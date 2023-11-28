Why We Think The CEO Of Remgro Limited (JSE:REM) May Soon See A Pay Rise

Key Insights

Remgro to hold its Annual General Meeting on 4th of December

CEO Jannie Durand's total compensation includes salary of R12.8m

The overall pay is 79% below the industry average

Remgro's total shareholder return over the past three years was 66% while its EPS grew by 84% over the past three years

The impressive results at Remgro Limited (JSE:REM) recently will be great news for shareholders. At the upcoming AGM on 4th of December, they will get a chance to hear the board review the company results, discuss future strategy and cast their vote on any resolutions such as executive remuneration. Let's take a look at why we think the CEO has done a good job and we'll present the case for a bump in pay.

How Does Total Compensation For Jannie Durand Compare With Other Companies In The Industry?

According to our data, Remgro Limited has a market capitalization of R81b, and paid its CEO total annual compensation worth R16m over the year to June 2023. That's a modest increase of 5.9% on the prior year. We note that the salary portion, which stands at R12.8m constitutes the majority of total compensation received by the CEO.

On comparing similar companies from the South Africa Diversified Financial industry with market caps ranging from R37b to R120b, we found that the median CEO total compensation was R77m. In other words, Remgro pays its CEO lower than the industry median. Moreover, Jannie Durand also holds R132m worth of Remgro stock directly under their own name, which reveals to us that they have a significant personal stake in the company.

Component 2023 2022 Proportion (2023) Salary R13m R12m 79% Other R3.5m R3.3m 21% Total Compensation R16m R15m 100%

On an industry level, roughly 30% of total compensation represents salary and 70% is other remuneration. According to our research, Remgro has allocated a higher percentage of pay to salary in comparison to the wider industry. If salary dominates total compensation, it suggests that CEO compensation is leaning less towards the variable component, which is usually linked with performance.

A Look at Remgro Limited's Growth Numbers

Remgro Limited has seen its earnings per share (EPS) increase by 84% a year over the past three years. In the last year, its revenue is up 15%.

This demonstrates that the company has been improving recently and is good news for the shareholders. It's a real positive to see this sort of revenue growth in a single year. That suggests a healthy and growing business. Looking ahead, you might want to check this free visual report on analyst forecasts for the company's future earnings..

Has Remgro Limited Been A Good Investment?

Most shareholders would probably be pleased with Remgro Limited for providing a total return of 66% over three years. As a result, some may believe the CEO should be paid more than is normal for companies of similar size.

To Conclude...

Seeing that the company has put in a relatively good performance, the CEO remuneration policy may not be the focus at the AGM. In fact, strategic decisions that could impact the future of the business might be a far more interesting topic for investors as it would help them set their longer-term expectations.

While it is important to pay attention to CEO remuneration, investors should also consider other elements of the business. That's why we did some digging and identified 1 warning sign for Remgro that investors should think about before committing capital to this stock.

