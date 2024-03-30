Why Terran Orbital Stock Soared 20% This Week

Shares of Terran Orbital (NYSE: LLAP) popped 20% this week, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence, after the company delayed its scheduled quarterly update until next week. The move triggered fresh speculation that the company may be entertaining an improved acquisition offer from partner and minority shareholder Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT).

Why this delay may not be a bad thing

Terran Orbital was previously scheduled to release its fourth-quarter and full-year 2023 results on March 26. On Monday, however, the company issued a press release stating that it now expects to fill its upcoming annual report with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on April 1 and will hold an earnings call the following morning.

Such delays aren't normally positive catalysts. But Terran's situation becomes much more interesting when we note that, earlier this month, it received a $1-per-share buyout offer from partner and minority stakeholder Lockheed Martin. Terran's board subsequently adopted a temporary "poison bill" shareholder rights plan along with a strategic review of the business. The move effectively paused Lockheed's effort and gave the company more time to consider its options -- including soliciting a potentially higher bid from Lockheed or other prospective suitors.

What's next for Terran Orbital investors?

Shares of Terran closed the week at $1.31 per share today, well above Lockheed's initial proposed price. There are no guarantees any deal will be made, of course. But as investors await the company's quarterly update next week, it's clear that the market believes the delay in filing could mean a juicier acquisition offer is on the way.

