

43. Pennsylvania (Score: 40.55)

44. New Jersey (Score: 40.54)

45. New Hampshire (Score: 40.46)

46. West Virginia (Score: 38.25)

47. Maryland (Score: 36.52)

48. Alaska (Score: 35.61)

49. Connecticut (Score: 35.61)

50. Rhode Island (Score: 35.55)

View the rest of the list at wallethub.com.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Tennessee among top ten best states to start a business in 2024