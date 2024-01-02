Why Terran Orbital Is Rocketing Higher Today

Satellite manufacturer Terran Orbital (NYSE: LLAP) preannounced its year-end cash balance, disclosing its cash on hand had increased significantly during the fourth quarter. Investors appreciated the update, sending shares of Terran Orbital up more than 22% as of 12:30 p.m. ET Tuesday.

Cash nearly doubled in the quarter

Terran Orbital is part of a new breed of space stocks that have gone public in recent years. The company makes satellites for defense and commercial customers, combining design, manufacture, mission operations, and in-orbit support.

Last year was a tough one for the company, with the shares falling about 85% off of their February highs on disappointing results and questions about one of its key customers. The company sold additional stock back in September to fortify its balance sheet, but questions remained about its long-term financial health.

Tuesday's announcement should put some of those fears to rest, at least temporarily. Terran Orbital said it expects to report more than $70 million in cash and equivalents on the balance sheet as of Dec. 31, compared to $38.7 million at the end of September. Cash got a boost from a milestone payment from Rivada, a privately held communications company that has significant orders in with Terran Orbital. The company said it expects to receive additional milestone payments in 2024.

"We are entering 2024 with a strong financial foundation that we believe will enable us to continue to execute on our strategic and operational objectives," co-founder and CEO Marc Bell said in a statement.

Is Terran Orbital a buy after its encouraging update?

While Terran Orbital's outlook looks better today than it did last week, investors need to understand this remains a high-risk stock.

Rivada is a start-up itself, and as a private company there isn't a lot investors know about its business or how to value its order for Terran satellites. Terran Orbital does have contracts with Lockheed Martin and a growing relationship with the defense titan, providing some downside protection, but investors are still a long way from determining whether Terran Orbital will able to make good on its potential.

Story continues

If nothing else, the cash update shows that Terran Orbital should have more time to build out its business. That alone should be enough to encourage investors willing to tolerate the risks involved with such a speculative stock.

Should you invest $1,000 in Terran Orbital right now?

Before you buy stock in Terran Orbital, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now... and Terran Orbital wasn't one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Stock Advisor provides investors with an easy-to-follow blueprint for success, including guidance on building a portfolio, regular updates from analysts, and two new stock picks each month. The Stock Advisor service has more than tripled the return of S&P 500 since 2002*.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of December 18, 2023

Lou Whiteman has positions in Lockheed Martin. The Motley Fool recommends Lockheed Martin. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Why Terran Orbital Is Rocketing Higher Today was originally published by The Motley Fool