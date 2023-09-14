Why We Think The CEO Of Southern Sun Limited (JSE:SSU) May Soon See A Pay Rise

Key Insights

The solid performance at Southern Sun Limited (JSE:SSU) has been impressive and shareholders will probably be pleased to know that CEO Marcel von Aulock has delivered. At the upcoming AGM on 20th of September, they would be interested to hear about the company strategy going forward and get a chance to cast their votes on resolutions such as executive remuneration and other company matters. Let's take a look at why we think the CEO has done a good job and we'll present the case for a bump in pay.

How Does Total Compensation For Marcel von Aulock Compare With Other Companies In The Industry?

According to our data, Southern Sun Limited has a market capitalization of R6.1b, and paid its CEO total annual compensation worth R10.0m over the year to March 2023. Notably, that's an increase of 55% over the year before. In particular, the salary of R7.68m, makes up a huge portion of the total compensation being paid to the CEO.

For comparison, other companies in the South Africa Hospitality industry with market capitalizations ranging between R3.8b and R15b had a median total CEO compensation of R15m. This suggests that Marcel von Aulock is paid below the industry median. What's more, Marcel von Aulock holds R29m worth of shares in the company in their own name, indicating that they have a lot of skin in the game.

Component 2023 2022 Proportion (2023) Salary R7.7m R6.2m 77% Other R2.3m R258k 23% Total Compensation R10.0m R6.5m 100%

Speaking on an industry level, nearly 39% of total compensation represents salary, while the remainder of 61% is other remuneration. It's interesting to note that Southern Sun pays out a greater portion of remuneration through salary, compared to the industry. If salary is the major component in total compensation, it suggests that the CEO receives a higher fixed proportion of the total compensation, regardless of performance.

A Look at Southern Sun Limited's Growth Numbers

Southern Sun Limited has seen its earnings per share (EPS) increase by 94% a year over the past three years. In the last year, its revenue is up 96%.

Overall this is a positive result for shareholders, showing that the company has improved in recent years. The combination of strong revenue growth with medium-term EPS improvement certainly points to the kind of growth we like to see. We don't have analyst forecasts, but you could get a better understanding of its growth by checking out this more detailed historical graph of earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Has Southern Sun Limited Been A Good Investment?

Boasting a total shareholder return of 151% over three years, Southern Sun Limited has done well by shareholders. As a result, some may believe the CEO should be paid more than is normal for companies of similar size.

To Conclude...

Given the improved performance, shareholders may be more forgiving of CEO compensation in the upcoming AGM. However, despite the strong growth in earnings and share price growth, the focus for shareholders would be how the company plans to steer the company towards sustainable profitability in the near future.

