Why We Think BlackWall Limited's (ASX:BWF) CEO Compensation Is Not Excessive At All

BlackWall's Annual General Meeting to take place on 30th of November

Total pay for CEO Tim Brown includes AU$347.5k salary

Total compensation is similar to the industry average

BlackWall's EPS declined by 52% over the past three years while total shareholder return over the past three years was 29%

Despite BlackWall Limited's (ASX:BWF) share price growing positively in the past few years, the per-share earnings growth has not grown to investors' expectations, suggesting that there could be other factors at play driving the share price. These concerns will be at the front of shareholders' minds as they go into the AGM coming up on 30th of November. One way that shareholders can influence managerial decisions is through voting on CEO and executive remuneration packages, which studies show could impact company performance. From what we gathered, we think shareholders should be wary of raising CEO compensation until the company shows some marked improvement.

How Does Total Compensation For Tim Brown Compare With Other Companies In The Industry?

At the time of writing, our data shows that BlackWall Limited has a market capitalization of AU$31m, and reported total annual CEO compensation of AU$375k for the year to June 2023. That's just a smallish increase of 7.1% on last year. In particular, the salary of AU$347.5k, makes up a huge portion of the total compensation being paid to the CEO.

On comparing similar-sized companies in the Australian Capital Markets industry with market capitalizations below AU$304m, we found that the median total CEO compensation was AU$473k. So it looks like BlackWall compensates Tim Brown in line with the median for the industry. Furthermore, Tim Brown directly owns AU$1.3m worth of shares in the company, implying that they are deeply invested in the company's success.

Component 2023 2022 Proportion (2023) Salary AU$348k AU$323k 93% Other AU$28k AU$28k 7% Total Compensation AU$375k AU$350k 100%

On an industry level, roughly 65% of total compensation represents salary and 35% is other remuneration. BlackWall is paying a higher share of its remuneration through a salary in comparison to the overall industry. If salary dominates total compensation, it suggests that CEO compensation is leaning less towards the variable component, which is usually linked with performance.

A Look at BlackWall Limited's Growth Numbers

Over the last three years, BlackWall Limited has shrunk its earnings per share by 52% per year. It achieved revenue growth of 8.7% over the last year.

The decline in EPS is a bit concerning. And the modest revenue growth over 12 months isn't much comfort against the reduced EPS. These factors suggest that the business performance wouldn't really justify a high pay packet for the CEO. We don't have analyst forecasts, but you could get a better understanding of its growth by checking out this more detailed historical graph of earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Has BlackWall Limited Been A Good Investment?

BlackWall Limited has served shareholders reasonably well, with a total return of 29% over three years. But they would probably prefer not to see CEO compensation far in excess of the median.

In Summary...

Shareholder returns, while positive, should be looked at along with earnings, which have not grown at all recently. This makes us think the share price momentum may slow in the future. Shareholders should make the most of the coming opportunity to question the board on key concerns they may have and revisit their investment thesis with regards to the company.

CEO compensation is an important area to keep your eyes on, but we've also need to pay attention to other attributes of the company. In our study, we found 4 warning signs for BlackWall you should be aware of, and 2 of them are significant.

