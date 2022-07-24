U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,961.63
    -37.32 (-0.93%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,899.29
    -137.61 (-0.43%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,834.11
    -225.49 (-1.87%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,806.88
    -29.81 (-1.62%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    95.09
    +0.39 (+0.41%)
     

  • Gold

    1,725.30
    -2.10 (-0.12%)
     

  • Silver

    18.49
    -0.13 (-0.68%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0217
    -0.0015 (-0.14%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7830
    -0.1270 (-4.36%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2010
    +0.0013 (+0.11%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.0600
    -1.3070 (-0.95%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    22,745.71
    +447.44 (+2.01%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    509.81
    -9.44 (-1.82%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,276.37
    +5.86 (+0.08%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,914.66
    +111.66 (+0.40%)
     
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Why the U.S. thinks plan to force cap on Russian oil prices could actually work

Akiko Fujita
·Anchor/Reporter
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • CL=F

The U.S. still remains ‘a ways away’ from reaching an international agreement to impose a price cap on Russian oil exports, with limited enthusiasm from the world’s largest energy buyers India and China, so far, a Senior Biden energy advisor said.

But Amos Hochstein, Special Coordinator for International Energy Affairs for President Biden, said he remains optimistic that Russia would ultimately continue its output despite a price limit, in large part because ‘their economy has nothing else.’

“We already are seeing evidence in the market that Russia is selling its oil at a significant discount. So we wanna put that max,” Hochstein told Yahoo Finance. “So we know that they're willing to sell it at a discount in order to be able to sell it, because frankly they have cash in the bank, that is true, but they don't have anything else.”

Hochstein’s comments come after Russian Central Bank Governor Elvira Nabiullina said Friday, Moscow had no plans to supply crude oil to countries that choose to impose a price cap on its exports. Speaking to reporters, Nabiullina added that any Russian oil would be redirected to countries that are ready to “cooperate” with the country.

U.S. President Joe Biden speaks about gas prices during remarks in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building's South Court Auditorium at the White House in Washington, U.S., June 22, 2022. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
U.S. President Joe Biden speaks about gas prices during remarks in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building's South Court Auditorium at the White House in Washington, U.S., June 22, 2022. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

The Biden administration has proposed a price cap on Russian oil exports to limit President Vladimir Putin’s revenues from oil, which Hochstein said is being used directly to fund the country’s war against Ukraine. The cap is intended to keep Russian oil prices low, without cutting off supply altogether, triggering a devastating spike in global oil prices.

But some EU countries largely dependent on Russian oil have been hesitant to embrace such a move. This is partially because of fears Putin will refuse to sell at the price, and cut off Moscow’s supply altogether.

'Trying to perfect the mechanism'

Last month, the G7 nations agreed in principle to explore ways to prohibit “all services, which enable transportation of Russian seaborne crude oil and petroleum products globally, unless the oil is purchased at or below a price to be agreed in consultation with international partners.” Hochstein said the U.S. has yet to settle on the specifics of a framework for a global price cap.

“We're trying to perfect the mechanism of how that would actually look and how it would work. We're not at a point where we have an agreement,” Hochstein said. “We have an agreement in principle with the major economies, but not an actual agreement.”

Brent crude, the global benchmark, has pulled back significantly since climbing near $140 a barrel since Russia began its war on Ukraine earlier this year. Oil futures settled near $103 a barrel on Friday, though that still marks an increase of more than 30 percent this year.

Gas prices are displayed at a petrol station in Monterey Park, California, on July 19, 2022. - US gasoline prices have fallen from historic highs earlier in the summer, a retreat highlighted by a politically beset White House as a sign of moderating inflation. President Joe Biden took to Twitter to point out that prices at the pump have fallen for more than a month, saving the average driver about $25 a month. Gasoline prices are now at a national average of $4.495 per gallon, down 10 percent from a month ago but up 42 percent from the year-ago level, according to the American Automobile Association. (Photo by Frederic J. BROWN / AFP) (Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)
Gas prices are displayed at a petrol station in Monterey Park, California, on July 19, 2022. (Photo by Frederic J. BROWN / AFP) (Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)

U.S. crude prices fell below $95 a barrel for the first time since April, following a decision by European Union member states to adjust sanctions to allow Russian state-owned companies to ship third countries.

Yet, critics of the administration’s proposed policy remain skeptical of its efficacy, in part because Washington has yet to receive any commitments from the world’s largest buyers, India and China, who remain wary of disrupting their long-term relationship with Moscow.

The plan will prevail

Since the war began, China has nearly doubled its imports from Russia to 1 million barrels per day, while India’s Russian crude imports have soared 24-fold to 600,000 barrels per day, according to the Eurasia Group.

Jorge Montepeque, who is credited with reforming benchmark oil pricing, told Reuters, the mandates to fix prices have been tried before and failed.

“The U.S. tried to fix prices for oil in the 1970s, the U.K. tried fixed forex prices in the 80s, Mexico tried fixed tortillas prices. And then — boom! — the market settles. It is a waste of time," Montepeque said.

Hochstein is convinced the economics of the plan will prevail, arguing that “every country wants to pay as low a price as possible.” He added, that Russia has very limited options, and is likely to force Putin to come to the table.

“Their economy has nothing else. They produce weapons and they produce and they drill for oil and gas,” he said.

Akiko Fujita is an anchor and reporter for Yahoo Finance. Follow her on Twitter @AkikoFujita

Click here for the latest technology business news, reviews, and useful articles on tech and gadgets

Read the latest financial and business news from Yahoo Finance

Download the Yahoo Finance app for Apple or Android

Follow Yahoo Finance on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Flipboard, LinkedIn, and YouTube

Recommended Stories

  • Siemens Energy hands Gazprom documentation for transport of Nord Stream 1 turbine -media

    Siemens Energy handed over Canadian documentation to Russian gas giant Gazprom on Sunday which would allow the transport of turbines for the Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline, Russia's Kommersant newspaper reported. Nord Stream 1, which runs on the bed of the Baltic Sea from Russia to Germany, resumed pumping gas on Thursday after a 10-day maintenance shutdown, but at only 40% of its capacity.

  • Full Yellen: ‘There’s a path’ to avoid recession

    During an exclusive interview with Meet the Press, Secretary of the Treasury Janet Yellen acknowledges high inflation and slowing job growth but does not see a recession right now. On the possibility of a recession in the future, she believes there is a path to keep the job market up and inflation down.

  • Nets’ Kevin Durant makes Longhorns Hall of Honor Class

    Earlier this year it was announced that Kevin Durant has been selected to the University of Texas Longhorns Hall of Honor.

  • Exclusive-Sherman and Kennedy to visit Solomons, where fathers fought and U.S. now vies with China

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman and U.S. ambassador to Australia Caroline Kennedy plan next month to visit the Solomon Islands, where their fathers fought in World War Two and the United States is now in a modern-day battle for influence with strategic rival China. Sherman and her delegation will commemorate the 80th anniversary of the Battle of Guadalcanal during her Aug. 6-8 visit, and meet with senior officials "to highlight the enduring relationship between the United States and Solomon Islands" and the opening of a U.S. Embassy in the capital Honiara, a senior State Department official told Reuters on Sunday.

  • Over 200 mostly Guatemalan migrants found in Mexican warehouse

    Mexican security officials detained more than 200 mostly Guatemalan migrants at a warehouse in central Mexico who were waiting to be smuggled northward, the government said on Sunday. Mexico's National Migration Institute (INM) said there were 225 migrants discovered overnight in a warehouse in Jilotepec in the state of Mexico, 194 of whom were Guatemalans. There were also 14 Hondurans, nine Nicaraguans, five Cubans and three El Salvadorans, the INM said.

  • State Department 'bureaucrat': 'I prefer high gas prices' because of less emissions

    A State Department official is being criticized on social media after tweeting that he prefers high gas prices because it means less carbon emissions in the atmosphere.

  • The average U.S. gasoline price has fallen yet again. ‘Further drops at the pump are likely,’ an industry analyst says

    The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline plunged 32 cents over the past two weeks to $4.54 per gallon.

  • German Chancellor Scholz publicly brands Russia an unreliable gas supplier

    Russia is no longer considered to be a reliable supplier for gas, and its statements regarding the technical reasons for a reduction in gas supplies can no longer be trusted, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said at a press conference in Berlin on July 22, cited by German news newspaper Die Welt.

  • Musk Says China Made the Right Choice on this Crucial Debate

    Elon Musk, like Jeff Bezos, is one of the leading private actors in the new quest to conquer space. States and their space agencies have learned to deal with Musk and his rocket company, SpaceX. With the space-tech company he aims for the same success he's had with the electric-vehicle-market leader, Tesla .

  • News Analysis: Entering a sixth month of war, Ukraine faces thorny dilemmas

    In Ukraine, new Western-supplied weaponry is generating some battlefield success. But victory boasts can undercut continuing appeals for arms.

  • Japan May Refuse Putin’s Attendance at Abe State Funeral: Sankei

    (Bloomberg) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin may not be allowed to participate in a planned state funeral for former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe should he decide he wants to attend, Sankei reported, citing several unnamed officials.Most Read from BloombergVW Billionaire Clan Plotted CEO Ouster as He Was on US TripWorld’s Key Workers Threaten to Hit Economy Where It Will HurtRussian Odesa Missile Strike Tests Ukraine Grain Export DealTesla’s Bitcoin Dump Leaves Accounting Mystery in Its

  • Russian forces are rapidly repairing bridges - Deputy Chairman of the Kherson Oblast Council

    OLENA ROSHCHINA - SUNDAY, 24 JULY 2022, 13:18 Russian occupying forces are trying to repair damaged bridges in Kherson Oblast as quickly as possible in order to supply equipment and ammunition to the front line.

  • Liz Truss to accuse Rishi Sunak of being soft on Russia and China

    Liz Truss has opened a new front in her battle with Rishi Sunak for the Tory leadership as her supporters accused the former chancellor of being “soft” on Russia and China.

  • Former Laker Medvedenko auctions NBA title rings for Ukraine

    LOS ANGELES (AP) Former Los Angeles Lakers player Slava Medvedenko is selling his two NBA championship rings to raise money for his native Ukraine. Medvedenko was a power forward on the Lakers' championship teams in 2001 and '02, playing alongside Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O'Neal. SCP Auctions is donating the entire final sale price of both rings to Medvedenko's Fly High Foundation.

  • Lavrov plans to "save" Ukrainians from the "Zelenskyy regime"

    ROMAN PETRENKO - SUNDAY, 24 JULY 2022, 19:09 Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has said that the occupying country will help the people of Ukraine to get rid of an "anti-people and anti-historical regime".

  • Orban urges new EU strategy on Ukraine, says sanctions have failed

    BUDAPEST (Reuters) -The European Union needs a new strategy on the war in Ukraine as sanctions against Moscow have not worked, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Saturday. "A new strategy is needed which should focus peace talks and drafting a good peace proposal...instead of winning the war," Orban said in a speech in Romania. Orban, reelected for a fourth consecutive term in April, reiterated that Hungary - a NATO member - would stay out of the war in neighbouring Ukraine.

  • Buy These 2 Stocks Before They Jump 40%, Says Goldman Sachs

    Markets turned down in the first six months of this year, but they’ve trended up in July. Despite Friday’s pullback, the monthly gains are solid, almost 5% on the S&P 500 and 7.5% on the NASDAQ, marking a turnaround from the long drop we saw earlier. The question investors have is, is this turnaround real, or just a temporary gain in a larger bearish trend. That remains to be seen, but either way, even if the market reverts to its bearish trend, there will be opportunities for investors - findin

  • White House announces $270-million military package for Ukraine

    The U.S. is sending an additional $270 million in security assistance to Ukraine, a package that will include additional medium-range rocket systems and tactical drones.

  • Wisconsin makes top three for 2023 four-star CB Braeden Marshall

    Wisconsin makes the top three for their top remaining CB target in the 2023 recruiting class:

  • Kharkiv Mayor asks people not to use ground-level transport in the mornings: the terror of the Russian Federation continues

    VALENTYNA ROMANENKO - SUNDAY, 24 JULY 2022, 14:39 Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov is asking people to keep morning travel on surface-level public transport to a minimum for safety reasons. Source: Terekhov on Telegram Details: According to the mayor, the past week has shown that now the aggressor is not even pretending to fire on military facilities.